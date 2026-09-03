Agentic Commerce: 5 Ways to Get Picked by AI Agents

Shopping agents stopped being a demo this year, and Google now completes checkout on merchant sites for shoppers through Search, AI Mode and Gemini. A buyer sets size, color and a price ceiling, then confirms once, and Google fills the cart and pays.

Agentic commerce changes who you are selling to. Your next customer may never load your product page, which means your listing data is doing the persuading instead of your design team.

1. Fix Your Product Data Before Anything Else

Agents cannot evaluate what they cannot parse. Structured attributes, accurate sizing, materials, dimensions and current pricing decide whether your item enters the comparison set at all.

Google’s Shopping Graph now holds more than 50 billion product listings drawn from retailers of every size, including local shops. Volume like that means selection happens on completeness, not on brand affection.

So audit your feed this week. Pull ten random products and check every field against what is actually true, because one wrong size chart quietly removes you from thousands of comparisons.

2. Get on a Protocol Your Platform Supports

Google built its checkout on the Universal Commerce Protocol, developed alongside Shopify, Etsy, Walmart and Target. More than twenty companies have endorsed it, including American Express, Macy’s and Visa.

Launch partners covered Wayfair, Chewy, Quince and other Shopify merchants. If you sell on a major platform, most of this arrives as a setting rather than an engineering project.

Find out where your platform stands, then turn the feature on. Merchants who waited for perfect readiness during earlier holiday ecommerce planning cycles consistently lost the early traffic advantage.

3. Make Price and Stock Update in Real Time

An agent that adds an out-of-stock item to a cart creates a failed purchase and a frustrated buyer. Platforms learn from that failure and route around you afterward.

Real-time inventory and pricing feeds are therefore not a nice-to-have. They are the difference between being eligible and being quietly deprioritized.

Reported adoption signals for AI shopping agents Signal Figure Source Consumers using AI somewhere in the buying journey 45% IBM Institute for Business Value, January 2026 Online shoppers expected to use AI agents by 2030 Nearly half Morgan Stanley Share of their spending via agents by 2030 About 25% Morgan Stanley Product listings in Google’s Shopping Graph 50 billion+ Google

Read those figures as direction rather than destiny. Even the conservative interpretation says a meaningful slice of your future revenue will arrive through software that never once looks at your homepage.

4. Write Descriptions for Machines and Humans

Shoppers now describe what they want conversationally. Someone might ask for a light sweater that works with jeans and dresses and travels well, and the agent matches that phrasing against your copy.

Keyword stuffing fails here, because the model is reading for meaning. Instead, write plainly about use case, fit, care and occasion, since those are the attributes buyers actually describe.

ChatGPT Shopping is live for all US users, with Etsy and over a million Shopify merchants included, as eMarketer has tracked across competing platforms. That means the same copy is being read by several different models at once.

5. Measure Agent Traffic Separately

Agent-driven sessions behave nothing like human ones. Time on page collapses, bounce rate looks alarming, and your conversion dashboard tells you a story that is simply wrong.

Split those sessions out now, before the volume grows enough to distort your reporting. Otherwise you will optimize your storefront for a visitor who never sees it.

Set up that tracking before the holiday rush rather than during it. Attribution decisions made under pressure tend to stick around for years, and they quietly misdirect budget the whole time.

This belongs on someone’s job description, not in a quarterly review. The same shift is already reshaping team structure, as we covered when AI marketing jobs absorbed much of the junior execution work.

Agentic Commerce Questions Merchants Ask

Do I lose the customer relationship?

Partly, yes. You keep the order and the post-purchase experience, so packaging, follow-up email and service become your main retention levers.

Should small brands worry about being outranked?

Data quality matters more than budget here. A well-structured catalog from a small brand can beat a sloppy one from a large retailer.

Is this worth doing before the holidays?

Yes, if your feed is close to clean already. If it is not, fixing product data is the higher-return project either way.

Where to Put Your Next Two Weeks

Pick the catalog audit first, because every other item on this list depends on it. Clean data improves your human conversion rate too, so the work pays twice.

Then check your platform’s protocol support and split your analytics. Those three moves put you in the consideration set while most of your competitors are still reading about it.