AI Agent Security Funding Jumps as Island Raises $400M

Enterprise browser startup Island closed a fresh Series F today, bringing in $400 million and pushing its valuation up to $6.4 billion. The round is built around a specific bet: as AI agents get access to corporate systems, the browser becomes the place to control what those agents can actually touch.

You do not need a $6.4 billion valuation to feel this problem. If your team has handed an AI assistant a login, a CRM connection, or an email inbox this year, you already have the same exposure Island is raising money to solve, just without the budget to fix it the way an enterprise can.

What an Enterprise Browser Is Actually For

Think of Island less as a browser and more as a control panel sitting between your team and every web app they touch. It lets a company set rules for what can be copied, downloaded, or shared, and now that same layer is being extended to govern what AI agents are allowed to do once they are logged into company tools.

That framing matters because most small teams do not think of their browser as a security tool at all. It is just the thing everyone has open all day. Island’s raise is a signal that the browser is becoming the newest place attackers, and now AI agents with too much access, can quietly cause damage.

Why Investors Are Betting on This Now

Security teams simply cannot keep pace with how fast AI agents have gone from novelty to everyday workflow tool. Give an agent the ability to read email, update a CRM, or move files, and it needs the same guardrails a new hire would get on day one, something few companies have actually built yet, per Island’s own release on the round.

Island’s Series F at a glance Detail Figure Round size $400 million New valuation $6.4 billion Round type Series F Core bet Browser as AI agent control point

Money moving this fast into one category tends to validate the underlying problem even for companies that will never buy the product itself. AI agents for business are already showing up in finance and operations tools that smaller teams use every day, which means the access questions Island is solving for enterprise apply at a smaller scale too.

What This Means If You Cannot Afford Enterprise Tools

Most young companies cannot license an enterprise browser platform, and that is fine. What you can do is apply the same thinking at a much smaller cost. Before connecting any AI tool to your email, CRM, or financial systems, ask exactly what data it can see and whether it needs standing access or just a single approved task.

This is the same discipline behind good vendor risk management practices, just applied to a newer category of vendor. A five-person startup does not need Island’s platform to ask the same questions a $6.4 billion company just got funded to answer at scale.

The Gap Between Adoption and Oversight

Founders are moving faster to adopt AI agents than they are to govern them, and that gap is exactly what is drawing this level of investment. A recent look at small business cybersecurity habits found that most teams let staff use public AI tools without any written policy at all, which is the same blind spot Island’s round is designed to close for much larger companies.

Commentary around the raise frames it simply: AI agents are reshaping how companies think about enterprise security, the same way a new hire would need an access review before touching sensitive systems. That framing applies just as well to a ten-person startup handing an AI tool the keys to its customer database as it does to Island’s enterprise customers.

Building the Habit Before You Need It

The cheapest time to build an access review habit is before anything goes wrong, not after. Keep a simple running list of every AI tool connected to your systems, what it can see, and who approved it. That single document costs nothing and catches most of the risk a $6.4 billion platform is built to manage at scale.

Revisit that list every time you add a new tool, not once a year. Access sprawl happens gradually, one convenient integration at a time, and by the time it becomes a visible problem it is usually too tangled to fix quickly.

What to Watch Next

Watch whether more security vendors start marketing specifically to the AI agent access problem, since a $400 million round tends to pull competitors and copycats into a category fast. Also watch whether your own team’s AI tool adoption is outrunning your written policy on what those tools are allowed to touch, because that gap is exactly what just got a $6.4 billion valuation attached to it.

Frequently Asked Questions About Island’s Raise

What does Island’s enterprise browser actually control?

It sets rules for what users, and now AI agents, can copy, download, share, or access once logged into company web applications.

Why are investors funding AI agent security specifically?

AI agents increasingly get access to email, CRM, and financial systems, and most companies lack the access controls to manage that risk safely.

Does a small business need a tool like Island’s?

Not necessarily the same platform, but the same questions apply: know what data any connected AI tool can see and limit standing access wherever possible.