Chief scientist of OpenAI, Jakub Pachocki, wants frontier labs to adopt a metric called perplexity as the basis for AI development and shared speed limits on it, TechCrunch reported on November 22, 2026. Under his proposal, leading labs would agree not to push models past a set score until safety monitoring catches up.

Founders building on AI should take note. If the biggest labs agree to pace progress, the steep improvement curve many roadmaps assume could flatten. That shift would change how you plan features, budgets and your fundraising story. It would also reward teams that ship on dependable foundations.

What Perplexity Actually Measures

Perplexity scores the model’s accuracy when guessing an upcoming token within a segment of text. Lower numbers signal better predictions. Pachocki argues this score has stayed meaningful even as task benchmarks keep going stale. Think of it as a gauge of raw predictive power rather than a test of any single skill.

OpenAI also published internal figures for its own models for the first time. GPT-4 landed near 0.91, while newer systems now sits at less than 0.8. According to the company, that lower range is where strong new skills emerged in cybersecurity and math.

OpenAI log-perplexity figures shared in the essay, as reported Model stage Approximate score Capability OpenAI linked to it GPT-3.5 0.99 Fluent chat behind the original version of ChatGPT GPT-4 0.91 Useful step-by-step reasoning Latest models Less than 0.8 Major gains in cybersecurity and math

That kind of disclosure is rare. It lands just days after the record Anthropic IPO put AI risk language in front of public investors.

From Measurement to Common Limits

The proposal works in two steps. First, labs agree on perplexity as a shared gauge of general capability. Next, they commit to a threshold they will not cross until they are able to both understand and track model behavior to a defined standard.

Sam Altman praised the essay on X as one of the most important things OpenAI has published lately. Still, no binding deal exists, and the post does not name a first threshold. Rival labs would also need to trust each other’s numbers, which likely means some form of outside audit. Readers can find the technical detail in the full OpenAI essay.

How the Pacing Debate Got Here

Slowing AI became a hot topic this fall. A researcher who had worked at both OpenAI and Anthropic warned publicly about the risks, and Anthropic’s IPO filing flagged possible catastrophic outcomes. Dario Amodei then laid out a plan for shared safety standards and limits on unchecked progress.

Our earlier coverage of AI regulation pacing traced that push. Pachocki’s essay adds the missing piece, a concrete way to measure speed before anyone sets a limit. Supporters see a shared metric as the only practical way to make any pause verifiable.

What a Slower Frontier Means for Your Roadmap

Most startups never train frontier models. However, nearly every AI product depends on them. A pause at the top would shift where competitive advantage comes from.

Build on today’s capability. Design features that work with current models rather than betting on next year’s.

Design features that work with current models rather than betting on next year’s. Invest in data and workflow. Proprietary data and tight integrations matter more when model gains slow.

Proprietary data and tight integrations matter more when model gains slow. Plan for steadier costs. Slower releases could stabilize pricing. Our AI pricing shock story shows why predictability matters.

Slower releases could stabilize pricing. Our AI pricing shock story shows why predictability matters. Update your pitch. Investors may question plans that depend on endless model improvement.

The caveats matter, too. Pachocki concedes that perplexity does not track the tasks people care about directly. Reasoning techniques can also raise ability without moving the score.

Who Wins if the Frontier Slows

Application companies could gain the most. When the underlying models stop leaping forward every few months, great design, distribution and customer trust become more valuable. Teams that own a niche workflow get harder to displace.

Meanwhile, labs that accept limits might compete more on price, reliability and tooling. That could bring better developer support and longer model lifecycles. For a small team, fewer forced migrations would save real engineering time.

AI Development Questions Heading Into 2027

Several things remain unclear. No rival lab has formally signed on, and no regulator has adopted the metric. It is also uncertain whether open-weight developers outside the U.S. would honor any limit. Antitrust questions could also surface if rivals coordinate on development pace.

Watch for responses from Anthropic, Google DeepMind and xAI over the coming weeks. If two or more agree on a shared threshold, the AI development timeline every startup plans around could look very different by next year.

Quick Answers on AI Speed Limits

Is this the same as the company Perplexity?

No. Here perplexity is a statistical score, not the AI search startup.

Has any lab agreed yet?

Not formally. OpenAI leadership backs the idea, but no shared threshold has been set.

Would a limit stop new AI products?

Not directly. It would cap how capable frontier models get, while products built on current models keep shipping.