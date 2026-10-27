A US Coast-to-Coast Railroad Is Becoming Reality

An inside look at how America’s shippers are quietly preparing for the first coast-to-coast railroad.

The last few months have brought headline-grabbing developments in both domestic and international shipping. But amid all that, one key detail has largely flown under the radar: regulators are reviewing the largest railroad merger in American history.

While lawyers in Washington debate the merger’s legality and its potential to create a monopoly, the ripples of this potentially seismic shift are already being felt across the country. Manufacturers, grain processors, chemical producers, and retailers that rely on freight rail-delivered goods for their own products are actively reviewing contracts, reassessing routes, and engaging specialists to address a question that could shape their costs for the next decade: What would a transcontinental railroad actually mean for their businesses?

The Surface Transportation Board has accepted Union Pacific and Norfolk

In many ways, this development has roots stretching back to America’s dawn. Ever since Lewis and Clark’s initial expedition, the dream of coast-to-coast railroad transportation has persisted through the era of the Wild West and beyond. However, it was never realized as originally envisioned. Railroads reached the western coast, but only through several interconnecting intervals. A true coast-to-coast railroad would make travel much simpler and more efficient, potentially reshaping shippers’ supply routes.

Southern submitted its revised merger application for consideration and set a review timeline, keeping the proposal on track for a decision that could reshape how goods move across the country. The combined company would be the first true coast-to-coast railroad in United States history, capable of transporting a container from a West Coast port to an East Coast city without transferring it to another carrier en route.

This combination would join two networks spanning roughly fifty thousand route miles across more than forty states, linking Pacific ports, the Gulf Coast, the Midwest grain belt, and the Eastern seaboard under a single operator. Nothing of the kind has existed in American railroading, which is precisely why the review is drawing comment from shippers, ports, labor, and competitors in volumes regulators rarely see.

Why a Merger in Omaha Matters at Your Grocery Store

Freight rail is the circulatory system of the physical economy, moving the grain, fuel, chemicals, lumber, and finished goods that eventually become grocery prices and construction costs. According to the Association of American Railroads, railroads move roughly forty percent of American long-distance freight by ton-mile, and they do it several times more fuel-efficiently than trucks.

Supporters of the combination argue that single-line service, one railroad, one waybill, and no mid-country handoff would greatly reduce cross-country transit times by several days and divert freight from congested highways. Skeptics, including a coalition of rail labor unions that has formally opposed the deal, warn of reduced competition and point to the industry’s troubled history with large mergers, which have sometimes resulted in years of service disruption before the anticipated benefits materialized. Union Pacific’s leadership has publicly expressed near-total confidence that the deal will be approved; shippers, whose rates and service depend on the outcome, are not waiting to see who is right.

The environmental argument accompanies the economic one. Because rail transports freight several times more fuel-efficiently than highway transportation, advocates present the merger as a form of climate policy. Shifting each container from cross-country truck transport to a single-line rail journey substantially reduces the emissions associated with that freight. Opponents counter that improved service under the existing structure could deliver similar benefits without the competitive risks. The board is currently weighing both arguments.

The Scramble Nobody Sees

While Washington hotly debates the very notion of this merger, the people it would most drastically affect are busy preparing for its potential passage. Rail contracts are long, complex, and negotiated rather than posted, and a structural change to the network shifts the leverage underlying each one. Companies with meaningful rail spend are now modeling multiple futures: what their lanes look like if the merger is approved, what they look like if it is not, and what either outcome does to the competing railroads and the rates they can command.

The preparation extends beyond the two merging carriers. Ports are assessing how single-line service to the East Coast could affect the competitive position of West Coast gateways. Intermodal operators are evaluating which container flows may be rerouted. Railroads not involved in the transaction are also approaching shippers more urgently, creating negotiating opportunities for companies prepared to capitalize on this dynamic.

The Newfound Popularity of Rail Consultants

This preparation has driven a surge in demand for a specialized and relatively little-known segment of professional services: rail consultants, many of whom are former railroad executives who advise shippers on rail supply chains, contracts, and car fleets.

Industry rankings of leading logistics consulting firms feature specialists with experience at major carriers, including individuals who have negotiated the other side of the contracts now under review. The rationale for engaging them is straightforward: in negotiations where one party prices freight every day and the other renews a contract only every few years, expertise can help level the playing field.

The Chicago Question

Any change to the national rail network will be routed through a single city: Chicago. The Windy City is the only location in the country where every major railroad converges, and approximately one-quarter of the nation’s rail freight originates, terminates, or passes through the region. Chicago’s years of carrier handoffs, with railcars moving between railroads across a dense network of yards and junctions, represent the friction a transcontinental merger promises to eliminate on certain routes.

However, how much that promise holds up in practice is one of the central analytical questions shippers are engaging specialists to assess, route by route, before an official verdict.

Large rail mergers in previous decades ultimately delivered benefits, but several first underwent years of congestion and service disruptions. These episodes remain vivid enough in the industry’s memory that experienced shippers plan for the transition, not just the end state.

A Stress Test for Supply Chains

The merger review lands at a moment when corporate supply chains were already under scrutiny. Recent disruptions taught companies that transportation is not a fixed cost to absorb. Still, it is a strategic variable to manage, and boards have begun asking pointed questions about freight spend, mode choices, and resilience that they rarely asked a decade ago.

The broader field of logistics consulting firms has grown more specialized and more execution-focused, with the leading firms distinguishing themselves less by the thickness of their reports than by documented savings: renegotiated contracts, redesigned networks, converted truck freight. For industrial companies, the consultants have become something like outside counsel for the physical economy, retained precisely when the rules of the game are about to change.

What Happens Next

The review will proceed through filings, hearings, and public comment. The railroads aim to complete it late next year, while opponents urge the board to impose conditions or reject the deal outright.

Approval could also prompt a response from the other major railroads, whose own combinations would face the same regulatory gauntlet. History suggests only one safe prediction: the network will look different on the other side.

For consumers, the stakes are mostly invisible but real: freight efficiency affects the price of nearly everything on store shelves. For companies that ship by rail, the stakes are immediate and measurable, so the smartest are using this regulatory pause to prepare, not just wait. When the decision comes, the winners will be shippers who already know what they’ll do in either scenario. The losers will still be reading the press release.

Regardless of what the verdict ultimately is, the country is likely to learn an unexpected lesson about its own infrastructure. A network most Americans rarely think about is facing its most consequential year in decades, and the outcome will quietly travel with every delivered package, stocked shelf, and finished building for years to come.