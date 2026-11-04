AI Token Costs: Garry Tan Spends Up to $200K a Year on Agents

Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan says he spends roughly $100,000 to $200,000 a year on AI tokens, TechCrunch reported on November 2. He shared the figure while talking with Walter Isaacson on The Builders podcast.

For a founder, the number raises a sharp question. AI agents can multiply what one person gets done, but the bill grows with every task you hand them. Treating token spend as a real cost center now will save you from a nasty surprise later.

What Tan Said About His AI Bill

Tan told Isaacson that his usage runs about $100,000 to $200,000 each year. He uses agents heavily in his daily work, which is how the total climbs so high. He also acknowledged the limits of that approach, and he described it as a crazy privilege that most people lack.

He was also candid that the price is steep. In his words, the tools are still too expensive right now for most people to run at that scale. That honesty is useful, because it frames the spend as a bet on productivity rather than a bargain.

The Tools He Has Built and Shared

Tan has published a set of 23 Claude Code skills, which he calls gstack, on GitHub. Skills like these package a repeatable task so an agent can run it again with less instruction. Sharing them lets other builders start from a working setup instead of a blank page.

Y Combinator also runs an internal agent called Stray Light. Details of what it does were not the focus of the interview, but its existence shows that a well-known accelerator now treats agents as part of normal operations. You can learn more about the underlying product on the official Claude Code page.

Why Token Spend Belongs on Your Budget

A token is the unit that language models use to measure text, and providers charge by the amount you send and receive. Light use costs little. Heavy, automated use, with agents that run many steps and call many tools, adds up fast.

That is why a line item for tokens deserves the same attention as payroll or cloud hosting. If you track it monthly, you can see which workflows earn their cost. Providers also change their rates, and recent coverage of LLM API pricing shows how quickly those rates can move.

The same discipline applies to infrastructure. Founders already learning to watch compute bills may find useful parallels in cloud cost management, where visibility comes before savings.

A Practical Way to Control Agent Costs

Begin by measuring. Record how many tokens each workflow uses and what output it produces. A report that costs a few dollars and saves an hour is a good trade, whereas a loop that burns through tokens without finishing is not.

Next, set limits. Cap the spend per task, per day or per team member, and review the totals each week. Caps keep an experiment from turning into an invoice you did not expect.

Then match the model to the job. Simple tasks rarely need the most capable and most expensive option. Routing routine work to a cheaper model and saving the premium one for hard problems can cut costs without hurting quality.

Finally, watch what your agents actually do. Spend is only one risk, and mistakes made at machine speed can be costly in other ways. A look at AI agent monitoring explains why visibility matters.

It also helps to assign an owner. When one person is responsible for the AI budget, usage gets reviewed instead of ignored. That owner can compare each tool against the work it replaces and retire the ones that do not pay off.

For example, a small marketing team might test an agent on research briefs for a month. If it saves ten hours and costs less than the time it replaces, keep it. If it does not, move on and try a different task.

Who Can Afford This Level of Spend

Tan’s own comment is the key caveat. A founder with a funded company and a long runway can absorb a five or six figure AI bill. A bootstrapped team usually cannot, so it has to be more selective about which tasks deserve an agent.

That does not mean smaller companies are shut out. In practice, a focused setup with a few well-tested skills can deliver most of the benefit at a fraction of the cost. Reusing shared skills, as Tan has done with gstack, is one way to get started cheaply.

What to Watch as Costs Shift

Keep an eye on two trends. One is falling prices as providers compete, which would make heavy agent use available to more teams. The other is rising demand, which could push usage, and bills, up faster than rates fall.

Either way, the lesson from this interview is to plan for the cost. Decide what you will spend, track what you get back, and revisit the numbers every quarter. The founders who do that will use agents as leverage rather than as an open-ended expense.