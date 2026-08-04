AI Sales Coaching Goes Real-Time as Othello Raises $6.85M

Closing deals is a skill, and now the coaching can happen live. Othello just raised $6.85 million to bring AI sales coaching into the call itself, nudging reps in real time as the conversation unfolds. The company, founded in 2025 by Jared Zelman, pulled the round from thirty-five investors.

For a growing team, that timing changes everything. Most coaching arrives too late, in a Monday review long after the deal is won or lost. Feed live guidance into a sharper small business marketing engine, and more of the pipeline you worked hard to fill actually converts.

What Othello Built and Who Backed It

Othello listens during a sales call and surfaces guidance on the spot. It can suggest a response, flag a buying signal, and handle follow-up tasks so the rep stays focused on the human across the table. The pitch is simple: turn every call into a coaching moment.

The round itself signals real interest in the category. Thirty-five investors joining a young company is a crowd, and it hints that buyers want tools that lift performance now. The table below captures the essentials.

Othello’s funding round at a glance Detail Figure Amount raised $6.85 million Investors in the round 35, per an SEC filing Founder Jared Zelman Founded 2025

What Live Guidance Looks Like on a Call

Imagine a rep on a demo who hears a pricing objection. Instead of freezing, they see a suggested response appear, along with the case study that fits. The call keeps its rhythm, and the buyer feels heard.

Behind the scenes, the tool logs the next steps and drafts the follow-up email. That means less admin after the call and fewer deals lost to a slow reply. The rep spends more time selling and less time typing.

Why Real-Time Coaching Beats After-the-Fact Notes

Feedback works best the moment it is useful. A tip during the call can save a deal, while the same tip a week later only shapes the next one. Real-time guidance closes that gap.

Consistency is the hidden win. A live prompt gives every rep the same strong answer, so your top performer’s playbook reaches the whole team at once. New hires sound seasoned much sooner.

It also spreads good habits fast. Harvard Business Review has argued that coaching the middle of your team, not the stars, produces the biggest revenue lift. A live AI sales assistant can reach every rep at once, which is hard for a single manager to do.

The Founder Case for AI Sales Coaching

Early teams rarely have a dedicated sales trainer. The founder often is the trainer, squeezed between product, hiring, and fundraising. AI sales coaching hands some of that load to software, so new reps ramp without pulling you off other work.

There is a hiring benefit too. When software carries part of the training, you can hire for drive and coach the skills. That widens the pool of people a lean team can actually afford.

The payoff is speed. A rep who improves in week one starts contributing revenue sooner. On a lean team, that shorter ramp can be the difference between hitting a quarter and missing it.

How to Roll It Out on a Small Team

Set a clear baseline first. Track your current win rate and ramp time, so the tool has to prove it earns its keep. Numbers keep the decision honest.

Start narrow, then expand. Pick one call type, such as discovery or demos, and let the tool coach only there for a few weeks. Measure win rates before and after, so you know the guidance actually helps.

Keep the human in charge. Use the software to reinforce your playbook, not replace it, and revisit the basics like cold calling so reps still own the fundamentals. Coaching should sharpen instincts, never mute them.

Where This Goes From Here

Expect live coaching to spread beyond sales. The same real-time model fits support, hiring interviews, and even customer onboarding. Once teams feel the benefit in one place, they want it everywhere.

Watch pricing and privacy as the category grows. Reps and buyers will want clarity on what gets recorded and how it is used. Founders who set those rules early will adopt these tools with far less friction.

What is AI sales coaching?

It is software that guides sales reps before, during, or after calls. Newer tools like Othello focus on real-time tips delivered while the conversation is still live.

How fast can a new rep ramp with it?

Results vary, but live coaching shortens the learning curve by correcting mistakes in the moment. Many teams see newer reps contribute sooner than with weekly reviews alone.

Does AI sales coaching replace sales managers?

No. It scales a manager’s guidance across the whole team, but people still set strategy, build relationships, and close the hardest deals.

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