AI Agent Payments Heat Up as Natural Takes On Stripe

Natural raised $30 million to rebuild payments for AI agents, and it is aiming at Stripe. The startup wants software agents to pay for goods and services on their own. That is a direct bet on where commerce is heading.

For founders, the signal is bigger than one round. When investors fund payment rails for machines, they expect AI agents to transact at scale. So the plumbing is being laid before most companies are ready to use it.

What Natural Is Building

Natural is a 2025 startup founded by Lalji, Eric Wang, and Walt Leung. Wang previously co-founded the fintech Ivella, and Leung was an engineering manager at Nextdoor. The team is building infrastructure that lets AI agents move money securely.

The pitch is narrow and clear. Today’s payment systems assume a human clicks buy. Natural wants systems that assume an agent does, with the controls to keep that safe.

Natural at a glance Detail Figure Amount raised $30 million Founded 2025 Focus Payments for AI agents Named rival Stripe

Why Agent Payments Are Suddenly Hot

The demand follows a shift in how AI is used. Agents no longer just answer questions. They now book, order, and act, which means they need a way to pay.

That shift already has a name. Our report on agentic commerce traced how AI shopping agents began moving from demos to real checkouts. Payment rails are the missing piece that makes those actions routine.

The Stripe Challenge, in Context

Taking on Stripe is a bold framing, and skepticism is fair. Stripe processes enormous volume and owns deep developer trust. A $30 million round does not change that overnight.

Still, new categories often open room for focused entrants. If agent payments become a distinct market, an incumbent built for human checkout may not fit it perfectly. That gap is the bet Natural is making.

What This Means for Founders

Watch this space if your product touches automation. Agent payments could cut manual steps in procurement, subscriptions, and vendor billing. So the tooling you choose in 2026 may shape your costs for years.

The capital trend matters too. Investors keep funding the layer beneath the apps, a pattern we covered in AI infrastructure funding. Founders who build on solid rails inherit that momentum instead of fighting it.

The Risks and Open Questions

Letting software spend money raises hard questions. Who approves a purchase? What stops a bad instruction from draining an account? These controls will decide whether adoption is fast or cautious.

Consumer trust is the other hurdle. People already guard their money closely, as our look at consumer fintech showed. As a result, clear limits and easy oversight will matter as much as speed.

What to Watch Next

Watch which platforms adopt agent payments first, and whether Stripe answers with its own version. Early integrations will show if this is a real market or an early experiment.

The takeaway for founders is simple. Track agent payments now, test them carefully, and keep a human in control of the money.

AI Agent Payments: Quick Questions

What are AI agent payments? They are systems that let software agents pay for goods or services on their own, within limits a business sets.

Should founders adopt them today? Test, do not rush. Pilot a low-risk workflow, measure the savings, and keep approval controls firmly in human hands.