Peptides are everywhere right now, from wellness podcasts to gym locker rooms. These short chains of amino acids get promoted for everything from muscle recovery to younger-looking skin. Until recently, many of the most talked-about peptides were hard to get through a legitimate prescription. On October 28, that all shifted … at least, for the moment.

What Changed

The Department of Health and Human Services announced an interim policy, stating that it won’t take enforcement action against state-licensed pharmacies and licensed physicians that compound six peptides: BPC-157, TB-500, Epitalon, MOTS-c, Semax, and KPV peptide. The move followed a recommendation from an FDA advisory committee. Compounders still have to meet requirements for ingredient quality, manufacturing, safety reporting, labeling and patient-specific prescriptions.

This should not be confused with FDA approval. HHS has said so plainly. Currently, these peptides are not on the FDA’s list of ingredients compounders are allowed to use, and this policy is temporary while the agency works on a formal policy. HHS also said that it could reconsider if safety or quality problems turn up.

What Peptides Do

Peptides work as signaling molecules in the body. BPC-157 and TB-500, often paired in a combination nicknamed the “Wolverine stack,” are best known for tissue repair and recovery. Others in the group (including the KPV peptide) are promoted for anti-inflammatory and immune properties. The enthusiasm for these compounds is real, but so is the gap between the marketing and the evidence.

The Honest Caveat

It’s important to keep in mind that the FDA’s own scientists concluded that there isn’t enough data to prove these six peptides are safe and effective, and the agency’s drug center recommended against loosening the rules. Much of the buzz around these molecules comes from animal studies, small trials, and online testimonials. That doesn’t mean, however, that no one has experienced benefits (which is why this policy is being met with such enthusiasm in wellness circles). This just means that these are unproven in the eyes of the FDA, currently, and anyone considering them should approach them with licensed clinician support and realistic expectations.

There is a safety argument for the new policy, though. HHS said that it wants to discourage the widespread use of “research use only” peptides from foreign manufacturers, which are sold online with essentially no oversight. A prescription filled by a licensed pharmacy, with a clinician reviewing your history first, is a very different thing from ordering a vial from a random website.

Where Lttl Fits In

Lttl, a U.S. telehealth platform, is adding these peptides to its offerings. These new peptide programs work like Lttl’s other treatment packages:

You start with a free health assessment that takes about two minutes.

A licensed clinician reviews your history and medications individually. Lttl doesn’t prescribe to everyone who applies.

If treatment is appropriate, the prescription goes to a licensed pharmacy.

Prescriptions, then, are shipped directly to your door.

A care team remains available to you throughout your treatment for no extra cost.

Lttl is also upfront that compounded medications aren’t FDA-approved and haven’t been independently evaluated by the FDA for safety, efficacy or quality. These peptides are no exception. Lttl does work exclusively with state-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies that source their active pharmaceutical ingredients from FDA-registered manufacturers. This pharmacy partnership provides a documented supply chain: every medication ships with a Certificate of Analysis verifying its purity and potency.

What to Ask Before You Start

Whichever provider you consider, make sure to ask the following questions:

Who is the clinician reviewing my case?

Which licensed pharmacy prepares the product, and can I verify it?

Do I understand that this isn’t FDA-approved, and what’s known and unknown about it?

If a provider can’t answer those clearly, keep looking.

If you’re curious whether peptide therapy makes sense for you, a conversation with a licensed clinician is the right first step. You can start Lttl’s free health assessment at lttl.com.

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