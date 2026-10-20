A Fractured Self-Narrative: How Sexual Assault Changes College Students

In September of this year, it became public that a civil suit was filed against several fraternity members of Cornell’s Chi Phi chapter, along with the fraternity and university itself. The suit has been filed by a former Cornell student who alleged that she was drugged and gang-raped by students at the Chi Phi fraternity house in 2024, and that Cornell failed to protect the victim and punish the alleged perpetrators.

Following the victim’s report, Tompkins County district attorney Matthew Van Houten declined to present the case to a grand jury. A Title IX investigation and at least twelve hearings were conducted by Cornell, resulting in the expulsion of two students and the closure of the Chi Phi chapter, which was permanently barred from campus.

This case has made national media attention, but the reality is that this is not an isolated case. College-age people face a high risk of rape. According to RAINN, law enforcement agencies documented one reported rape every 20 days for victims aged 17-24. These college-age victims accounted for about one-third of all rapes reported to law enforcement.

Despite this alarming statistic, little seems to be known on what to do after sexual violence has occurred. Particularly for university students, a period of life that is already challenging and new, the impact of trauma because of sexual violence is not well known.

“College is widely recognized as a unique and critical developmental milestone. For most young people, it is a period defined by emerging adulthood—a distinct phase characterized by separation from home, the formation of intimate relationships, experiments with independence, and a fluid exploration of identity. However, when this fragile transition is shattered by traumatic experiences, such as the acute intersection of sexual trauma and substance use that can occur within collegiate environments, the normal developmental trajectory is fundamentally disrupted,” shares Chief Medical Officer and CEO of Yellowbrick, Dr. Jesse Viner.

Yellowbrick is one of the top national psychiatric treatment centers specializing in treating teenagers, young adults and emerging adults.

What happens after trauma

What happens to the process of becoming an adult when a young person’s sense of safety, trust, identity, or belonging is upended by trauma?

Dr. Viner explains that for college students, it is a time to form one’s identity. The only way to do that, is to be in a safe environment.

“In a typical college setting, identity formation is an active, ongoing project. Emerging adults test out new beliefs, social roles, and career aspirations. This exploration requires a psychological “safety net”; the foundational belief that the world is generally predictable and safe. Trauma obliterates this assumption.”

Instead of finding out who they are, who they want to be, and other identity questions that college students are asking and exploring for themselves, when a traumatic event occurs, this forces all of that to a halting stop.

“This shift can cause what developmental psychologists call a fractured self-narrative. A young person’s sense of self becomes divided between who they were before the event and who they are forced to be after it,” explains Viner. “Rather than integrating different parts of their personality smoothly, the student may experience emotional numbing or extreme self-doubt. The process of defining autonomous values is halted, leaving the individual anchored to a “traumatic self” defined primarily by vigilance and fear.”

Impact of trauma on relationships and independence

For those who have experienced sexual trauma, especially on college campuses, the impact of that trauma is often overlooked, but has a lasting impact.

“Surviving sexual trauma often leads to an unbearable conflict: the natural drive for connection versus the survival instinct to self-isolate. This frequently manifests as profound social anxiety or an active shame driven avoidance of relationships. Shame is an engine of hiding, both from ourselves and others, that which we find unacceptable and unbearable. Alternatively, it can cause individuals to struggle with boundary setting, complicating their ability to safely navigate the casual social and sexual scripts common to contemporary campus life,” Viner shares.

Anxiety, depression, and isolation are critical warning signs, serving as a vital reminder for students to prioritize their own mental health and actively support their peers.

Another component is drug and alcohol use.

“College student brains are still developing the neural pathways required for advanced emotional regulation and executive control. When trauma floods the nervous system with chronic anxiety, panic, or dissociation, students often look for immediate ways to turn off the alarm system,” explains Viner.

Alcohol or drug use frequently shifts to being a tool for avoidant coping and self-medication.

“Substances are used to dull the physiological pain of trauma, alleviate intrusive memories, or mask paralyzing social anxiety,” says Viner. “While substances may offer short-term relief, they prevent the brain from developing natural emotional regulation mechanisms. This traps the student in a cycle where substance misuse further fractures their academic success, personal safety, and overall autonomy.”

Lessons and impact on campuses

Studying the Cornell case, we see a clear breakdown in trust and sense of security on the university campus, both from the perspective of the victim as well as other students.

“For college students, the campus is not just a school; it is their entire ecosystem. It is where they live, work, socialize, and seek validation. Experiencing trauma within a tight-knit community like Cornell transforms the physical environment itself into a constant trigger,” details Viner.

When a student is assaulted, particularly on campus, their relationship and feelings of safety on campus are immediately threatened. Additionally, when little to no action is taken to remove perpetrators from campus, it creates a feeling of increased isolation, and even rejection, from their community.

Rebuilding the Trajectory: Agency, Connection, and Recovery

Dr. Viner explains that agency, connection, and recovery are vital for survivors of sexual assault on college campuses.

“While trauma severely disrupts the developmental map, it does not permanently dictate the destination. Emerging adulthood is characterized by remarkable neural and psychological plasticity. Rebuilding a disrupted trajectory requires specific, trauma-informed interventions focused on restoring what was taken: agency, connection, and selfhood,” he states.

The lessons for colleges? Provide support after the incident. After the hearings and investigations.

“When universities provide comprehensive mental health resources, supportive and emotionally honest, transparent communities, and clear, safe paths to accountability, students can begin to re-author their stories,” Viner says.

For individuals, it will take time to process. It is also critical to monitor patterns of behavior that could signal avoidance. Seeking out help and resources, which must be made readily available by colleges, is key to moving forward.

“True recovery involves moving away from avoidant strategies and moving toward active integration. By processing the trauma, young adults often develop deep self-knowledge, emotional resilience, and a renewed, robust sense of purpose. The process of becoming an adult is undeniably altered by trauma, but with the right scaffolding, it can be meaningfully reclaimed.”