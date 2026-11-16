Meta’s consumer agent Muse can phone American companies on a user’s behalf now for anyone on a paid plan, Meta confirmed on November 12, 2026. After a limited test in September, subscribers can now hand off errands like booking a table, chasing an insurer or sorting out a cable bill.

That turns AI phone calls into a real channel for small businesses, not a demo. If you run a restaurant, salon, clinic or any shop that takes calls, some of your next customers may reach you through software.

How Muse Calling Works Today

Alexandr Wang, Meta’s chief AI officer, pitched the feature as a way to skip the calls people dread. Until this week, only early adopters who asked for access could use it. Now any paying subscriber in the U.S. can ask Muse to dial out.

The entry plan costs $20 monthly and includes 500 million tokens each week, while a $100-per-month tier raises that weekly allowance to 3 billion. Meta said last month that Muse has passed 10 million users, so even a small paid share puts real call volume in play. Plan details sit on Meta’s subscription help page.

Muse is not alone, either. Google’s Gemini, as well as and the startup, Instinct, each have similar offerings when it comes to call features, so this behavior will spread across platforms rather than stay inside one app.

The Front Desk Problem

Plenty of businesses already hang up after they find out the caller is software. That reaction made sense when bots sounded clumsy. As synthetic voices grow more natural, though, staff will struggle to tell an agent from a customer.

Hanging up also has a price. An agent calling to book a $200 appointment still represents a paying customer, even if no person is on the line. Treating every bot as spam could quietly send bookings to a competitor who picks up.

This tension echoes earlier fights over agentic commerce, when Amazon cut Muse off from shopping on its site. Phone lines are simply the next front.

A Playbook for Answering Agent Calls

You can prepare your team in a week. Focus on clear rules rather than new tools.

Write a short script that covers checking the customer’s name, confirming details and reading back the booking.

Decide what an agent may do for a customer, such as booking, and what still needs a person, such as refunds or account changes.

Put online booking links on your website so agents can finish simple tasks without calling at all.

Track agent calls separately for a month to see how often they turn into sales.

Firm rules protect you from fraud while keeping real revenue flowing. The goal is to serve the customer behind the agent, not to punish the tool they picked.

Consider a busy salon on a Saturday morning. The front desk juggles walk-ins, the phone keeps ringing, and one caller is an agent trying to book a color appointment for next week. A clear script lets the receptionist confirm the name, time and service in under a minute. Without one, that call might get dropped, and the client simply books elsewhere.

Also, review your no-show policy. If agents book on a customer’s behalf, make sure confirmation texts and deposit rules still reach the actual person who will show up.

Put Voice AI on Your Side of the Line

If customers are delegating calls, your business can delegate answering. AI receptionists and voice agents now handle routine questions about hours, prices and openings, which frees staff for in-person work. Recent deals among AI customer service agents show how quickly that market is maturing.

Start narrow. Let software handle after-hours questions or appointment confirmations first, then expand once the results hold up. Always keep a fast path to a person for anything sensitive or emotional.

Open Questions as Agents Hit the Phones

Expect rules around disclosure to tighten. Whether an agent must identify itself, and how a business can opt out, are questions that regulators and platforms still need to settle.

Meanwhile, Meta said a Muse email address feature will soon reach free users, giving agents yet another way to contact businesses. Founders should treat agent traffic as a new customer segment worth measuring, much like any shift in AI agent adoption.

The businesses that win here will be the ones that make themselves easy for both people and software to buy from.

For founders building consumer apps, there is a lesson too. Meta chose to put calling behind a paywall, a sign it sees real errands as a premium feature people will pay for. Useful automation, not chat, is where willingness to pay shows up.

FAQ: AI Phone Calls and Your Business

Can free Muse users make calls?

No. For now, calling is limited to paying subscribers in the U.S.

Should my staff hang up on AI callers?

Not by default. Verify the request and complete it if it meets your normal rules.

Which other assistants can call businesses?

Google’s Gemini and the startup Instinct offer comparable calling features.