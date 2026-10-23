AI Bubble Fears: Blackstone Says AI Debt Risk Is Overblown

Blackstone’s Jas Khaira says the panic over AI debt is overdone. Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt, he argued that the borrowing behind data centers is far from a 2008-style threat, even as some AI infrastructure stocks slide.

The comments matter because Blackstone manages $1.3 trillion and has lent heavily to AI infrastructure firms. Treat his view as informed, but also as interested. Founders deciding how hard to lean on AI should read both sides of the AI bubble debate.

What Khaira Actually Said

Khaira leads Blackstone N1, the firm’s San Francisco hub for AI deals. He described Blackstone as the biggest owner of compute outside the major cloud giants. That position comes from financing neoclouds, which rent out GPU capacity.

His central claim is about credit quality. Because hyperscalers are the end customers for most data centers, the debt is ultimately backed by some of the strongest companies anywhere. In his view, that is not a shaky-bank setup.

Where the Stress Is Showing

He did not deny the warning signs. CoreWeave’s debt has swelled to roughly $50 billion, and its shares fell by more than 20% in recent days. Meanwhile, Australian GPU provider Firmus shelved a planned listing that targeted a valuation near $30 billion.

Pressure points named in the interview Signal Detail CoreWeave debt About $50 billion CoreWeave shares Down more than 20% recently Firmus IPO Postponed; target near $30 billion Credit spreads Wider, even for big tech borrowers

Rates rose in September, and inflation data ran hotter than expected. Therefore lenders now demand bigger premiums. Even Meta and Microsoft pay more to borrow than they did a few months ago.

Why Founders Should Care About Someone Else’s Debt

You may never touch a data center loan. Still, the cost of capital flows downhill. When big lenders get pickier, venture funds feel it, and so do the startups that depend on them.

Your own borrowing could also shift. If you carry variable-rate debt, review our guide to business loan rates and stress test your payments.

The ROI Question Nobody Can Dodge

Khaira admitted that returns from AI at Blackstone’s portfolio companies are real but uneven. He expects adoption to move in a sawtooth pattern. Skeptics see that jagged line as proof that compute is being built faster than anyone can use it. Our take on the AI hype cycle explores that tension.

Blackstone is also betting on adoption through Ode, a $1.5 billion venture with Anthropic and Hellman & Friedman. It places engineers inside companies, beginning with Blackstone’s 280 portfolio firms. In short, even the optimists think the hard part is implementation.

A Practical Plan for the Next 90 Days

Tie every AI purchase to one measurable result, such as hours saved or leads closed.

Avoid multi-year AI contracts that assume prices or vendors stay stable.

Keep six months of runway visible, since funding can tighten quickly.

Big tech’s own spending is under scrutiny as well, as we covered in AI spending investor nerves.

What This Means for Your Fundraising Plans

If you plan to raise money in the next year, expect investors to ask sharper questions about unit economics and the cost of serving AI features. Cheap capital made it easy to ignore those details. Pricier credit makes them matter again.

Prepare a short, honest model that shows how your margins hold up if compute costs stay flat, and if they rise by a quarter. Investors rarely punish founders for naming risks. They do punish founders who seem surprised by them.

Also consider your dependence on any single AI vendor. A supplier under financial strain can change prices, limits, or terms quickly. Keep a backup option documented, even if you never switch.

How to Read Expert Optimism Wisely

Every market has people with a stake in the outcome, and lenders are no exception. Khaira has good reasons to believe in his own portfolio. That does not make him wrong, but it does mean his reassurance should be weighed against independent data.

A healthy habit is to collect three viewpoints before making a big commitment: one bullish, one bearish, and one from someone with no position. Then decide based on what you can control, such as your costs, your customers, and your cash. Markets will do what they do.

Small steps now, like renegotiating terms or trimming unused subscriptions, leave you better prepared for either result.

Which Numbers to Track

Watch credit spreads, borrowing costs, and the next round of neocloud earnings. The Federal Reserve’s published meeting calendar tells you when rate decisions could move those numbers. Mark the dates now.

Remember that debt cycles turn slowly, then suddenly. Founders who prepare early rarely regret it, while those who wait for certainty often pay more for the same capital later.

The bottom line: the AI buildout may be sturdier than the pessimists claim, but borrowing is getting pricier. Build your plan so it works if the party continues and if it cools.