AI Agent Monitoring Gap: 22% of Finance Firms Run Blind

A new survey finds that 22% of financial services firms run AI agents with no monitoring in place. New Relic published the finding in its 2026 Observability Forecast for Financial Services.

You may not run a bank, yet the lesson applies to any company letting software act on its behalf. If an agent can send emails, move data, or touch customer records, you need to see what it does. Here is a plain way to think about it.

What the Survey Covered

The financial services slice included 278 IT and engineering professionals. They sit inside a worldwide study that covers 2,575 people. New Relic calls the gap between agent deployment and oversight “phantom velocity,” meaning teams move fast without the visibility to match.

The report ties this risk to Europe’s Digital Operational Resilience Act, known as DORA, which pushes regulated firms to prove they can withstand and recover from technology failures.

How Far Behind Are Finance Teams?

Share of respondents monitoring AI today What is monitored Financial services Wider group AI applications 42% 47% Agentic systems 38% 44%

Looking ahead, respondents expect to catch up on AI application monitoring within a year, with projections of 83% against 80%. For agentic systems, the projection is 75% against 77%. Intentions are good, but they are not the same as coverage today.

The Payoff for Watching Closely

Better visibility pays off in fewer and shorter outages. Financial services respondents reported weekly high-impact outages at a 30% rate, versus 36% overall. They found problems in 35 minutes against 41, and fixed them in 49 minutes against 54.

The cost of downtime still stings. Financial firms averaged $1.69 million per hour, compared with $1.85 million globally. Even a small company can lose real money when a key system goes dark, so speed matters at every size.

A Simple Framework for Your Agents

Use three questions as a starting point. They work whether you run one assistant or twenty.

What can this agent access, and who approved that access?

How would we know if it started behaving strangely?

Who gets the alert, and what do they do next?

Write the answers down for every agent. Our explainer on shadow AI risk shows why unofficial tools are the hardest ones to track.

Why Compliance Drives the Spending

The report ranked security, governance, risk, and compliance as the top reason teams invest in observability. AI applications came second. In other words, regulators and auditors are nudging budgets more than curiosity is.

You can borrow structure from public guidance. The National Institute of Standards and Technology maintains an AI risk management framework that is free to use. Pair it with a quick AI penetration testing primer to see how attackers probe weak spots.

Keeping the Bill Under Control

Monitoring tools cost money, and so do the cloud services they watch. Review your spending alongside your safeguards, as outlined in our piece on cloud cost management. Start with your riskiest agent, not every system at once.

Turning the Findings Into a Monthly Routine

A one-time audit helps, but a rhythm helps more. Set aside a short monthly review where someone lists every agent in use, confirms its permissions still match its job, and checks the alerts from the past thirty days.

Keep the review lightweight so it survives busy seasons. A single page with the agent’s name, owner, purpose, and last review date is enough for most small teams. If an agent has no clear owner, pause it until one is assigned.

Over time, this habit also creates a paper trail. Auditors, insurers, and enterprise customers increasingly ask how you govern automated tools, and a tidy record answers that question quickly. It turns a vague worry into a documented process.

Budgeting for Oversight Without Overspending

Many owners assume monitoring means an expensive platform. In practice, you can begin with logs and alerts built into the tools you already pay for. Add dedicated software later, once your agent count grows or a customer contract demands it.

Rank each agent by the damage it could do if it went wrong. An assistant that drafts social posts needs a lighter touch than one that approves refunds or handles personal data. Spend your time and money in that order.

Questions to Settle This Quarter

What does AI agent monitoring actually track?

It records what an agent does, what data it touches, and how it performs, so you can spot errors or misuse.

Do small companies need it?

Yes, at a lighter scale. A weekly log review and a clear owner go a long way.

Small, steady habits beat big, one-time projects. Choose the first agent to review, write down its owner, and put the date on your calendar today.

The survey’s closing message is blunt: responsible AI use starts with being able to see what your systems are doing. Pick one agent this week, assign an owner, and set up a basic alert before adding the next.