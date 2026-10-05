AI in Hiring and Firing: California’s No Robo Bosses Act

California just put a hard limit on machine-made firing decisions. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the No Robo Bosses Act, also known as SB 947, on October 1.

The law targets AI in hiring and firing workflows, specifically the discipline and termination side. If your startup has even one California employee, it is worth reading closely. A good first step is to revisit your layoff communication strategies and see where software enters the process.

What California’s New Law Requires

The bill bars employers from relying only on an automated decision system when they discipline or terminate a worker. If a company leans primarily on AI for such a decision, a human must verify it. That check needs outside evidence, such as feedback from managers and coworkers or files kept by HR.

The rule covers every California employer that uses automated tools for these actions. State Senator Jerry McNerney wrote the bill after pushing from labor unions. He argues that no one should lose a job because of a machine and notes that AI systems have shown bias.

What Employers Must Tell Workers

Verification is only half of the duty. Employers must also be open with the person affected. When AI was the primary basis for a decision, the company has to provide three things:

A written notice saying AI was primarily used.

A description of the data the system analyzed.

Contact details for a human who can discuss the outcome.

Put simply, a worker should be able to find out what the software looked at and talk to a real person about it.

This notice requirement is the part many small companies will find hardest. Many startups do not track which data a tool used for a given decision. As a result, the paper trail may need to be built from scratch, and that takes time.

Why the Law Reaches Past California

You may be tempted to treat this as a California-only story. However, state laws tend to spread, and remote teams blur borders. A founder in Austin with one employee in Los Angeles may be covered for that worker.

The history also matters. Newsom vetoed a similar bill in 2025 over advance-notice concerns. McNerney came back in February 2026 with a revised version, and he removed the gig-worker language once ride-sharing companies pushed back. That path shows lawmakers are willing to keep trying until a bill passes.

Meanwhile, employers that operate in several states face a practical question. Do you run one policy for everyone or a special process for California? Many small companies choose one policy, because two systems are harder to manage and easier to get wrong.

The Gray Area in the Word Primarily

Business groups have raised a fair concern. The law turns on whether a company relied primarily on automated systems, and that phrase leaves room for debate. Is a performance score that a manager glances at primary? What if the tool flags an employee and a manager signs off in thirty seconds?

Until agencies or courts answer those questions, the safest approach is to document real human review. Because AI tools are spreading across HR software, it also helps to understand what each one does. Our piece on AI agent safety shows how to set limits on automated tools.

How Founders Can Prepare Now

You do not need a legal department to get ready. Start with a simple inventory, then build a short review process. The California Legislature’s official bill site lets you read the final text yourself.

List every tool that scores, flags, or ranks people. Include productivity trackers, scheduling software, and any AI add-ons in your HR platform.

Include productivity trackers, scheduling software, and any AI add-ons in your HR platform. Require a human decision. Make sure a manager reviews evidence beyond the tool’s output before any discipline.

Make sure a manager reviews evidence beyond the tool’s output before any discipline. Keep records. Save the notes, reviews, and data behind each decision.

Save the notes, reviews, and data behind each decision. Know your data. If a worker asks what the system analyzed, you should be able to answer. Understanding AI training data is a useful starting point.

Treat this as general information, not legal advice. Talk to an employment lawyer about your specific situation, especially if you have staff in more than one state.

Watch for guidance on how regulators interpret primarily relying, and for similar bills in other states. Early preparation is cheaper than a rushed fix later.

One more point for young founders: trust is a business asset. Employees who believe decisions are fair work harder and stay longer. A clear human review process protects you legally, and it also tells your team that you take their jobs seriously.

Quick Answers on the Robo Bosses Act

Does the law ban AI in HR?

No. It limits sole reliance on automated systems for discipline and termination, and it requires human verification and notice.

Does it apply to freelancers or gig workers?

The final version removed provisions that affected gig workers after ride-sharing companies objected, so check how your workers are classified.

What is the simplest way to stay safe?

Keep a human in the loop, document the review, and be ready to explain what the tool analyzed.