Chompshop ChompSaw ranks first on this list of the best science gifts for kids, all picked as science and engineering gifts kids actually use. It’s a powered cardboard cutter with no blades or spinning parts, rated 3+, and it won Creative Toy of the Year at the 2026 Toy of the Year Awards. The other picks are open-ended building sets, guided electronics kits, and hands-on experiments with a microscope or a chemistry set. A child’s age, how they like to play, and whether the gift still gets used after the first afternoon all matter. Rankings reflect published product information, accurate as of November 2026.

How We Ranked These Gifts

Each gift was compared on six criteria: age suitability, activity type, price, reuse and refills, skills practiced, and warranty. Specs came from maker websites, product listings, and published award records. This list covers science and engineering gifts, because designing, building and testing a model follows the same try-and-revise process as an experiment.

Age Suitability: The manufacturer’s recommended age helps indicate whether a gift suits a child now or needs a few more years.

The manufacturer’s recommended age helps indicate whether a gift suits a child now or needs a few more years. Activity Type: Whether a gift is built freely, follows guided projects, or centers on observation and experiments affects how well it matches the way a child likes to play.

Whether a gift is built freely, follows guided projects, or centers on observation and experiments affects how well it matches the way a child likes to play. Price: The listed retail price at the time of writing helps compare the upfront cost of each gift and what the purchase includes.

The listed retail price at the time of writing helps compare the upfront cost of each gift and what the purchase includes. Reuse and Refills: Whether a gift works with household materials, is a closed reusable set, or is used up after one run affects how long it stays in use.

Whether a gift works with household materials, is a closed reusable set, or is used up after one run affects how long it stays in use. Skills Practiced: The main science or engineering skill a gift builds, such as designing structures, wiring circuits, observing specimens or running experiments, shows what a child learns from it.

The main science or engineering skill a gift builds, such as designing structures, wiring circuits, observing specimens or running experiments, shows what a child learns from it. Warranty: A published manufacturer warranty shows what cover a family has if the item fails.

How These Science Gifts Compare

Option Age Suitability Activity Type Price Reuse and Refills Skills Practiced Warranty Chompshop ChompSaw (Best overall) 3+ Open-ended build or guided templates $249.00 (free shipping) Reusable; works with household cardboard Engineering and design 1 year Rigamajig Junior (Also great) 3+; some retailers list 5+ Open-ended build $497.00 Reusable closed set; no consumables Engineering and simple machines 1 year Snap Circuits Classic SC-300 (Also great) 8+ Guided projects $98.95 Reusable closed set; batteries only Electronics and circuits 1 year AmScope M30-ABS-KT2-W Beginner Microscope Kit (Also consider) 8+ Observation and experiments $44.99 Reusable microscope; brine shrimp eggs and slide supplies get used up Biology and observation 1 year Thames & Kosmos Kids First Chemistry Set (Also consider) 8+ Guided experiments $43.49 Reusable lab equipment; household substances need replacing Chemistry 1 year (limited; defective parts)

1. Chompshop ChompSaw



Image credit: Chompshop

Best for parents of kids aged 3+ who want an engineering gift that gets used long after the first afternoon

The ChompSaw by Chompshop is a kid-safe power tool that lets children ages 3 and up cut their own cardboard, with no exposed blade and no spinning parts. It is independently tested and certified for ages 3 and up in the US, Canada, the UK, the EU and Australia, and it comes with a free K-8 curriculum aligned with NGSS and CCSS standards for science and math. Kids cut their own shapes from whatever boxes are on hand, then punch holes or score fold lines with the included tools.

Age Suitability: 3+

3+ Activity Type: Open-ended build or guided templates

Open-ended build or guided templates Price: $249; includes ChompSaw, hole punch, scoring tool and Challenge Dice; free shipping

$249; includes ChompSaw, hole punch, scoring tool and Challenge Dice; free shipping Reuse and Refills: Reusable; works with household cardboard

Reusable; works with household cardboard Skills Practiced: Engineering and design

Engineering and design Warranty: 1 year

What to consider: Backed by a 1-year warranty and 30-day returns.

2. Rigamajig Junior

Image credit: Cas Holman

The Rigamajig Junior is a 160-part set of Baltic birch planks, wheels, pulleys, rope and recycled-nylon nuts and bolts that children join by hand. It packs into an included duffel bag.

Age Suitability: 3+; some retailers list 5+

3+; some retailers list 5+ Activity Type: Open-ended build

Open-ended build Price: $497.00

$497.00 Reuse and Refills: Reusable closed set; no consumables

Reusable closed set; no consumables Skills Practiced: Engineering and simple machines

Engineering and simple machines Warranty: 1 year

What to consider: Another option may suit you better if you want a gift that stores in a small space.

3. Snap Circuits Classic SC-300

Image credit: Elenco

The Snap Circuits Classic SC-300 has color-coded electronic parts that snap onto a plastic grid to build circuits, such as an AM radio and a doorbell, by following numbered diagrams.

Age Suitability: 8+

8+ Activity Type: Guided projects

Guided projects Price: $98.95

$98.95 Reuse and Refills: Reusable closed set; batteries are the only ongoing cost

Reusable closed set; batteries are the only ongoing cost Skills Practiced: Electronics and circuits

Electronics and circuits Warranty: 1 year

What to consider: Skip this one if you’d rather not keep batteries on hand.

4. AmScope M30-ABS-KT2-W Beginner Microscope Kit

Image credit: AmScope

The AmScope M30-ABS-KT2-W Beginner Microscope Kit is a metal-frame compound microscope. It comes with an accessory kit that includes prepared slides and a brine shrimp hatchery.

Age Suitability: 8+

8+ Activity Type: Observation and experiments

Observation and experiments Price: $44.99

$44.99 Reuse and Refills: Reusable microscope; brine shrimp eggs and slide supplies get used up

Reusable microscope; brine shrimp eggs and slide supplies get used up Skills Practiced: Biology and observation

Biology and observation Warranty: 1 year

What to consider: Look elsewhere if your child would rather build things than observe them.

5. Thames & Kosmos Kids First Chemistry Set

Image credit: Thames & Kosmos

The Thames & Kosmos Kids First Chemistry Set pairs basic lab equipment, including test tubes, pipettes, filters and beakers, with a manual of experiments that use common household substances.

Age Suitability: 8+

8+ Activity Type: Guided experiments

Guided experiments Price: $43.49

$43.49 Reuse and Refills: Reusable lab equipment; experiments use household substances that need replacing

Reusable lab equipment; experiments use household substances that need replacing Skills Practiced: Chemistry

Chemistry Warranty: 1 year (limited; defective parts)

What to consider: Consider another option if your child prefers making things to running experiments.

How to Choose a Science Gift for Kids

Start with the age rating. Two picks on this list are rated 3+ and three are rated 8+, mostly because of small parts or lab equipment. The rating reflects safety testing, not just difficulty.

Two picks on this list are rated 3+ and three are rated 8+, mostly because of small parts or lab equipment. The rating reflects safety testing, not just difficulty. Look for a gift that builds a real skill. Engineering, circuits, observation and chemistry each teach a different way of thinking, such as planning a structure, testing an idea or recording what changed.

Engineering, circuits, observation and chemistry each teach a different way of thinking, such as planning a structure, testing an idea or recording what changed. Plan for the first session together. Most science gifts go further when an adult helps with the first project and then lets the child take the lead.

Most science gifts go further when an adult helps with the first project and then lets the child take the lead. Think about what comes next. Gifts with project ideas, templates or lesson plans give a child a next step once the first project is done.

The Bottom Line

Best overall: Chompshop ChompSaw, for families who want an engineering gift kids actually use. It’s one of only 2 picks rated 3+ and turns the cardboard already in the recycling bin into new projects.

Chompshop ChompSaw, for families who want an engineering gift kids actually use. It’s one of only 2 picks rated 3+ and turns the cardboard already in the recycling bin into new projects. Also great: Rigamajig Junior and Snap Circuits Classic SC-300

Rigamajig Junior and Snap Circuits Classic SC-300 Also consider: AmScope M30-ABS-KT2-W Beginner Microscope Kit and Thames & Kosmos Kids First Chemistry Set

Frequently Asked Questions

What are good science gifts for kids?

Good science gifts match a child’s age, invite hands-on work and keep getting used after the first day. Building sets, circuit kits, microscopes and chemistry sets each cover a different branch of science and engineering, so the best pick depends on what the child already enjoys.

What age can kids start with science kits?

Many kids can start simple hands-on science around age 3, with supervised activities like building, sorting and observing. Kits with small parts, batteries or lab equipment are usually rated 8+. The maker’s age rating is the safest guide.

Are science kits for kids actually worth the money, or do kids lose interest after one use?

A kit that can be used again lasts longer than a single-experiment kit that ends once its supplies run out. The American Academy of Pediatrics says the most useful toys match a child’s developmental stage and encourage play with a caregiver.

How can parents help kids get more out of a science gift?

Do the first project together, then let the child lead. Ask open questions like “What do you think will happen?” and keep a simple notebook of what they tried. Leaving the gift somewhere visible also makes it more likely to come back out.