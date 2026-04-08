A growing number of people have questioned the value of both online educational programs and traditional universities. While it’s true that both systems have faults, Ferguson University, launched by Jonathan Ferguson, is an online faith-based financial education program that believes its community-focused learning model brings the best of those systems together to create a more practical and sustainable path to personal and economic advancement.

“Our model is simple. Before you pursue wealth, you need alignment. Faith gives you that alignment, and from there, financial education becomes a tool for stewardship, not just accumulation.” – Founder, Jonathan Ferguson.

Addressing a Growing Education-Value Gap

Ferguson University’s founding principles stem from a need to address two connected concerns: the mismatch between education debt and earning power, and the long-term financial strain many people face with housing and the cost of living.

The online program describes modern higher education as providing diminishing returns; frequently, people go into debt to get an education, only to find that they cannot pay it back within a meaningful timeframe with the job they find after graduating.

Ferguson University also notes that many of the same people also take out loans to buy a house that they might not be able to afford by the time they retire or face sudden unemployment.

People tend to pursue these particular routes toward the American Dream because they’ve traditionally worked in the past. Changes in the cost of living and inflation have necessitated new, more pragmatic perspectives, and this is what Ferguson University aims to provide.

“I went from $0 income after leaving prison to an annual income of over $2.3 million. I also later had all false charges dropped through counsel I received from the coaching made available in the university’s community.” – Ferguson University Student, Vincent Lampkin.

A Distinct Position in the Online Education Space

Ferguson University describes itself as an online business community rather than a conventional university. It offers a self-paced curriculum, optional in-person gatherings, livestream opportunities, and community-driven learning experiences.

It bears the title of “university” to reflect the institution-grade structure it utilizes, not to institutionalize the program’s content. This structure sets the program apart from the online get-rich-quick schemes many online learners have grown weary of. It also sets the program apart from traditional learning institutions, whose value remains a point of skepticism.

Ferguson University is also unique in that it sits at the intersection of financial education and faith-centered development. The program emphasizes that faith helps learners center themselves before pursuing financial success. This strategy effectively serves as a spiritual form of manifestation. By centering oneself, it often becomes easier to clarify what is and isn’t worth pursuing.

How Longevity Informs Trustworthiness

Part of what makes Ferguson University a particularly legitimate online learning program in a space known for illegitimacy is its curriculum, which dates back to 2012. Given how easy it is to create an online course, especially with the advent of AI, programs that last more than a few years often have more credibility. This is simply because people would no longer use the programs if they were scamming users.

Longevity alone isn’t enough to deem an online course trustworthy. However, it’s worth noting that Ferguson University’s curriculum has received federal-level review and is supported by documented success stories. These success stories are noteworthy for their financial outcomes, yes. But, Ferguson University believes that students develop qualities like faith, grit, belonging, and determination as prerequisites to those outcomes.

By helping learners focus on personal growth before financial growth, Ferguson University is better able to provide students with a lasting means of defining and shaping their own financial futures. People have become understandably wary of many educational programs. Still, Ferguson’s emphasis on faith, fraternity, and finances makes it uniquely qualified to teach the skeptics and curious scholars alike.

The intellectual foundation behind Ferguson University has already earned national recognition. Ferguson’s widely-read article on cultivating a wealth mindset was recently shared via LinkedIn by Robert F. Smith, founder of Vista Equity Partners and the wealthiest Black man in America, who highlighted the principles as essential to long-term wealth creation and leadership discipline. The endorsement underscores the growing influence of Ferguson’s philosophy among the highest levels of business and investment leadership.

“Barriers to accessing or raising capital, finding guidance, and building relationships with banks and lenders can make financial goals harder to achieve. Changing our mindset, according to Forbes, is one way to help overcome these hurdles.” – Robert F. Smith

A growing number of people have questioned the value of both online educational programs and traditional universities. While it’s true that there are faults in both systems, Ferguson University, an online faith-based financial education program, believes its community-focused learning model brings the best of those systems together to create a more practical and sustainable path to personal and economic advancement.