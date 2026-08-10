AI Layoffs Are Accelerating: How Founders Should Hire

If the steady drumbeat of tech job cuts has you worried, you are not alone, and the numbers explain why. A running list of major 2026 layoffs shows more than 165,000 roles cut in the first seven months of the year, with employers increasingly pointing to AI. The pace has unsettled workers and founders alike.

You feel this even if you are not laying anyone off. Hiring plans stall, teams get nervous, and every headcount choice feels heavier. Before you react, it helps to read the data calmly and rethink how AI jobs surge and AI cuts fit together.

What the layoff data really shows

The headlines sound uniform, but the details matter. AI was cited in 38,579 U.S. job cuts in May 2026, roughly 40% of that month’s layoffs, the highest monthly total tracked since 2023. That is a real shift, not a rounding error.

Two large names show the scale of the change.

Recent AI-linked workforce cuts Company Cut Reason cited Monday.com ~20% (600+ roles) AI-driven growth strategy Atlassian 10% of global staff Shift to the “AI era”

These are not failing companies. They are profitable firms reshaping around AI, which is precisely why the trend deserves a founder’s attention rather than a founder’s panic.

Context helps here. Many of these cuts sit alongside record profits and heavy AI spending, so they reflect strategy more than distress. Reading them that way keeps you from making fearful choices based on someone else’s restructuring.

Why small teams feel this differently

Big companies can absorb a bad hire. A five-person startup cannot. When every salary is a large share of your budget, each role carries real weight, so the pressure is genuine.

That pressure can push founders toward two extremes. Some freeze and hire no one. Others cut too fast and lose the people who actually build the product. Neither extreme serves you well.

The healthier path sits in the middle. Acknowledge the uncertainty, then make deliberate choices based on what your business truly needs this quarter, not on fear headlines.

Which roles to build and which to automate

The layoff wave has a pattern. Companies are trimming content creation, customer support, data entry, and basic coding, while adding roles in prompt engineering, AI safety, and machine learning operations. In short, routine work is shrinking and oversight work is growing.

Use that pattern as a guide, not a rulebook. Automate the repetitive tasks that drain your team, and keep humans on judgment, relationships, and creative problem solving. Strong startup operations come from clear rules about what people own versus what software handles.

Ask a simple question for each task. Does this need human judgment, or just consistent execution? Your honest answers will shape a leaner, sturdier team.

Protecting your culture while you stay lean

Efficiency is not the same as coldness. When you automate a task, tell your team why, and explain how it frees them for higher-value work. People fear silence far more than change.

Keep your remaining roles meaningful. If someone spends all day on work a tool could do, you will lose them anyway. Give people problems worth solving, and they will stay.

Also plan for flexibility. The rise of skilled freelancing means you can add expert help for a project without a permanent hire, which protects both your budget and your culture.

Transparency compounds trust over time. When people see that your automation choices are fair and clearly explained, they worry less about being next in line. That sense of security, in turn, keeps your best builders focused on the work instead of the exits.

How founders should hire from here

Start with need, not headcount targets. Write down the specific outcomes you must deliver this quarter, then hire only for the gaps that people, not software, must fill. That discipline keeps you honest.

Move when the fit is right, because a cooler market means strong candidates are available. As noted in Yahoo Finance, the cuts are widespread, so talented people are looking. A careful founder can hire well right now.

Protect your existing team as you grow, as well. Backfill thoughtfully, cross-train where you can, and avoid stacking three jobs onto one stressed person. Lean teams last only when the workload stays humane.

Stay steady, stay kind, and stay deliberate. Lean does not have to mean harsh, and the founders who remember that will build teams that last.

Questions founders ask about AI layoffs

Are AI layoffs really about AI? Partly. Some cuts reflect genuine automation, while others use the AI label to justify broader restructuring, so read each announcement carefully.

Should I pause hiring during this trend? Not automatically. Hire for real gaps that require human judgment, and use the softer market to reach strong candidates you might have missed before.

Which roles are safest to keep in-house? Roles built on judgment, relationships, and creativity tend to hold value, while purely repetitive tasks are the easiest to automate or outsource.