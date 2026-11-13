How AI Could Cut Mortgage Lending Costs and Transform the Housing Market

AI is creating opportunities for businesses across a wide range of industries. One area that has been slower to adopt AI-driven automation is mortgage lending.

Some areas of the market have already adapted to the times (and are implementing AI solutions, to boot). Platforms like Redfin and Zillow have automated the research phase and reshaped how homebuyers look for homes. Technology has also influenced the industry through things like virtual home tours and deeper insights around home values and strategies.

But mortgage infrastructure remains dependent on traditional systems and processes, creating opportunities for AI to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Traditional Mortgage Lending Remains an Expensive Proposition

When a homebuyer purchases a property, they must navigate a traditional mortgage lending system that remains expensive and labor-intensive. Despite years of technological investment, disconnected systems across the mortgage process continue to create higher costs at every turn.

Legacy tools, like loan origination systems, POS (point-of-sale) portals, and CRM software, remain disconnected. This forces applicants, agents, and lending institutions to hop between each siloed system, manually pushing paperwork, responding to notifications, and transferring data where it’s needed.

The human-led handoffs extend past portals and platforms, too. Manual transitions between vendors and teams throughout the mortgage process can slow closings down. Across a system serving millions of homebuyers, homeowners, and their agents, these individual bottlenecks can compound, making mortgage operations more difficult to scale efficiently.

The key barrier throughout the mortgage lending process is a lack of automation. (It’s the same AI reality as in most places.) Something can be digitized without taking place automatically. Just because you don’t need a pen and paper anymore doesn’t mean something is faster or that it can be trusted to a computer program to address. This is where AI has the potential to truly improve both digital and manual systems in the mortgage space.

Ways AI in Mortgage Lending Could Impact the Housing Market

AI-driven automation has the potential to dramatically change lending in the housing sector. From streamlining lender approvals to reducing production costs shouldered by buyers and sellers, the potential is profound. In some cases, these solutions may improve existing systems without requiring a complete overhaul. AI tools can help streamline processes, approvals, and other tasks, although implementation may require changes to existing workflows. Here are a few examples.

Reducing Loan Production Costs

One of the first things AI can (and should) do is attack the costs around the homebuying experience. Loan production costs vary depending on multiple factors, including staffing, technology, and operational expenses. These costs represent an opportunity for AI-driven automation to improve efficiency and reduce expenses for mortgage lenders. And, in this case, it’s actually an area that is already getting some attention from founders.

For instance, Swish Labs, founded by longtime mortgage executive Ace Watanasuparp, is capitalizing on this emerging shift. The company’s AI-native mortgage platform is designed to automate the lending process — and not just at certain points along the way.

Watanasuparp and his team are developing their platform to streamline everything from origination through closing. This creates a one-stop shop that can push the mortgage process forward without worrying about siloed information or off-system steps holding things up. According to the company, its goal is to reduce per-loan production costs to as little as $3,000.

Accelerating Approvals and Efficiency

Along with costs, the actual process of getting a mortgage is infamously slow. AI efficiencies have the potential to speed up timelines, helping buyers close and sellers move more quickly through a process that can take several weeks or longer.

The key here is finding applicable AI tools that focus on efficiencies within existing mortgage structures. This could be something as simple as a realtor or lender learning to implement AI-generated meeting notes and AI tools that help identify important pieces of information during the mortgage process.

For instance, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) notes that rate locks can expire because of lender processing delays, potentially resulting in additional fees to extend them. AI tools that help reduce processing times could potentially lower the risk of these delays.

AI in Mortgage Lending

Whether it comes from individuals adopting AI tools or companies like Swish Labs developing industry-specific solutions, AI has the potential to address longstanding inefficiencies in mortgage lending. As housing affordability remains a challenge and AI technology continues to advance, entrepreneurs have an opportunity to address inefficiencies in a major sector of the economy.

Whether it’s at a single-step level, like helping with data analysis or meeting notes, or an end-to-end solution, like automating things across the entire lending process, AI has the potential to transform the housing market in the years ahead — not necessarily by changing how people buy and sell properties, but by automating and improving many of the steps that already exist.