Founders who paste code, customer notes or keys into AI tools got a wake-up call this week, after security firm Dragos published research showing seeded AI prompts leaking to attackers, resellers and unexpected companies. The study, led by Metasploit creator HD Moore, ran from July through November and tracked about two million test prompts. It quickly became one of the most discussed security stories on Hacker News and Ars Technica, and it reframes AI data privacy as a supply chain problem.

Why does this matter to a small team? Your prompts often hold the most sensitive material in your company, and many startups route them through cheap middlemen without a second thought.

How the Canary Experiment Worked

Dragos planted unique tripwires inside each test prompt. Every request carried a one-time URL, a fake login and a real but empty AWS key that existed nowhere else. If anyone touched one of those items, the team knew exactly which prompt, model and route had leaked.

The researchers also created a kind of “traceroute for AI interference,” as the Dragos report puts it. By studying nested error messages and image fetches, they mapped roughly 2,000 routes. Hundreds of them included a system they could not identify.

Three Problems the Research Uncovered

The results fall into three buckets, and each points to a different weak spot.

Summary of Dragos findings (source: Dragos research blog) Finding What happened Why founders should care Provider breaches Attackers copied requests from three hosting providers Stolen keys were tested within hours Reseller snooping Marketplace sellers logged and used customer prompts The cheapest route may be the riskiest Ignored privacy flags Some prompts marked for zero retention were still stored or scraped Settings do not always travel down the chain

In the worst case, around 200 bait keys were stolen in the latter half of October. Attackers then hunted through cloud storage and made an attempt at giving themselves access. All three providers were unaware until Dragos alerted them.

Why Your Prompts Are So Valuable

Think about what flows through your AI tools each day. Product specs, investor updates, support tickets, snippets of source code. Collected together, that data is worth far more than the compute used to process it.

AI routers make this risk easy to overlook. They offer one endpoint and one bill, then pass your request along to whichever provider fits. Each hop can read the full prompt, and some marketplaces award traffic to the lowest bidder. Stripe’s purchase of a major router, covered in our piece on AI infrastructure consolidation, shows how central this layer has become.

The research does not say to avoid AI use. Instead, it argues that routing is a business decision. If you skip that decision, price makes it on your behalf.

Five Ways to Tighten AI Data Privacy

Dragos laid out practical options, and most cost little or nothing for a startup.

Buy directly from a major model provider for sensitive work, so you have a single contract and a single policy to review.

If you use a router, choose the upstream services rather than taking a default pool.

Avoid reseller marketplaces that advertise deep discounts on popular models.

Plant your own canary credentials in agent context and take action on any use in the same way you would an incident.

Turn on secret filtering where providers offer it, while remembering it will not catch everything.

Free canary tokens from Thinkst Canarytokens take minutes to set up. Pair them with basic key hygiene, a lesson we unpacked in our story on API key security after the Railway incident.

Make AI Vendors Part of Your Security Review

Most early companies review payroll and banking vendors carefully, yet AI tools often slip in through a single engineer’s credit card. That gap is where leaks start. Bring AI services into the same checklist you use for other suppliers, as outlined in our guide to vendor risk management.

Ask each provider three questions. Where does my data go after inference? Who else can see it? How long is it kept? If the answers are vague, limit what you send.

Also, remember that AI agents read broadly. An agent with access to your files may include credentials in a request without anyone noticing. Scope agent permissions tightly and keep real secrets out of shared folders.

AI Data Privacy FAQ

Does zero data retention guarantee my prompts are deleted?

Not always. Dragos found cases where prompts marked for zero retention were still stored or scraped downstream.

Is self-hosting a model the safest option?

It gives the most control, but capable hardware is expensive, so most teams reserve it for their most sensitive work.

Should my startup avoid utilizing AI routers?

Not necessarily. Pick upstream providers deliberately and check that your privacy choices really alter the routing.

Treat every prompt like an email to an outside vendor. Send only what you would be comfortable seeing elsewhere, and build habits now before a leak forces the lesson.