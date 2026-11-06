ADP Jobs Report Shows Small Employers Kept Hiring in October

Private employers grew payrolls by 86,000 last month, based on the latest ADP jobs report released Wednesday. Businesses with fewer than 50 workers contributed 28,000 of those positions, and the very smallest firms, with one to 19 employees, accounted for 21,000 alone.

For a founder trying to hire, that is a useful signal. Small companies are still adding staff, which means you are competing for talent against peers, not just big brands. Meanwhile, the pay data shows exactly where that competition is getting expensive.

October Hiring by Company Size

ADP builds its estimate from anonymized weekly payroll records covering more than 26 million U.S. private workers. ADP Research partners with Stanford’s Digital Economy Lab on the analysis. Here is how last month’s gains broke down by establishment size.

Private job gains by establishment size, October 2026 (Source: ADP National Employment Report) Establishment size Jobs added Up to 19 employees 21,000 20 to 49 employees 7,000 From 50 to 249 employees 22,000 250 to 499 employees 11,000 500 or more employees 24,000

In short, hiring was spread fairly evenly. ADP chief economist Nela Richardson noted that firms of every size were adding workers. That breadth suggests demand is holding up, even after a rough stretch for energy prices.

Where the Jobs Showed Up

Service industries did most of the heavy lifting, adding 82,000 roles. Trade, transportation, and utilities led with 39,000. Health care and education added 28,000, while leisure and hospitality gained 19,000.

There was a soft spot worth noting. Professional and business services shed 27,000 jobs, marking a third straight monthly decline. Consulting, staffing, and agency founders should pay attention, since clients may be trimming outside spending.

Geography mattered too. The South added 47,000 positions, with the West South Central region alone contributing 35,000. Meanwhile, the Northeast gained just 3,000.

Pay Trends That Shape Your Offers

The typical private worker saw base pay climb 3.2% from a year earlier. Workers who stayed in their jobs saw 3.0% raises. By comparison, people who switched employers earned 4.8% more in base pay.

The gross pay numbers tell a sharper story. Total pay, which includes bonuses and overtime, rose 7.6% for job changers. Richardson said bonuses, overtime, and extra hours helped lure workers, pushing their earnings growth to the quickest rate seen since March 2024.

For small employers, the takeaway is clear. Candidates weighing your offer are likely comparing total compensation, not just salary. A modest base paired with a clear bonus path can compete well if you explain it plainly.

Also, look beyond the usual talent pools. As we covered in our piece on recent graduates hiring, many capable early career workers remain underemployed and eager for real responsibility.

A Founder Hiring Checklist for November

Use this data to tighten your approach before year end. Start with these steps.

Benchmark total pay. Compare base, bonus, and overtime against local roles, not national averages.

Compare base, bonus, and overtime against local roles, not national averages. Move quickly. Strong candidates now have options, so shorten interview loops where you can.

Strong candidates now have options, so shorten interview loops where you can. Protect your current team. Since switchers earn more, consider small retention raises for key people.

Since switchers earn more, consider small retention raises for key people. Plan headcount by quarter. Our guide on workforce planning can help you match hiring to revenue.

How This Fits the Bigger Labor Picture

ADP also trimmed its September estimate slightly, which now stands at 86,000 instead of 90,000. That means two straight months of steady, moderate growth. It is not a hiring boom, but it is far from a slump.

The government’s official count comes next. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes its monthly employment situation report on Friday, and the two measures do not always agree. Looking at both helps you avoid overreacting to one number.

If you want a refresher on reading the sequence of releases, our breakdown of the August jobs report walks through how each data point fits together.

Dates and Data Points Ahead

ADP plans to publish its next report on the morning of December 2. Between now and then, watch whether business services keep shrinking and whether bonus driven pay gains cool off.

It is also worth checking your own numbers against these trends. If your team is growing faster than peers in your region, your recruiting engine is working. If you are falling behind, look at offer speed and total pay before blaming the market. Small tweaks, such as a referral bonus or a clearer promotion path, often close the gap without a big budget increase.

Overall, the October numbers reward founders who plan ahead. Hiring is steady, pay competition is real, and the smallest firms are clearly still in the game.

Fast Facts on the ADP Report

What does the ADP report measure?

It tracks monthly changes in U.S. private sector employment using anonymized payroll data from ADP clients.

How is it different from the government jobs report?

The BLS report covers public and private jobs using surveys, while ADP relies on actual payroll records from private employers.