Hatz AI, which is a New York company that delivers AI designed for small business clients through their outside IT providers, recently shared that they fundraised a $24 million Series A on November 12, 2026. Leading the round was Nadia Partners, joined by The Private Shares Fund and Vestigo Ventures.

If you run a 15-person accounting office or a growing trades company, this matters. The AI tools you adopt next year may come from the same firm that already fixes your laptops and manages your passwords.

The Small Business Headache Owners Know From Adding AI to Workflows

Here is a familiar scene. An owner knows competitors are using AI, but nobody on staff has time to pick tools, write rules or check where customer data ends up. So employees sign up for whatever they find, and the owner loses track of it all.

Six months later, the company is paying for four overlapping subscriptions, nobody knows which one holds client files, and the owner still is not sure the tools saved any time. That pattern is common, and it is exactly the mess Hatz wants to clean up.

Hatz bets that the fix is the ‘managed service provider,’ or MSP, that many small firms already pay to run their tech. Instead of selling straight to businesses, it gives those providers a control panel to roll out AI under their own brand.

What the Hatz Platform Actually Does

The software lets an IT provider manage many client accounts from one dashboard. It sets usage and spending limits, builds custom workflows and routes each request to whichever leading AI model suits the task. Clients get shared workspaces and custom agents, while the provider keeps control of data and security.

The company says its network now reaches MSPs in the thousands in every U.S. state, plus nine provinces in Canada and nine more countries. Hatz also reports that its active partner count tripled in a year, revenue grew even faster, and its team expanded from 14 people to close to 60.

Those are company-reported figures, and Hatz didn’t share its valuation. Still, the growth suggests real demand from IT firms that want something concrete to sell when clients ask about AI.

The new money will go toward its engine that routes models, as well as to its benchmarking and engineering hires, including the engineers working closely with partners.

Why Selling Through IT Providers Makes Sense

Small businesses rarely buy software after reading a white paper. Instead, they buy from someone they already trust. CEO Jimmy Hatzell made that case in the announcement, arguing that owners need guidance from familiar advisors instead of one more app.

The model also tackles shadow AI risk. When staff use unapproved tools, sensitive files can land in places the owner never sees. A provider-run setup puts guardrails and spending caps in one spot.

Questions to Ask Your MSP Before Signing Up

Not every AI offer from an IT firm is equal. Before you sign, get clear answers to a few basics.

Which AI models will our data reach, and is any of it used for training?

Who owns the workflows and agents you build for us if we switch providers?

How are costs capped, and can we see usage by employee?

What happens to our access if a model vendor goes down?

Good answers separate a real AI service from a resold chatbot. If your provider cannot explain spending limits or data handling, keep shopping. The SBA business guide is a helpful baseline for owners reviewing technology contracts and data duties.

A Recurring Revenue Play for Service Founders

There is a second audience here. If you run or plan to start an IT services firm, AI is becoming a monthly revenue line rather than a one-time project. Packaging governance, training and monitoring as a subscription matches how small clients already pay for support.

Founders building tools for small firms can learn from this too. Selling through trusted middlemen can beat chasing thousands of owners one at a time. That lesson keeps showing up in funding rounds for AI agents for business this year.

Partner channels do come with tradeoffs. You give up some margin and some direct contact with end users. In exchange, you gain distribution you could never build alone on a seed budget.

Signals to Track Into 2027

Watch whether larger IT providers start bundling AI into standard contracts and how pricing settles once that happens. Bundled AI could lower costs for owners, but it could also hide usage fees inside bigger bills.

Also track whether owners actually close the small business AI confidence gap once a trusted provider handles setup. If adoption rises faster through providers than through direct sign-ups, expect more software companies to copy the Hatz approach.

Hatz AI Funding: Fast Facts

Who invested in Hatz AI?

Nadia Partners led the $24 million Series A, in addition to The Private Shares Fund and Vestigo Ventures also taking part.

Can a small business buy Hatz directly?

No. Hatz sells only through managed service providers, which deliver it under their own brand.