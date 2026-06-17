AI Isn’t Optional—It’s Your Competitive Edge

AI isn’t a side project anymore. It’s the standard for how we work, sell, and serve customers. My view is simple: AI is the next Internet. Companies that treat it as a passing trend will fall behind. Those that make it part of daily operations will pull ahead fast.

Why say this now? Because we’re only a couple of years into mainstream adoption, and it’s already rewiring how decisions get made. The speed, clarity, and scale AI delivers are not theoretical. They’re here. And the gap between teams using it well and teams ignoring it is widening every week.

My Stance: Integrate AI or Get Outpaced

Every company will enable AI in some way. Not in five years—right now. Even small teams are using it for research, ideation, ad testing, and customer service prompts. The tools aren’t perfect, but they’re useful today. That’s what matters.

“AI is the next Internet. Like, every company is going to enable it in some way.”

At Hawke Media, AI is a force multiplier. It helps cut time on low-value tasks and frees people to think, create, and sell. That’s the job: use the tools to amplify talent, not replace it. Teams still set strategy. AI removes friction and speeds execution.

“You already are in most companies, and it’s brand new… two years ago, it really started taking off.”

What Daily Use Actually Looks Like

Let’s keep it real. AI fits into simple, repeatable tasks first. From there, it scales into more complex work. Here’s how it shows up day to day:

Research : Rapid summaries of markets, competitors, or trends.

: Rapid summaries of markets, competitors, or trends. Creative acceleration : Drafts for emails, ads, and scripts to edit and improve.

: Drafts for emails, ads, and scripts to edit and improve. Customer insights : Quick analysis of reviews, chats, or surveys.

: Quick analysis of reviews, chats, or surveys. Testing ideas : Fast iterations on hooks, messages, and angles.

: Fast iterations on hooks, messages, and angles. Training and onboarding: Playbooks built and refined in minutes, not weeks.

It’s not about perfection. It’s about speed and direction. Then humans make it great.

“I use chat almost every day for something.”

What Skeptics Miss

There’s a common pushback: “AI hallucinates,” or “It’s just hype.” Two quick thoughts. First, errors happen—so layer in review. That’s true for interns and AI. Second, being early with useful tools beats being late with perfect ones. The compounding gains from two years of daily use are massive. The people who learn faster, win faster.

Another objection says AI will replace everyone. That fear is overblown. People using AI will replace people who don’t. That’s the shift. The tool doesn’t create winners. The operator does.

The Cultural Shift Leaders Need

Leaders should set a clear tone: use AI, learn it, and share wins. Make it normal to ask better questions, write better prompts, and build better systems. Curiosity should be part of the job.

“I wanna figure out what I’m saying… just asking the little questions that come to my head.”

Yes, sometimes it’s just fun. I’ve even asked it to say nice things about me. It did. That’s not the point, but it shows how intuitive this tech has become.

Practical Moves You Can Make This Week

Small steps, big payoff. Start here:

Pick one repeatable task and automate the first draft with AI.

Create a shared prompt library for your team.

Set a weekly “AI win” review to swap what’s working.

Measure time saved and reinvest it in testing, content, or sales.

Final Thought

AI is not a luxury—it’s table stakes. Treat it like electricity for your business: always on, always helpful, and always pushing you to move faster. Start small, learn fast, and make it part of your culture. The companies that do this now won’t just keep up—they’ll lead.

Take one process this week and upgrade it with AI. Then do it again. Momentum is the strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where should a small team begin with AI?

Start with one simple workflow: research, first-draft emails, or ad copy. Build a reusable prompt, track time saved, and share the result with the team.

Q: How do you avoid incorrect answers from AI?

Use it for drafts and direction, then verify with trusted sources. Add a human review step, just like you would for junior staff.

Q: Which roles benefit most right now?

Marketing, sales, support, and operations see quick wins. Anywhere there’s repeatable writing, research, or data review, AI speeds things up.

Q: How can leaders build buy-in without slowing teams down?

Set clear expectations, provide prompt templates, and run a weekly 15-minute share-out of wins. Make adoption easy and visible.

Q: Is AI only for large companies with big budgets?

No. Many tools are low-cost or free. The advantage comes from consistent use and iteration, not from spending more money.