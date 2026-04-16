Misfit Labs on the AI Productivity Gap & Hiring Risks Reshaping Software Development

Over the past several years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has gone from being met with widespread criticism, and even resistance, to being utilized efficiently. It’s now being actively integrated into business systems and hiring processes worldwide. Today, if anything, AI has the opposite problem: it is being utilized on such a large scale and in such a broad fashion, with many of its users not understanding how to use it best.

While AI adoption in software development is rapidly increasing, it has come at a cost. Emerging data from a recent Misfit Labs analysis reveal a substantial disconnect between perceived productivity and actual performance outcomes. This has highlighted a new productivity perception and long-term staffing gaps that organizations must address.

The Origins of the Findings

Misfit Labs is an AI-native venture studio that partners with founders and institutions to build and scale software products and solutions. To do this job effectively, the studio has conducted an analysis of existing industry research. Specifically, they researched how AI is being utilized in the evolving market. In their research, they found that this increased adoption is not translating into improved performance. In its newly released white paper, “The State of AI-Assisted Coding,” the studio reports that while 84% of developers now use AI tools and 95% use them at least weekly, measured productivity has declined. It also found that AI-assisted coding also introduced significant security vulnerabilities, technical debt, and deployment risk. Despite the implications of such findings, the company’s team believes it is a far more complex issue.

“This is not a story of simple productivity gains,” said Joey Gutierrez, Co-Founder of Misfit Labs. “AI-assisted coding is fundamentally changing how software is built, but the data shows that speed, quality, and long-term outcomes don’t always align with perception.”

The Need for Continued Education in the Sector

As AI adoption expands, industry leaders are emphasizing that effective integration requires intention, not a quick fix. Rather than layering AI onto existing systems, organizations need to embed it into their core infrastructure from the ground up. This also extends to how teams are built. As AI takes on more routine tasks, many are stressing the importance of continuing to hire and develop junior talent. This way, they can ensure long-term expertise, oversight, and system resilience.

As Kyle Carriedo, Co-Founder of Misfit Labs, describes, “There’s a growing gap between how productive developers feel using AI and what’s actually happening in the codebase. AI accelerates output, but without the right systems in place, it can just as quickly introduce inefficiencies and risk.”

Evaluating The Productivity & Hiring Gap

As a result, this perceived production setback is less an indictment of AI. Rather, it’s an indictment of the ways businesses are trying to use it as a quick fix. If someone were attempting to use a hammer to cut a piece of wood in half, you wouldn’t take its failure as an indictment of the hammer. But rather, you’d take it as an indictment of the person in question. AI is a tool, and how it is wielded makes all the difference.

“What we’re seeing isn’t a failure of AI, but a mismatch between how these tools are being used and how software actually gets built at scale,” said Ben Sharpe, author of the report. “AI excels at accelerating isolated tasks, but in real-world environments, where context, architecture, and long-term maintainability matter, those gains can quickly erode. The organizations that benefit most will be the ones that treat AI as a system to manage.”

If the industry continues to prioritize short-term efficiency over long-term talent development, it risks becoming dependent on AI systems it no longer has the expertise to evaluate, maintain, or secure. The path forward isn’t less AI, it’s better integration. It’s about combining AI-assisted workflows with continued investment in junior talent, structured oversight, and practices. These include things like paired programming to ensure resilience and long-term innovation.