Business Profile: Matt Garrett, CEO of TGG Accounting

We’ve all heard adages like, “Learn from your mistakes,” or “failure is merely a lesson for success.” But Matt Garrett, founder and CEO of TGG Accounting, takes these life lessons to heart as he revolutionizes accounting practices for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with a keen eye for their optimal performance and success.

Success at a Young Age

Garrett, a native San Diegan, has never been one to rest on his laurels. A serial entrepreneur, Garrett started his first business while he was attending college at Vanderbilt University. During those days, he started and sold three different businesses. In a world where small business failure rates are abysmally high, starting, building, and ultimately exiting three businesses at such a young age is quite a feather in his cap.

As if starting and running these businesses wasn’t laudable enough, Matt Garrett took his knack for entrepreneurship a step further. He began to notice patterns in his business ventures, and started paying close attention to the numbers.

Seeing the Patterns in Small Business Numbers

Through his experience launching, running, and ultimately selling his small businesses, Garrett started to see some very eye-opening details. He began to discern direct correlations between business success and clear financial reporting. Garrett began to drill down on his own business finances, and saw the more crystalized his figures got, the more success followed.

Truly, the answer to many small business quandaries lies in the ability for business owners to know their financial reporting like they know their own first-born. In fact, the more clarified business owners are with the crucial financial details, down to the decimal, the better chances they have to succeed.

On a Mission to Help Small Business Owners

Garrett’s business acumen continued to bloom with his own entrepreneurial endeavors, and eventually, the lessons he learned blossomed into helping other SMB owners. In 2006, Matt Garrett founded TGG Accounting with a mission to shatter the ever-daunting small business failure statistics through the power of penetrating financial patterns and scrutinizing better solutions through radically accurate financial analysis.

The TGG Way™

Having achieved the title of “CEO under 30”, Matt Garrett has continued to run TGG Accounting for 20 years with a single-minded purpose: To get SMB owners back on track by putting solid, accurate, real-time, usable financial information in their hands that revolutionizes how they make savvy business decisions.

TGG Accounting is a management accounting and business advisory service that supports clients around the world and across varying industries. The TGG team provides crucial services such as:

Financial consulting

Operational reporting

Cashflow forecasting

Outsourced accounting

CEO outsourcing

Fractional CFO services

Exit planning

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A)

In addition, Garrett even mapped out a proprietary framework known as The TGG Way™. This is a strategy that focuses on outsourced accounting, business management, and operational reporting. The Way is especially intriguing for struggling and successful business owners alike due to its innovative approach to the benefits of financial outsourcing.

Garrett contends (and his clients are proof) that done correctly, implementing structured standardized financial systems done by qualified, outsourced teams can replace financial turmoil.

What’s Next for Matt Garrett of TGG Accounting?

Matt continues to serve as the CEO for TGG Accounting. But, he’s moved forward by spreading the message about the importance of financial responsibility within the SMB community through his public speaking engagements, business advisory practices, and leadership lectures.

Garrett educates business owners in understandable, practical, and valuable ways about make-or-break aspects of running (and thriving) in business. Specifically, topics such as:

Successfully managing cash flow

Navigating economic challenges

Understanding business scalability

How to ensure 100% financial accuracy

The benefits of outsourcing financial teams

Reducing risk & increasing business profitability

Why Matt Garrett Is a CEO to Know

With around 200 employees and an impressive track record with a hefty client base, Garrett at the helm of TGG continues to stand out as a stable force in the ever-shifting SMB community. TGG Accounting consistently demonstrates how clarified financial reporting and highly qualified outsourced teams can be a game-changer for small businesses.

Garrett’s true passion is clearly seen in his ongoing commitment to advocate for SMBs in a way that shifts power back into the business owner’s hands. By giving owners the tools and resources needed, they are able to understand complex financials and forecasting details that may have once seemed impossible to comprehend.

For more information about Matt Garrett, TGG Accounting, and what outsourced CFO firms can do for your small business, you can learn more at tgg-accounting.com.