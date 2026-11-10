AI Agent Adoption Gets a Reality Check From Uber’s Earnings

If investors keep telling you customers will soon hand every errand to a bot, Uber’s latest earnings call offers a useful check on AI agent adoption. Executives told analysts last week that personal AI assistants booked just four rides during Halloween week, the company’s busiest stretch of October.

Founders should care because plenty of roadmaps and pitch decks now assume agents will become a major sales channel. This data suggests that shift remains distant, so your money may work harder elsewhere for now.

Four Rides Out of Hundreds of Millions

Consider the scale. Uber processed about 320 million in deliveries and trips that week, according to CFO Balaji Krishnamurthy. Agents placed around 500 orders for Uber Eats during the same period, on top of those four rides.

Do the math and you get roughly one agent transaction for every 635,000 total transactions. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acknowledged that traction has been minimal so far, while voicing hope for improvement. DoorDash reported a similar picture recently, with only a few hundred agent orders to date.

These results land during a frenzy of investment and attention. Recently, personal assistant Startup Instinct reached a valuation of around $10 billion, and Meta’s Muse climbed to the top of the U.S. App Store. Downloads are clearly easy to generate, but changing daily habits is a very different challenge.

Convenience Is a Stubborn Competitor

Think about how you order dinner on a busy Tuesday. You open the app, tap a familiar meal, and move on with your evening. Asking an assistant to handle that may actually add a step.

Uber’s own numbers make the point. Ride booking can take around 50 seconds on average in its app, and reordering a favorite meal takes around 90. An assistant has very little time left to save.

That is the lesson for anyone building a product. New interfaces win when they remove real friction, not when they merely sound futuristic. A polished existing flow can beat a clever new one for years, especially when two sided marketplace businesses have already trained people on their habits.

A founder weighing a sprint on agent integration should compare it with fixing checkout, onboarding, or retention. Those improvements reach every customer you have today. An agent integration, by contrast, currently serves only a sliver of them at best.

Where Agents Could Still Earn Their Keep

None of this means agents are a fad. Instead, it hints that quick, repeat purchases are the wrong starting point. Tasks with many steps, lots of comparison, or tedious paperwork offer far more time to save.

Vendor research across dozens of options.

Complicated travel with several connections and constraints.

Back office chores such as invoice matching or data entry.

Scheduling that involves many people and shifting availability.

Small companies may also benefit sooner on the operations side. Tools built around AI agents for internal work do not require customers to change anything. You simply get the time back, which makes the payoff much easier to measure.

How to Budget for an Uncertain Channel

So what should you do this quarter? Keep a small experiment running, but protect the channels that pay your bills today. A sensible approach is to treat agent readiness as cheap insurance rather than a growth plan.

Start with basics that help regardless of how the technology develops. Clean product data, clear pricing, and accurate availability make your business easier for search engines, customers, and software alike. Our guide to agentic commerce covers several of those steps.

Next, add tracking so you will see any change early. Tag orders that arrive through assistants or automated browsers, then review that number every month. A tiny base can still grow quickly, and you want to spot the inflection before competitors do.

Finally, pressure test any forecast that depends on agent traffic. If a deck assumes meaningful agent sales next year, ask what evidence supports that assumption. Investors have read these earnings calls too, so bring your own usage numbers.

Signals That Would Change the Picture

Khosrowshahi remains optimistic despite the weak start. He sees agents as an additional route into Uber’s platform and expects them to lift demand over time. Uber’s investor updates will be worth following for fresh figures next quarter.

He also said about eight major assistants exist today, with more than 10 likely eventually, and that all of the AI companies are approaching Uber. Competition among those players could produce better experiences, or at least more aggressive promotions that nudge people to try them.

Watch three things over the next few quarters: whether repeat usage appears, whether large apps offer agents deeper access, and whether assistants start saving real money for users. Any of those could move the numbers quickly.

Until then, stay curious and stay skeptical. Early adopters make plenty of noise, but paying customers usually reveal the truth. Build for the behavior you can measure today, and keep one eye on what might come next.