AI Gadgets Flopped: Tony Fadell on What Founders Should Learn

Tony Fadell, the engineer behind the iPod and the Nest thermostat, told an audience at MIT Future Fest that the early AI devices flopped because none of them fixed a problem ordinary people actually have. TechCrunch reported his remarks on October 7, and he singled out three shuttered products, namely the Rabbit R1, Humane’s AI Pin and the Limitless pendant.

Building a company is stressful enough without pouring a year into something customers never asked for. If you are adding AI to your product, his critique works as a useful gut check. It also connects to the growing market for an AI personal assistant, where the promise is big and the margin for error is small.

Why the First AI Gadgets Stalled

Fadell’s main point was that these devices promised to act like a personal assistant, yet they performed that job poorly. He also said the people who bought them were mostly technology enthusiasts, not everyday shoppers. According to the report, several of the makers asked him for help, and he turned them down.

He added a human detail that founders often overlook. Hardly anyone has employed a human assistant, which means customers rarely have a habit of delegating. They do not know what to hand over, and they have no practice judging whether the result can be trusted. He admitted that mastering delegation took him a long time.

AI gadgets Fadell named as discontinued Product Type Status reported Rabbit R1 Handheld AI device Discontinued Humane AI Pin Wearable AI pin Discontinued Limitless pendant Wearable pendant Discontinued

Trust Is the Real Feature

Fadell argued that trust and safety will decide who wins in AI. TechCrunch linked that point to a major security hole that surfaced in Meta’s Muse assistant right after its debut, plus a report that a patch was hurried out beforehand.

For a founder, the lesson is practical. A customer who connects an inbox, a calendar or a payment account is placing a bet on your company, so a single leak can end the relationship for good. Before you give any agent broad access, study how larger players set limits, starting with this look at AI agent safety from Nvidia’s open platform.

Why On-Device AI Could Win Customers

He predicts that the agents people truly adopt will run on the device itself, mainly for privacy and efficiency. Fadell doubts that giant data centers will carry every task. As a model, he pointed to the way Apple processes Face ID data locally instead of shipping it to a server.

Apple publishes its own view of this approach on its privacy overview. You do not need to copy Apple, however. Instead, decide early which customer data should never leave the customer’s hands, then design your product around that rule.

What Meta, OpenAI and Apple Are Really Chasing

Fadell says companies without a vast base of phones lack the sensors that make an assistant useful, such as location and camera data. The companies get around this with a screenless gadget that pairs with a phone or the web. In his view, that is why Meta and OpenAI are interested in hardware at all.

Apple has the opposite problem. It has chips, devices and privacy goodwill, but no top-tier model of its own, so the new Siri runs on customized versions of Google’s Gemini. Even the biggest players, in other words, borrow strengths rather than build everything alone.

A Realistic Plan for Small Teams With One Shot

Fadell warned that a young company has just one chance at launch, whereas Apple could survive a stumble like the Vision Pro. That reality should shape how a lean team spends its first few months.

First, find a problem that a non-technical customer already feels, and talk to ten of them before you write a line of code. Next, list the data you need and the data you refuse to collect, then publish that promise in plain language. Finally, start narrow. Many agents for small business succeed by doing one chore well before they try to do everything.

Lessons From Hardware Misses for Any Product Team

The collapse of these devices is not only a hardware story. It shows what happens when a team falls in love with a clever demo and skips the boring work of checking demand. A product can be impressive, widely covered and still fail if buyers do not need it on a Tuesday afternoon.

So build a habit of asking one blunt question at every milestone: who will be upset if this disappears? If you cannot name a real customer, pause and go talk to people. In addition, track repeat use, not just sign-ups, because a gadget that sits in a drawer after week two is telling you something.

Finally, remember the emotional side. Founders who sink savings into an idea often keep going long after the signals turn negative. Setting a clear stop rule in advance, such as a minimum number of paying users by a specific date, protects both your runway and your sanity.

Questions Founders Ask About AI Hardware

Should a startup build an AI device in 2026?

Only if software cannot solve the problem. A phone app lets you test demand cheaply, while hardware locks in cost and inventory risk before you know the answer.

What makes customers trust an AI product?

Clear limits on data, local processing where possible, and honest behavior when the tool is unsure. Trust is earned through small, repeated wins, so earn it before you ask for access to sensitive accounts.