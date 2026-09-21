Alternative Business Lending Now Reads Your Whole Footprint

Byzfunder said Thursday it has put a new underwriting system into production called TraceDataIQ, trained on the performance history behind more than $2 billion lent to over 35,000 businesses since 2019. The system evaluates court records, UCC filings and a company’s public web presence alongside the usual financial documents.

If you have ever applied for working capital outside a bank, you know the drill has been simple for years: send three months of bank statements and wait. That drill is ending, and the practical consequence is that your credit file now includes things you never thought of as financial documents.

What Byzfunder Put Into Production

The platform sits inside ByzOS, the company’s origination and portfolio system, and feeds a single risk assessment rather than a stack of separate checks. Founder and chief executive Ilya Fridman described the goal as building a digital underwriter rather than another document parser.

The stated business case is defensive. Byzfunder says richer risk intelligence has reduced charge-offs, which is what lets it keep approving businesses that banks decline. Better data on the lender side is what funds looser criteria on yours.

Speed follows from the same design. Qualifying applicants can see funding as soon as the same business day, because fewer steps require a human to open a file.

The Data Trail You Did Not Know Was Scored

Think of the inputs in three buckets rather than as a checklist. There are the documents you hand over, the records the government keeps about you, and the footprint you published yourself.

What an AI underwriter pulls together Bucket Examples What to fix first Documents you submit Bank statements, P&Ls, balance sheets, receivables and payables Reconcile before you apply, not after Public records State and federal court filings, UCC filings, third-party data Clear stale liens and terminated positions Your own footprint Website, business profiles, social accounts Match your address, entity name and hours everywhere

That third bucket surprises people. The system checks a company’s digital presence to confirm the business exists as described, so a dead website or a listing with an old address becomes an identity mismatch rather than a marketing oversight.

UCC Filings and Stacked Positions Come Into View

UCC filings are public notices that a lender has a claim on your assets. Many founders forget they exist, particularly after a small equipment loan or an early merchant advance.

Underwriters now read those filings automatically, which means a lien you paid off years ago still shows up if nobody filed the termination. Fixing that is administrative work, and it costs far less than a declined application or a higher rate.

The system also looks at payment performance and prior modifications, so a restructured deal in your history is visible even if it is not in your statements. Founders who already track cash flow timing mistakes will recognize the pattern, because both problems come from data you have but never review.

A Pre-Application Cleanup List

Give yourself two weeks before you apply anywhere. Pull your UCC filings from your state’s secretary of state office and confirm every closed position has a termination filed.

Next, run a search on your own entity name and check what a stranger would find. Then reconcile your books so that the revenue in your statements matches the revenue in your P&L, because unexplained gaps read as volatility rather than bookkeeping lag.

Finally, understand which product you actually need. The trade-offs between a term facility and a working capital loan matter more than the approval odds, and the Federal Reserve publishes free benchmarking data through its Small Business Credit Survey if you want to see what comparable firms are paying.

How Continuous Reassessment Changes the Relationship

The part founders should watch closely is that the system re-evaluates a business as new information appears. Changes in revenue, banking relationships, lender positions or legal exposure can all trigger a fresh look.

Approval is therefore no longer a one-time event. Your file stays live, which is good when your numbers improve and less comfortable when a slow quarter shows up in the data before you have explained it.

Practically, that argues for talking to your lender early rather than waiting for a review. It also argues for keeping your credit profile tidy year-round, the same way you would maintain a credit score rather than repairing one under deadline.

Questions About AI Underwriting

Can I see why I was declined?

Ask for the reasons in writing. Byzfunder describes its risk assessment as explainable, and lenders operating in this market are generally expected to articulate the basis for a decision.

Does a UCC filing block approval?

Not by itself. Active filings signal existing claims on your assets, which affects how much a new lender will extend and on what terms.

Should I delete my social accounts before applying?

No. Absent profiles create verification gaps. Accurate, current listings are the goal rather than a smaller footprint.

Alternative business lending has spent a decade competing on speed. The competition now runs on depth, and the founders who benefit will be the ones whose public record already says what their application says.