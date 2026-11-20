Citibank rewrote its online user agreement this week, warning that customers who connect an AI financial assistant to their accounts will carry the loss if something goes wrong, even a hack. The change, reported by TechCrunch on November 18, puts the third-largest US commercial bank in line with JPMorgan, Bank of America and PNC.

Now think about how many founders already let software read their bank feeds or pay bills on autopilot. If a tool holding your password moves money by mistake, these terms suggest you will absorb the hit. That is worth fixing before your year-end close.

Which Banks Have Changed Their Terms

JPMorgan and Bank of America introduced similar rules in October. PNC, the eighth-largest US bank, updated its terms on Wednesday, and Citizens sent customers a comparable warning by email this week.

Citi goes further than most. Its language covers not only what an agent does on purpose but also what criminals do if the tool leaks your login. In other words, handing credentials to an outside agent can shift fraud risk from the bank to you.

Recent bank policy changes on third-party AI agents (Source: TechCrunch) Bank What changed Timing JPMorgan Chase Customers who authorize outside agents own the risk October 2026 Bank of America Similar customer responsibility policy October 2026 Citi Updated agreement, including hacked or leaky tools Week of November 16 PNC Updated terms November 18 Citizens Email warning to customers Week of November 16

The timing is notable, since it lands as many owners hand year-end bookkeeping to automated tools. It also matters for any founder whose personal and business finances still overlap.

Why Banks Are Pushing Back on Outside Agents

Security is the official reason. Banks struggle to tell whether a login comes from you or from software acting for you, and agents still make costly errors.

There is a commercial motive, too. An agent that sweeps idle cash into higher-yield accounts or flags needless fees could shrink bank margins. Citi notes that its own in-house AI tools carry no added liability, which hints at where banks would like customers to go.

Federal rules usually cap what consumers owe for unauthorized transfers. However, the protections in Regulation E may not apply neatly when you gave a tool your login yourself. Business accounts often receive even less protection, so read your own agreement closely.

A Safer AI Financial Assistant Setup for Founders

Choose read-only connections whenever you can. Anthropic’s new finance tool, for example, is marketed as unable to move funds.

Never paste a banking password into a chatbot or browser agent.

Prefer bank-approved integrations that use tokens rather than shared logins.

Set low transfer limits and require a second approval for payments.

Turn on instant alerts for every outgoing transfer.

If you run a bookkeeping or finance service for clients, apply the same rules to their accounts. A tool that holds logins for many customers multiplies the damage if it is breached, and clients will expect your safeguards in writing.

Before granting access, write down exactly what each tool may and may not do. Our walkthrough on AI agent permissions shows a simple way to scope that access.

The Bigger Fight Over Who Owns the Customer

This goes well beyond banking. Ride-hailing and food delivery companies have also resisted outside agents, and the pattern keeps repeating. AI labs promise smoother service, then incumbents insist on keeping control of the relationship.

Founders building agent products should expect the same friction in any regulated market. The shift also mirrors a broader change in contracts, where platforms quietly push AI liability onto users. If you sell an AI tool, customers will soon ask who pays when it misfires, so have an answer ready.

What to Watch as Rules Catch Up

Expect more banks to follow Citi before the holidays. Regulators have not yet written clear rules for software that acts on a customer’s behalf, so the terms banks publish now will shape early disputes.

Founders building tools in this space should also watch for banks opening official agent programs. Approved access with scoped tokens would let startups offer the same convenience without asking customers to share passwords, and early partners could gain a real edge.

Meanwhile, audit every app that can see or move your money. Revoke anything you no longer use, rotate passwords you have shared, and tighten your fraud prevention routine this week.

Quick Answers for Business Owners

Can I still use an AI financial assistant?

Yes, but favor read-only access or tools your bank approves. Sharing your login with an outside agent may leave you liable for its mistakes.

Does this apply to business accounts?

Check your own agreement. Business accounts often have fewer consumer protections, so the risk can be higher.

What should I do first?

List every tool connected to your accounts and remove any that hold your password directly.