AI Recruiting Puts Agency Fees on Notice for Hiring Founders

AI recruiting tools are forcing staffing firms to justify their fees, as CNBC reported this weekend in interviews with agency leaders across the U.K. Faster candidate screening has opened a debate over what employers are really paying for when they hire through a recruiter.

For founders, this is a budgeting story. Placement fees are often calculated as a share of a new hire’s first-year salary, so even a small change in that model can free up meaningful cash at an early-stage company.

How Much Time Automation Is Saving

The efficiency gains are starting to show up in industry data. In a Bullhorn survey of nearly 300 British and Irish recruiters, 37% reported screening speed gains of 26% to 50%. Separately, LinkedIn reported how talent professionals using generative AI were able to save 18% of their week on average.

Large staffing groups are moving as well. Adecco reported six AI agents working in Britain and France, with its U.K. tools trimming about 15% of process time. The company still keeps final hiring decisions with people, and candidates can request a human contact.

Keep the geography in mind, since most of this evidence comes from British firms. American agencies may follow a different timeline. Even so, the underlying technology is widely available, and the same pricing questions should reach U.S. employers soon.

The Split Over Where Fees Go Next

Recruiters disagree sharply about the outcome. David Berwick of Adria Solutions argues that simply forwarding resumes has become hard to defend, because employers can automate that task themselves. In his view, clients will start asking tougher questions about value.

Matt Collingwood of VIQU Group takes a more confident position. He expects fees to either stay where they’re at or rise when recruiters use the saved hours to deepen relationships, and his firm’s turnover has grown 47% in 18 months. Nevertheless, he also predicts that only about one third of agencies will last five more years.

Others foresee steeper changes. Paddy Lambros, who runs the AI hiring platform Dex, calls the traditional process slow and costly, which he says explains the high prices. James Wright of Velocity Leadership says AI now lets him handle work that once needed five people.

What This Means for Your Hiring Budget

You probably have more negotiating power than you did a year ago. Before you sign any agreement, ask each agency to separate sourcing from assessment. Then ask which of those steps relies on software and which relies on experienced people.

Request a lower percentage for roles with a large, easy-to-find talent pool.

Propose a flat fee or a retainer for repeat hiring needs.

Ask for a longer replacement guarantee if a hire leaves early.

Require a clear explanation of how candidates were evaluated.

Run the numbers first, too. A recruiter’s fee is only one piece of the total cost of adding someone to the team, and your balance sheet should show you can carry that person for a while. Money saved on placement means little if payroll is already stretched.

When a Specialist Recruiter Still Pays Off

Paying for expertise can still make sense. Chris Stirling of Stirling Q&R notes that software can surface a long list of matching profiles quickly, yet it struggles to verify what a person actually accomplished. Those judgment calls become more valuable as basic search gets cheaper.

Consider this a practical dividing line for your company. Use software and your own network for common roles, where recent graduates and other applicants are plentiful. Save agency money for senior or highly technical positions where one bad decision could set you back months.

Executive search deserves a closer look as well. Wright expects the largest global search firms to face heavy workforce pressure. If he is right, founders hiring a first executive may soon find boutique alternatives offering comparable reach for less money.

Prepare for a Flood of Automated Applicants

There is a catch for employers trying to handle this alone. Lambros warns that job seekers are firing off huge volumes of automated resumes, leaving companies buried on the other end. As a result, a simple job post may produce more noise than signal.

Build a tighter process before you open your next role. Write down the three skills that matter most, then add a short work sample that an automated application cannot easily fake. Referrals also deserve extra weight, since they arrive with some built-in trust.

Be transparent about your own use of these tools. Tell candidates when software helps with screening, and make sure a real person reviews anyone you reject for a critical role. Check your local rules too, because employment laws around automated decisions vary.

What to Track as Pricing Shifts

Pay attention to how agencies change their contracts over the next year. Lower percentages, subscription models, and bundled assessment services would all signal that competition has reached pricing. Consolidation among smaller firms would point in the same direction.

Hiring demand matters as well, and recent ADP jobs report data shows smaller employers are still adding workers. In the meantime, treat your recruiting spend like any other vendor cost. Ask what you are buying, measure the result, and renegotiate when the work gets easier.