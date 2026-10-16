Character.AI has sought Chapter 11 protection, according to CBS News, after a run of lawsuits and regulatory actions. Its directors opted for a sale overseen by the court, and the company expects that deal to wrap up between late November and early December.

Running a company is stressful enough without a headline like this landing in your feed. If you build products on AI, though, this story is a useful moment to pause and check your own exposure. Think of it as a calm audit, not a panic, and pair it with a look at the AI copyright ruling that also put training data on notice.

What Happened to Character.AI

CEO Colin Adams said the company faced significant legal, regulatory, and operational headwinds, and that a court-supervised process gives it the best chance to maximize value for stakeholders. Day-to-day service continues while a buyer is sought, and paid subscriptions remain active.

Earlier this year, the company and Google settled several lawsuits filed by families of teenagers. State officials also took action, with Kentucky’s attorney general acting in January and Pennsylvania filing suit in May over a chatbot that allegedly claimed false credentials. The company had added teen safety features after the first complaints.

It is worth saying plainly that behind these cases are real families, and that is part of why regulators moved so quickly. For founders, the lesson is not to fear AI. It is to treat the people who use your product as the first stakeholders, because trust lost with users is very hard to rebuild with investors or buyers.

Key facts from the filing announcement Legal status Chapter 11, court-supervised sale Expected sale timing Between late November and early December Disney payment $20 million Disney rights Non-exclusive, perpetual IP license Subscriptions Still active during the sale

The Disney License Is the Quiet Lesson

Disney agreed to pay $20 million for a non-exclusive license to the company’s intellectual property that never expires. In plain terms, even a struggling AI company owns assets that bigger players want. Your code, your data, and your brand may hold value in a downturn, so keep your ownership records tidy.

The flip side is just as important. If you build on someone else’s platform, your business can be affected by their legal trouble. Ask what happens to your customers if a vendor is sold, and write that answer into your contingency plan.

A simple exercise helps. List every outside tool your product depends on, then note the backup for each and how long a switch would take. Most teams discover one or two single points of failure, and finding them on a quiet afternoon beats finding them during a crisis.

Customer Data in a Sale

The company says user data stays protected under its privacy policy. However, that policy says chats, voice recordings, and uploaded images could be shared with a buyer, though people can still close accounts or download their information.

That detail should make every founder think about their own terms. If you collect conversations, what would a buyer inherit? Review what you store, how long you keep it, and whether your policy says what you actually do. The FTC’s privacy and security guidance is a practical place to start.

A Risk Checklist for Teams Building With AI

You do not need a legal department to improve your odds. Start small and make the checks routine.

Write down who your product is for, and block uses you did not design for.

Add clear limits and handoffs to a human when a conversation turns serious.

Keep records of safety testing and customer complaints.

Read your vendor contracts for change-of-control terms.

Rules are also moving at the state level, as the No Robo Bosses Act shows. Staying ahead of them is cheaper than reacting later. Assign one person to track new rules each month, and share a short summary with your team so nobody is surprised.

Common Questions From Founders

Does this mean AI products are too risky to build?

No. It means safety, privacy, and contracts deserve the same attention as growth.

Should I change vendors right away?

Not necessarily, but you should know your backup options and how to export your data.

What should I tell my customers?

Be open about which vendors you use, what data they touch, and how customers can delete or export their information. Plain answers build more confidence than polished reassurance.

What Comes Next for AI Companies

Watch who buys the company and on what terms, because the sale will show how the market values AI assets that carry legal baggage. Also watch whether more state officials take similar action.

For small teams, the practical move is to treat AI agent safety as part of product quality. Customers, regulators, and future buyers will all ask about it, and having an honest answer ready is a real advantage.