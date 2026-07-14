Agentic Commerce Arrives as AI Agents Start Buying

The era of agentic commerce officially arrived when Salesforce made its Agentforce Commerce agents generally available, letting AI assistants guide shoppers from discovery all the way to checkout. The launch puts three agents to work, and it plugs directly into tools like ChatGPT and Google Search.

For founders and marketers, this is a signal you cannot ignore. When customers start asking an AI agent what to buy, your brand either shows up in that answer or it disappears from the shelf. That makes agentic commerce a growth channel, not a science project, and it rewards teams already fluent in AI for small business.

From Chatbots to Buyers

Old shopping bots answered questions and then handed you off. The new agents actually do the work. Salesforce’s Shopper Agent carries new conversions to the next part of the funnel. Starting with a customer conversation from the first click, the agent continues guiding them beyond checkout to the service stage, aligning with your brand’s voice on your own storefront.

Two more agents round out the system. The Buyer Agent meets business customers inside WhatsApp and SMS, while the Merchant Agent helps with catalog organization, which helps your team more easily manage and respond well to the current market landscape. Together, they turn commerce into a conversation that can actually close a sale.

Salesforce Agentforce Commerce agents Agent Role Shopper Agent Guides shoppers from discovery to checkout and service Buyer Agent Serves B2B buyers inside WhatsApp and SMS Merchant Agent Helps teams manage catalogs and respond to trends

The Numbers Behind the Shift

The momentum is not hype. Around the holidays last year, Salesforce reported the data on this, saying “AI influenced 20% of global online sales,” which is worth roughly $262 billion. That is a huge pool of revenue already flowing through AI-guided shopping journeys.

The gap between adopters and everyone else is widening too. The report also cited that “Retailers running their own shopper agents grew sales 59% faster” when compared with those that remained on the sidelines, according to the company. For a growth-minded founder, that spread is the entire story.

What Agentic Commerce Means for Your Storefront

Your product data is now your storefront. When an agent recommends items, it reads structured details like titles, descriptions, prices, and availability, so messy catalogs simply get skipped. Clean, complete product information becomes a direct driver of visibility. I don’t know about you, but knowing all the key details about a product upfront is certainly something that impacts whether I utilize a new automation tool.

Discovery is also moving off your website. Shoppers increasingly start inside ChatGPT or an AI-powered search result, which means your brand needs to be present where the agent looks. Marketers who grasp this early will win placements that others never even see.

How to Get Your Brand Agent-Ready

Start with your catalog. Audit every product page for accurate titles, rich descriptions, clear pricing, and real-time stock, because agents reward structure over style. This is unglamorous work, yet it is the foundation of agentic visibility.

Next, tighten the systems behind the scenes. Connect your product feed to the channels where agents operate, and optimize workflows so inventory and pricing stay in sync. In addition, test how an agent describes your product today, then fix the gaps you find.

The Risks Marketers Should Weigh

Handing part of the customer journey to an agent means giving up some control of the message. If the agent misreads your data, it can misprice or misdescribe a product, so human oversight still matters. Treat the agent as a new teammate that needs clear guardrails.

There is also a brand cost to weigh. As buying gets more automated, the human moments that build loyalty, from great support to live events for marketers, become even more valuable. Automation should free your team to invest in those relationships, not erase them.

Where Agentic Commerce Goes Next

Expect the agents to spread fast across channels, including messaging apps and AI assistants that customers already use every day. The broader trend, seen in launches like new AI marketing agents from other platforms, is a marketing stack rebuilt around agents as the operating layer. Brands that define their own setup now will hold an edge.

The takeaway for founders is simple. Get your data clean, get present in AI answers, and treat agentic commerce as a channel to own rather than a wave to watch. Move early, and you turn a market shift into a real lead.

Questions About Agentic Commerce

What is agentic commerce? It is online shopping where AI agents handle tasks like discovery, recommendations, and checkout on behalf of the shopper or the merchant.

How can small brands prepare? Clean up product data, keep pricing and inventory in sync, and make sure your catalog is present in AI search and assistants.

Does agentic commerce replace marketing teams? No, it shifts their focus toward data quality, brand presence in AI answers, and the human moments that build loyalty.