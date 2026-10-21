AI Agents for Business: Huntington’s 1866 Studio Explained

A regional bank just built an AI assistant for people who run or want to start companies. Huntington National Bank announced on Monday, October 19, 2026 that it is opening early access to The 1866 Studio, a platform that uses AI agents for business tasks such as finance, operations, and management. It runs on Google Cloud’s Gemini technology.

For founders, this is a sign that banks now want to be your daily software, not only your lender. With the small business outlook still cautious, any tool that shortens the path from data to decisions deserves a close look. Here is how to evaluate it calmly.

What Huntington Actually Launched

The platform is described as an operating system for small companies. Its agents are meant to collect information, help an owner weigh options, and then support the next step, while the owner stays in charge of every call. The system also remembers business context, so advice stays consistent as priorities change.

Users get an AI assistant plus expert-written content to help track operations and financial health. Huntington says it plans to extend the product across the whole company lifecycle, from launch through growth, and later to handing off, selling, or leaving the business. Notably, access is not limited to current Huntington customers.

The 1866 Studio at a glance Item Detail Announced October 19, 2026 Built on Google Cloud Gemini Audience Aspiring and current small business owners Access Early access sign-up, open to non-customers Bank footprint $284 billion in assets, 1,400+ branches, 21 states

The timing is notable. Large banks have spent years pouring money into AI for internal use, and this release shows that work now reaching customers directly. Smaller companies often get the leftovers from that kind of investment, so a product aimed at them is a useful signal about where banking is heading.

Loan Readiness Is the Feature to Watch

The most practical promise is the financing coach. According to the bank, its agents can judge whether you look ready to borrow, point out gaps in your file, explain what lenders expect, and suggest steps that improve your odds next time. That could save weeks of guesswork.

Still, readiness advice from a lender is not neutral. Compare it with public guidance, such as the loan programs described on the SBA loans page, so you understand every option and not only the one a bank sells. A clean set of financial statements helps with any lender.

A Simple Framework for Judging Bank AI Tools

Think of three questions: what data does it need, what decisions does it influence, and what does it cost you if it is wrong? If the tool only organizes your numbers, the risk is low. If it nudges you toward a credit product, the stakes rise.

That matters because borrowing costs are volatile. Our guide to business loan rates explains why stress-testing debt beats trusting any single projection, human or machine.

Also consider switching costs. A tool that remembers your business context becomes more useful over time, but it can also make leaving harder. Ask whether you can export your data and history before you commit real workflows to it.

Limits and Risks to Weigh

Every AI product carries trade-offs. Agents can misread messy books, and a confident answer is not always a correct one. Therefore, keep a human, such as your accountant, in the loop for tax, payroll, and legal choices.

Privacy deserves attention too. Before connecting accounts, read how your data is stored and whether it trains future models. Teams already juggling rules should also check how the tool fits with business compliance automation they may already use.

Getting Early Access Without Overcommitting

Treat the sign-up as a low-risk experiment. Pick one narrow task, such as cash flow tracking, and run the tool beside your current process for a month. Compare accuracy, time saved, and any sales pitches that appear.

Afterward, decide using evidence. If it saves hours without steering you toward products you do not need, keep it. Otherwise, walk away and note what you learned about how banks plan to compete for small company relationships.

As a rule, the best financial tools earn trust slowly. Give this one a fair test, document the results, and let the numbers decide whether it stays in your stack. Small experiments like this cost little and teach a lot.

Watch the fine print on any follow-up offers, too. A helpful assistant can still be a sales channel, so ask what happens to your data if you decline a recommendation.

Common Questions About Bank-Built AI

Do I need to bank with Huntington?

No. The bank says early access is open to people outside its customer base.

Can AI agents replace my accountant?

Not today. Use them for organizing and drafting, and keep a professional for filings and advice.

What should I watch next?

Look for pricing, data policies, and whether competing banks launch similar tools, since that would signal a broader shift.