AI Video Analytics Startup Ailytics Raises $7.4M Series A

Singapore-based Ailytics has closed a “US$7.4 million Series A”, as noted in a PR Newswire release that was recently published. Tin Men Capital led the round, and the company is planning on building up its presence in America, Japan, the Gulf region, and also in Australia.

The pitch is simple: use the cameras a site already owns. For founders weighing where the next wave of robotics funding and applied AI will land, this raise is a clean example of software that upgrades existing hardware.

Who Ailytics Is and What It Sells

Ailytics was founded back in 2021 and began with Singapore public housing projects. Its software reads footage from the security cameras that industrial sites already run and flags safety and workflow issues as they happen, all without extra hardware.

The core product, Ailyssa, reconstructs depth and space using just one flat camera view. The company claims it holds up in rain, dust, and dim light, even on aging cameras. A newer engine, AilyssaX, is described as reasoning about scenes in motion and checking procedures with multiple steps.

The Traction Behind the Round

The release offers a clear growth story. It’s growing impact has increased more than fivefold since the 2024 round, and customers now span 15 countries. Names on the client list include NatSteel, PaxOcean, DHL, and Rome’s main airport.

Ailytics funding and growth, per the company release Item Detail Series A US$7.4 million (Tin Men Capital in the lead) Earlier round US$2.7 million pre-Series A, April 2024 Projects then 70 across four different countries Deployments now 400+ in 15 countries Founded 2021, Singapore

Other backers, as detailed by the press release, include SEEDS, as well as a portion of SG Growth Capital. Its other backer is Safie, which the release calls the biggest cloud camera company of Japan. A large Japanese construction firm also participated. A Tin Men partner said client churn is below 1%, though that is an investor claim and has not yet been independently verified.

Where the New Money Will Go

Management plans to hire locally in four regions and concentrate on tough outdoor worksites. The company also wants to build proprietary reasoning models for specific industries. Its CTO said the money will help hold down AI operating costs as usage rises.

That last point deserves attention. Many AI companies see margins squeezed by compute bills. A startup that plans for inference cost from the start has a better shot at healthy unit economics.

Founder Lessons From a Vision AI Playbook

First, sell into an installed base. Ailytics did not ask customers to buy cameras. It asked them to get more from what they already had, which lowers the barrier to a pilot.

Second, start where the stakes are high. Construction and logistics sites face costly accidents, and strict rules apply. The US OSHA construction page shows how seriously regulators treat these hazards, which makes a safety tool an easier budget line.

Third, raise to fit your next milestone, not your ego. A modest Series A that funds regional teams can beat a bloated round. Our look at Series A funding shows the same pattern in consumer goods.

Why Camera-Based Safety Tools Find Buyers

Industrial sites already pay for safety staff, insurance, and incident reviews. A tool that watches for hazards around the clock fits an existing budget, so the buyer does not need to invent new spending. That makes the sales cycle easier to explain to a finance team.

It also helps that the data is visual and easy to audit. A supervisor can review an alert, see the footage, and decide what to do. When AI output is checkable by a human, trust builds faster, and trust is what turns a pilot into a contract.

For young founders, the pattern is worth studying. Pick an industry where mistakes are costly, learn its language, and show up with a product that respects how crews already work. The best software feels like a better version of an existing routine, not a new chore, much like the humanoid robots now being piloted on factory floors.

Finally, note the geography. Starting in a dense, regulated market like Singapore gave Ailytics a proving ground before it moved abroad. If you can win a demanding home market first, expansion stories become much easier to tell to investors.

Questions About the Ailytics Raise

Who led the round?

Tin Men Capital led, and was joined by SEEDS, a Japanese construction company, Safie, existing investors, and family offices.

Does the product need new cameras?

No. The company says it works with existing industrial CCTV.

Keep in mind that the release is company-authored. Figures such as deployments and churn come from Ailytics and its lead investor, so ask for references before you buy or compare.

What to Watch in 2027

Watch whether Ailytics can win US and Gulf customers as quickly as it did in Asia. Also watch how it proves its accuracy claims in tough weather, since buyers in heavy industry will want hard results.

For founders, the takeaway is practical. Look for a boring, expensive problem that existing equipment can help solve, then build the software layer that makes it smarter.