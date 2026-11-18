A new Groundwork Collaborative study of Amazon Black Friday deals, released Monday, says close to a third of the discounts Amazon promoted in 2024 and 2025 gave shoppers no savings at all. Amazon answered the same day with a detailed rebuttal, calling the research flawed and saying almost every item met its own 30-day pricing rule.

For founders, this fight lands right before the biggest selling week of the year. It is a reminder that a discount only works when customers believe it, and that trust can vanish fast once a pricing claim gets questioned in public.

What the Groundwork Study Measured

The progressive think tank tracked more than 350 products that Amazon featured on its own holiday deal pages across two years. Researchers then compared each sale price with what the same item cost during the previous month.

By their count, 29.1% of those items cost the same or more during the sale. Roughly one in ten was actually pricier than it had been a few weeks earlier, and the group pointed to a pair of boots that sold for 83% above its recent low.

Two sides of the deal pricing dispute (figures as reported by each party) Claim Groundwork Amazon Products reviewed 350+ featured items 10 million+ total deals offered Headline finding 29.1% offered no savings 98% met the 30-day low Price test used Lowest price in prior month Deal badge rules and 30-day low

Amazon Pushes Back on the Method

Amazon argues the sample was tiny and skewed. The company says only 17 of its 200 best-selling holiday deals made it into the dataset, and that some listed products never carried an official deal badge.

It also says the study missed Early Event pricing, which starts before a sale and holds through it. By Amazon’s own math, 98% of the reviewed items sat at or below their 30-day low, and the figure rose to 99% for last year. Groundwork, in turn, wants regulators to require that retailers show the lowest 30-day price next to every advertised sale.

Why Discount Credibility Is a Cash Flow Issue

Most young brands cannot win a price war with Amazon. What they can win is trust, and trust becomes very concrete in November. If shoppers suspect your markdowns are padded, they wait, comparison shop, or simply leave.

There is also a real legal angle. The Federal Trade Commission’s guides against deceptive pricing warn sellers against advertising a reduction from an inflated former price. Regulators have grown far more interested in how prices get set, as our look at the FTC personalized pricing probe showed earlier this month.

A Pricing Audit to Run Before Friday

Before your own sale goes live, pull the price history for every item you plan to discount. Then compare each promotional price with the lowest price you charged over the previous 30 days.

Drop any item where the sale price is not truly lower than that recent low.

Avoid raising list prices in early November just to make a later cut look bigger.

Write down how you calculate your reference price so your team applies it the same way.

Keep screenshots of prices before and during the event in case a customer asks.

This takes a few hours with a spreadsheet. Even so, it protects you from refund requests, angry reviews, and the kind of public scrutiny Amazon is facing this week.

Turning Honest Pricing Into a Selling Point

Here is the opportunity hiding in this story. Shoppers are now primed to doubt big percentage claims, so clear and verifiable pricing can set a small seller apart.

Consider showing the previous 30-day low right on the product page, or explaining exactly why an item is discounted. Some brands skip deep cuts entirely and offer a bundle or a gift instead. That approach also protects margin, which matters given the cost pressures owners flagged in the recent Gusto small business survey.

The Wider Rules Taking Shape

Groundwork has a track record here. Its earlier work on grocery pricing helped trigger federal and state inquiries, and its new report asks lawmakers for a 30-day price display rule.

Europe is already moving in that direction with stricter rules on misleading online design, which we covered in our piece on the EU dark patterns ban. In the meantime, if a U.S. rule follows, sellers who already document their pricing will adapt with little effort.

Quick Answers for Founders

Does this study prove Amazon misled shoppers?

No. The two sides disagree on sample size and on which items counted as deals, and no regulator has ruled on it.

What is the safest reference price for a sale?

Use the lowest price you actually charged in the prior 30 days. That figure is easy to defend if anyone questions it.

Should small brands skip Black Friday entirely?

Not necessarily. Just make sure every discount you advertise is real, documented, and still profitable for your business.