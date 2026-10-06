After a Texas Car Crash: A Clear Checklist for Safety, Evidence, and Insurance Claims in Katy

Table of Contents

Why the First Steps After a Crash Matter Step 1: Move to Safety and Check for Injuries Step 2: Report the Collision and Exchange Information Step 3: Document the Scene While Details Are Fresh Step 4: Get Medical Care, Even for Symptoms That Seem Minor Step 5: Notify Insurance Companies Carefully Step 6: Request and Review the Crash Report Step 7: Build a Simple Crash File Texas Rules That May Affect a Claim Common Mistakes to Avoid Quick 24-Hour Crash Checklist Focus on Health, Facts, and Timely Action

A collision on the Katy Freeway, a neighborhood street, or a rain-slick Fort Bend County road can leave anyone shaken. The decisions made in the first few minutes and days can affect safety, medical recovery, insurance communications, and the evidence available later. This guide provides general information, not legal advice for a particular crash.

When injuries are serious, fault is disputed, or an insurer pressures you to act quickly, speaking with a Katy car accident lawyer may help you understand your options. Law Office of Shane McClelland, PLLC is a Katy-based personal injury firm that handles car accident claims, including distracted driving, drunk driving, and uninsured or underinsured motorist matters. Its work with injury claims in Katy, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, and Fort Bend County makes it a relevant local resource when a crash requires closer legal review.

Why the First Steps After a Crash Matter

Stress can make it difficult to remember what happened or decide what to do next. Start with health and safety, then preserve the facts. A calm, organized approach can help prevent overlooked injuries, missing evidence, and confusion about insurance deadlines.

Step 1: Move to Safety and Check for Injuries

Check yourself, passengers, pedestrians, and others involved. Call 911 if anyone may be injured, a vehicle cannot be safely driven, traffic is blocked, or there is an immediate hazard such as fire, leaking fuel, or dangerous traffic conditions.

Turn on hazard lights and move away from traffic when it is safe to do so.

Move vehicles only if they can be moved safely, and doing so will reduce the risk of another collision.

Do not move a person with a suspected serious injury unless leaving them in place creates immediate danger.

Accept medical evaluation when first responders recommend it, even if you initially feel able to continue driving.

Step 2: Report the Collision and Exchange Information

A law enforcement report can create an important record of the location, the vehicles involved, and initial observations. Remain calm, do not argue about fault, and exchange basic information with the other driver when it is safe to do so.

Names, phone numbers, and driver’s license details

Vehicle make, model, color, and license plate number

Insurance company and policy information

Owner information if the driver does not own the vehicle

Officer name, agency, badge number, and report number, if available

Step 3: Document the Scene While Details Are Fresh

Photographs, video, and short notes can preserve details that may disappear quickly after traffic clears and vehicles are towed. Document only when it is safe, and never step into active lanes to obtain a photo.

What to Capture

Damage to every vehicle, including wide shots and close-ups

Vehicle positions, lanes, intersections, signs, and traffic signals

Skid marks, debris, fluid spills, road defects, weather, and lighting

Visible injuries, if appropriate and respectful of privacy

Nearby businesses, homes, traffic cameras, or other possible video sources

Witness names and contact information

Save original files rather than editing or cropping the only copy. Back up dashcam footage promptly because many devices automatically overwrite older recordings.

Step 4: Get Medical Care, Even for Symptoms That Seem Minor

Some crash-related symptoms, including stiffness, headaches, dizziness, numbness, and pain, may not be obvious at the scene. Seek appropriate medical care and clearly describe every symptom, including when it began and how it affects daily activities.

Follow the recommended treatment plan and keep discharge papers, prescriptions, bills, test results, appointment notes, and work restrictions. Medical care should always be pursued for your health first, but a consistent treatment record can also help show how an injury relates to the crash.

Step 5: Notify Insurance Companies Carefully

Report the collision to your own insurer according to your policy requirements. Give accurate facts, but do not guess about speed, distance, timing, or who caused the crash. If you do not know an answer, say so.

Record the claim number, adjuster’s name, phone number, and every communication.

Keep copies of emails, repair estimates, towing invoices, and documents you send.

Avoid detailed social media posts, photos, or videos about the collision and recovery.

Read any release or settlement paperwork carefully before signing, since an early settlement may end additional claims.

Step 6: Request and Review the Crash Report

A crash report may identify the parties, vehicles, location, witnesses, and the investigating officer’s account. Review it for errors in names, dates, vehicle descriptions, road location, or witness information. The Texas Department of Transportation’s crash-report process explains how eligible people can request reports and notes that reports are not available for general public online viewing.

Step 7: Build a Simple Crash File

Create a paper folder, digital folder, or both. Keep the following items together:

Crash report, photos, videos, dashcam files, and witness details Medical records, bills, prescriptions, and a daily symptom journal Repair estimates, towing bills, rental receipts, and proof of missed work Insurance letters, claim notes, emails, and settlement documents

A simple timeline of the crash, symptoms, appointments, calls, and expenses can make it easier to spot missing records.

Texas Rules That May Affect a Claim

Texas generally uses a fault-based system, so responsibility for a crash can matter when evaluating insurance claims. More than one person may share responsibility. A person’s percentage of responsibility may reduce a recovery, and being more than 50 percent responsible can prevent recovery in many negligence claims.

Many Texas personal injury lawsuits have a two-year filing deadline under the Texas personal injury limitations period. Exceptions and special deadlines can apply, particularly when a government entity or unusual circumstance is involved, so case-specific advice is important.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Leaving required information before is exchanged, or police instructions are followed.

Delaying medical care after symptoms appear

Apologizing, admitting fault, or guessing about the cause of the collision

Deleting texts, photos, dashcam footage, or social media posts

Missing recommended treatment or accepting a settlement before the injury is understood

Quick 24-Hour Crash Checklist

Prioritize safety and call 911 when needed. Exchange information and gather witness contacts. Photograph the scene and preserve original files. Get medical care for symptoms or suspected injuries. Notify the appropriate insurer and organize your records. Seek guidance if injuries, coverage, fault, or deadlines create uncertainty.

Focus on Health, Facts, and Timely Action

After a Texas car crash, safety comes first, followed by medical care and clear documentation. Preserving evidence, communicating carefully, and acting promptly can reduce confusion and help protect your options while you focus on recovery.

