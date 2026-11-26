Amazon finalized an agreement to buy much of Israeli AI startup Decart in a roughly $7.5 billion acquihire style deal reported on Monday, taking its chip optimization software plus its research staff and founders. The purchase lands as Amazon gets ready to sell its own Trainium chips to new customers, and Decart’s code is built to help AI models operate well on many kinds of hardware.

Picture a small team that spent two years making one hard thing work better than anyone else. That team just learned its skills can be worth billions to a buyer, even when the buyer only wants part of the company. If you are building a startup today, this deal is a useful map of how big tech now shops for talent and technology.

What Amazon Is Actually Buying

Decart is well known for “real time world models” and AI video tools, including its Oasis 3 release. However, the piece Amazon wanted sits deeper in the stack. The “Decart Optimization Stack,” called DOS, is software that tunes AI workloads so they run productively on chips from Google, Nvidia, and Amazon.

Amazon said it will take the DOS technology along with its team of founders and the engineers and researchers behind it. Bloomberg, while citing a source, put the price near $7.5 billion. In other words, this is not a full takeover of every product line. It is a targeted purchase of one asset and the people who know it best.

The timing matters too. Amazon has used Trainium inside its data centers so far. Now it’s planning on selling those chips to the customers who mostly default to Nvidia today. Software that makes switching easier removes one of the biggest reasons buyers stay put.

Why Acquihire Deals Keep Getting Bigger

For years, an acquihire meant a quiet landing for a startup that ran out of runway. The buyer wanted the engineers, and investors often got little back. That picture has flipped in AI, where scarce skills now command headline prices.

Large companies are racing to lower the cost of running AI. Every point of efficiency saves real money at their scale. As a result, a team that can squeeze more output from each chip becomes a strategic weapon rather than a nice extra.

There is also a speed factor. Hiring dozens of top researchers one by one could take years. Buying a team that already works well together compresses that timeline into a single signed agreement.

Key deal facts as reported on November 23, 2026 Item Detail Buyer Amazon Target Decart (Israel) Reported price About $7.5 billion Assets acquired Decart Optimization Stack, founding team, engineers, and AI researchers Strategic goal Help customers run AI on Trainium chips

Lessons for Founders Building Deep Tech

The first lesson is that narrow excellence sells. Decart did not need to win every market. It built one capability that a giant could not easily copy, and that capability set the price. Founders weighing startup acquisition lessons should notice how much value sat in a single layer of the product.

Second, think about who needs your work most. Decart’s software helps models run on several chip brands. That neutrality made it valuable to a company trying to pull customers away from the market leader. Your best buyer may be the challenger in your space, not the incumbent.

Third, protect the asset that matters. Keep clean records of who wrote what code and who owns it. Make sure contractor agreements assign intellectual property to the company. Messy ownership can slow or sink a deal like this one.

How to Prepare for a Partial Sale

Deals that carve out one technology plus a team raise tricky questions. What happens to the rest of the products? What do customers of those products receive? How do early employees and investors share the proceeds?

Before any buyer calls, work through a few basics with your lawyer and board:

Map each product line and the people tied to it.

Review investor rights that apply to an asset sale, not just a full merger.

Understand how employee equity is treated if only part of the company is bought.

Plan how you would support customers of any product left behind.

Founders who study the buy and build strategy used by serial acquirers will see the same pattern. Buyers pay for what fits their plan, and they leave the rest. Knowing which part of your company fits a buyer’s plan gives you leverage in any conversation.

The Bigger Chip Race Behind the Deal

This purchase is one move in a broader fight over AI hardware. Amazon described efficient compute as the base for improved training, quicker inference and lower prices for its cloud customers. You can read the company’s own explanation in Amazon’s announcement.

For startups that rent cloud compute, more competition among chip suppliers could mean better pricing over time. Meanwhile, founders tracking AI capex at big tech should expect more purchases aimed at cutting the cost of each AI request. That spending creates exit paths for teams that solve efficiency problems well.

Watch for two signals next. First, whether Amazon makes Trainium broadly available with Decart’s tools built in. Second, whether rivals respond with their own team purchases in the optimization space.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an acquihire?

An acquihire is a deal where a buyer acquires a company mainly to gain its people, often along with select technology. The buyer may shut down or skip other products.

Did Amazon buy all of Decart?

No. Amazon said it is taking the optimization technology and the core team, which is why reports describe the deal as buying much of the company.

Why does optimization software matter for chips?

It lets AI models operate more productively, as well as cost-effectively, on different hardware. That lowers the barrier for customers who want to try chips beyond the market leader.