AI Website Builder From Bluehost Turns Prompts Into Business Apps

Bluehost rolled out an AI website builder on Tuesday, a tool small business owners can use to describe a site or app in everyday words and publish it without coding. The hosting company unveiled the product at Bluehost ELEVATE, its first small business growth summit, and pitched it as a way to build booking systems, customer portals, and CRM tools alongside a website.

Think about a dog groomer who still takes appointments by text and tracks clients in a notebook. Until recently, fixing that meant hiring a developer or stitching together three subscriptions. Tools like this one promise to fold that work into a single conversation, which is why owners should pay attention.

How the Builder Works

Everything starts with a description. Owners can type what they want, upload a logo and photos, or point to a site they admire for style cues. The AI follows up with a few questions, then generates a first version while the user watches it come together.

From there, edits happen through chat. You might ask for a new pricing page or a different color scheme, and the live preview updates. When you are satisfied, one click publishes the project to Bluehost hosting, either on a free subdomain or your own domain.

The appeal is obvious for owners who have put off updating their site for years because every small change meant emailing a freelancer and waiting.

Beyond Brochure Sites

The bigger story is the business functionality. Bluehost says the builder can produce apps that handle bookings, invoices, databases, and member areas with user logins. For a small team, that could replace a patchwork of separate tools.

It also drafts SEO basics automatically, including page titles, meta descriptions, and alt text for images. That matters because many owners skip those basics entirely. The SBA’s guide to marketing and sales is a useful reminder that a web presence only helps when customers can find it.

Still, automation does not guarantee confidence. Research on small business AI use found that most owners already rely on these tools, yet few feel sure they are getting results.

The Pricing Detail Worth Noticing

Here is a point many buyers will miss. Bluehost spends AI credits only when you create or revise, not when your site is simply hosted. In other words, a published site should stay live even after your build credits are gone, though plan terms still apply.

A free tier lets you launch a project on a Bluehost subdomain with no credit card required. Upgrading brings your own domain plus hosting. Before you pay, estimate how often you will make changes, since frequent revisions will use up credits faster.

That structure rewards owners who plan before they start prompting. Sketch your pages, gather your photos, and write your service list in advance, and you will spend fewer credits fixing a vague first draft.

A Crowded Field of AI Builders

Bluehost is far from alone. Google recently added brand, marketing, and finance features to Gemini for business, and website platforms of every size now pitch AI creation. For owners, that competition should mean better features and sharper pricing over time.

What sets Bluehost’s pitch apart is round-the-clock human support. When a booking form breaks on a Saturday night, a real person who can fix it may matter more than any feature list.

Scale is part of the pitch as well. Bluehost says it serves over 3 million customers, and its parent, Newfold Digital, also owns brands such as HostGator, Network Solutions, and Yoast. That footprint suggests the product is aimed squarely at everyday small businesses rather than developers.

What to Build First

Resist the urge to rebuild everything at once. Instead, pick the one process that costs you the most time each week. For the dog groomer, that is booking. For a consultant, it might be a client portal that holds invoices and project files.

Build that single piece, put it in front of five real customers, and watch where they get stuck. Then iterate through the chat interface until the friction disappears. Once one workflow runs smoothly, you will have a much better sense of whether the rest of your site belongs on the same platform.

How to Test It Without Wasting Money

Start on the free tier and rebuild one page you know well.

Run a single workflow, such as booking, from the customer side on your phone.

Confirm you can export or move your content before you commit.

Keep your domain registered somewhere you control.

Edit the generated SEO text, since automated copy can read as generic.

Above all, judge the result by outcomes rather than novelty. If a new booking app saves you five hours a week, it likely pays for itself. And if you are still weighing options, the wave of investment in AI tools for small business means more choices are on the way.