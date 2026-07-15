AI Tools for Small Business: Pie Raises $23.7M for Main Street

A startup called Pie just raised $23.7 million to bring AI-powered growth to Main Street businesses. The round targets a clear gap. Big companies already use AI to win customers, while local shops and service firms often get left behind.

That gap is closing fast, and AI tools for small business are now within reach for almost any owner. If you run a lean operation, this shift is a chance to punch above your weight. The right tools can help you find customers, market smarter, and grow without hiring a big team.

What Pie’s $23.7 Million Round Funds

Pie plans to build AI features aimed squarely at small, local businesses. The focus is growth, meaning more leads, better marketing, and stronger customer acquisition. In other words, the money targets the work owners struggle to find time for.

This matters because most small teams cannot afford a full marketing department. So a tool that automates outreach and follow-up can level the field. It also frees owners to focus on service, which is where they usually win.

Main Street Is Adopting AI Faster Than You Think

Adoption is no longer a fringe story. A recent market study found that 87 percent of small business owners already use at least one AI tool, and more than half use AI every day. That pace shows the tools have moved from novelty to habit.

The trend rewards owners who act early. When your competitor answers leads in minutes with AI, a slow reply costs you the sale. As a result, speed and consistency now separate the winners on any Main Street.

Turning AI Into Real Customer Growth

AI works best when you point it at growth, not just admin. Use it to write emails, answer questions fast, and follow up with leads who went quiet. These small wins add up to more booked jobs and repeat buyers.

Marketing is the obvious starting point. Let AI draft social posts, test subject lines, and personalize offers by customer type. This is the same energy behind AI for small business, and it turns a solo owner into a full growth engine.

Small business AI adoption, recent data Metric Figure Pie funding round $23.7 million Owners using at least one AI tool 87 percent Owners using AI daily More than half

Practical Ways to Start This Week

You do not need a big budget to begin. Pick one task that eats your time and hand it to an AI tool first. Fast replies, review requests, and social posts are strong starting points.

Then measure the result. Track new leads, response time, and repeat sales for two weeks. If your numbers improve, add a second use case and keep going. Owners who optimize workflows this way tend to compound small gains into real revenue.

The Road Ahead for Small Business AI

Expect more tools built just for local businesses, not just enterprises. Funding rounds like Pie’s signal that investors see a large, underserved market. That competition should push prices down and quality up.

Watch for AI that connects marketing, scheduling, and follow-up in one place. When those pieces link, a single owner can run growth like a bigger company. Meanwhile, keep an eye on your small business cash flow, because smart automation should protect it, not strain it.

AI Tools for Small Business: Common Questions

What are the best AI tools for small business growth? Start with tools for marketing, customer follow-up, and fast replies. Those drive the most visible results early.

Is AI too expensive for a small shop? Usually not. Many tools cost less than a part-time hire, and some offer free tiers to test first.

How do I know if it is working? Track leads, response time, and repeat sales. If those numbers rise within a few weeks, the tool is earning its place.