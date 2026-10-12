AI Agents for Business Get a $500M Vote as Manus Goes Independent

Manus has closed a funding round above $500 million, according to a TechStartups report, and the company now stands on its own again. The announcement landed on Thursday, October 8, six months after Chinese regulators forced it out of a planned sale to Meta. It is a rare case where a blocked exit became a bigger raise, and it says a lot about demand for AI agents for business.

For a young founder, the story is a live lesson in what happens when a plan A collapses. Software buyers are also watching, because the same agent tools are reaching smaller teams, as our look at AI agents for small business showed. Here is what actually happened and what to take from it.

What Manus Raised and Who Backed It

Boyu Capital and IDG Capital headed the investor group. Earlier backers Tencent, HSG Capital, and ZhenFund joined in. The company has not shared a valuation.

Manus builds software agents that carry out research, write reports, and assemble websites with little hand-holding. It began in China, then relocated its headquarters and staff to Singapore. Benchmark, a U.S. venture firm, is also on its investor list.

How a Blocked Buyout Turned Into a Fresh Start

Meta agreed to buy Manus in December 2025 for roughly $2 billion. However, Chinese authorities stepped in during April 2026 and ordered the deal reversed. The country’s top planning agency declared the project off limits to overseas capital, and by then Meta had already started folding in engineers and technology.

The unwind did not end the company. Instead, its original investors bought back the shares Meta held, which let Manus run independently. The table below shows how quickly the story moved.

Manus timeline, December 2025 to October 2026 Date Event December 2025 Meta agrees to a deal worth about $2 billion April 2026 Chinese authorities block the sale and order it reversed September 2026 Meta launches its own personal agent, Muse October 8, 2026 Manus announces a round above $500 million

Reading the Valuation Chatter With Care

Bloomberg reported that Manus was hoping for about $4 billion, which is double the price Meta had agreed to pay. That number is a target, not a closed figure, so treat it as a signal and not a fact. Our piece on startup valuation math explains why asking prices and signed terms often differ.

Still, the gap is instructive. Investors were willing to back a standalone company at a price well above a strategic buyer’s offer. As a result, founders who feel pressure to sell early should remember that a second bidder can change the math.

The Revenue Claim Deserves a Skeptical Read

Back in June, The Information put Manus’s yearly pace at somewhere between $400 million and $500 million, up from roughly $100 million six months earlier. A run rate takes a recent pace and projects it across twelve months, so it is not audited annual revenue.

In other words, the growth looks fast, but the proof is still ahead. Analysts quoted by CNBC said the company must now show scale, profit, and a clean relationship with regulators. That is a fair test for any fast-growing startup, not just this one.

What Founders Should Take From the Reversal

First, build a business that can survive without its planned buyer. Manus kept shipping products, including Manus 2.0 and a standalone personal agent app called Cue, which equips each agent with a dedicated inbox, a phone line, and a digital wallet. That product momentum gave investors something to fund.

Second, read the rules before you chase a cross-border exit. Our guide to startup acquisition lessons covers how to become a company worth buying, and this case adds one more rule: ask early whether regulators in any country could object. A deal that needs approval from two governments needs a backup plan.

Third, keep your cap table friendly. The buyback worked because early investors had the means and the will to step back in. Founders who keep good relationships with backers have more options when plans change.

Signals to Track Before a Possible Public Listing

Manus may look at going public, with Hong Kong named as one possible venue. Listings there follow the rules set by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, so any filing would reveal real revenue and margins. That is the moment the run-rate story meets audited numbers.

Meanwhile, watch how Meta’s Muse competes. Big platforms are packaging agents for everyday users, which pressures independent startups on price and distribution. If you build or buy agent tools, compare vendors on reliability and cost, not just headlines.

Quick Answers on Manus and AI Agents

Why did China block the Meta deal?

The planning agency ruled that outside capital could not back the project. The company had Chinese roots even though it later moved to Singapore.

Is Manus worth $4 billion?

No valuation has been confirmed. The $4 billion figure is what Bloomberg said the company sought.

Should a small business use AI agents now?

Yes, if you start with one low-risk task and measure the time saved. Expand only after the results hold up.