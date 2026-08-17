AI Native Work: Why Adding Tools Is Not Enough

If your team is using AI every day but still feels stuck, you are not alone, and a new essay from investor Bob Morse explains why. Morse, co-founder of Strattam Capital, argues that handing people AI tools produces modest gains, while redesigning how they work produces huge ones. He calls the difference AI sprinkle versus AI native.

That distinction matters for anyone building a small company. Running a business is hard enough without a productivity plan that stalls at a little faster. So the real question for founders is not whether to adopt AI, but how deeply to rebuild the daily work around it.

The Gap Between 30% and 3x

Morse writes that his portfolio companies saw productivity rise as they added tools like coding assistants, moving from 10% to 20% to about 30%. Then progress stalled. The tools were bolted onto an unchanged organization, which he calls the trap of the moment.

Reaching multiples, not percentages, required a harder change. Teams had to rethink roles, hand more tasks to software, and shorten their learning loops. In other words, the win came from new habits, not new logins.

A Rebuild That Took Weeks, Not Months

One example makes the point. A software company Morse backs, HireRoad, planned to rewrite an aging product over 18 months with 30% more engineers. A new leader scrapped that plan and rebuilt the work around AI tools instead.

The results were hard to argue with.

HireRoad’s rewrite: the old plan versus the AI-native approach. Measure Old plan AI-native approach Timeline 18 months 15 weeks Engineering headcount Plus 30% surge Smaller team Early result None yet 34 customers live

The rebuild finished a week ahead of a 16-week target, and the first customers moved over with strong feedback. Because the team ended up smaller and more senior, the company redirected the planned hiring surge to other projects.

Why This Feels So Uncomfortable

Change like this is not really a technology problem. It asks leaders to rewrite job descriptions and question routines that have worked for years. That is unsettling, and Morse admits it takes buy-in from the top to push through.

He leans on research from Stanford strategy professor Robert Burgelman, whose study of Intel showed that revolutionary moves usually need full leadership backing to survive institutional inertia. Startups have an edge here, because they can build these habits from day one. If you are weighing tools for the first time, our guide to AI for small business is a practical place to start.

How Founders Can Start This Week

Pick one workflow that drags, such as support, onboarding, or reporting. Then map what each person does step by step, and ask which steps a tool could own with a human reviewing the result. That single exercise often reveals where AI native beats AI sprinkle.

Keep the loop short. Ship a rough version, gather feedback fast, and fix it in small passes. Our look at small business automation shows how service teams reclaim admin hours, and our piece on skilled freelancing explains how lean teams flex capacity without a big payroll.

AI Native Work: Common Questions

What does AI native mean?

It describes how you work, not when your company launched. AI native teams use tools first and let people coordinate, review, and communicate.

Why do AI gains stall at around 30%?

Because tools get added to old workflows. Bigger gains require redesigning roles and daily tasks around the software.

Do small teams have an advantage?

Yes. Smaller teams can adopt AI native habits early, before old routines harden into place.

The tools on your team are probably capable of more than your current workflow allows. Start with one process, redesign it around the software, and let the results build your confidence for the next one.