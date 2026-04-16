Anthony Chan Weighs Oil And Tariffs

Former JPMorgan Chase chief economist Anthony Chan assessed the outlook for oil prices and the economic impact of President Donald Trump’s tariff policy during an appearance on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.” The conversation revisited whether the tariffs, described by the former president as “Liberation Day”, became the headwind many analysts warned about, and how energy costs now shape growth, inflation, and consumer sentiment.

Chan’s analysis came as markets weigh slower global growth, shifting energy supply, and persistent price pressures. His remarks aimed to separate political claims from economic signals while outlining what investors, workers, and businesses should watch next.

Tariffs Debate Resurfaces

The tariff debate has simmered since the measures were announced and later expanded under the previous administration. Supporters argued that higher levies would protect domestic jobs and reset trade relationships. Critics warned of retaliation, higher import costs, and uncertainty for manufacturers and farmers.

On the program, the discussion centered on whether those measures acted as a drag on the economy. Many forecasters once flagged a risk to business investment and supply chains. Chan weighed how those risks compared with later shocks, like supply disruptions and shifts in consumer demand.

Trump framed the policy as “Liberation Day” tariffs, a phrase that captured the intent to pressure trading partners and reorient production.

The segment considered how much of today’s price and growth picture stems from trade policy versus other forces, including energy markets and post-pandemic shifts in spending.

Oil Prices And Growth

Oil prices remain a swing factor for inflation and real incomes. Chan addressed how energy costs filter into shipping, food production, and discretionary spending. When fuel prices rise, households often cut back on non-essentials. Companies see margins squeezed unless they can raise prices or improve efficiency.

Supply factors—like OPEC+ decisions, drilling activity, and geopolitical risks—play a key role. So do demand trends, such as travel, freight volumes, and industrial output. Chan discussed the push and pull between these forces and how a sustained rise in oil would complicate central bank efforts to tame inflation without stalling growth.

What Businesses And Consumers See

Businesses that rely on imports can face higher input costs under tariffs, then face an added hit from rising fuel. Firms with pricing power pass those costs along. Others absorb them, which can reduce hiring or capital spending. Consumers feel the pinch through higher prices at checkout and the pump.

Import-heavy sectors face cost pressure from tariffs.

Energy-sensitive industries feel added strain when oil climbs.

Households respond by shifting spending to essentials.

Chan emphasized that the combined effect matters. A moderate tariff burden alongside stable energy prices may be manageable. But when import costs rise and oil spikes, the squeeze is harder to ignore, especially for small businesses and lower-income households.

Signals For Investors And Policymakers

For investors, the key signals include oil futures curves, shipping rates, and corporate guidance on margins. Chan noted that earnings calls often reveal where cost pressures are building before they show up in headline data. Transport and retail are early warning spots.

For policymakers, the question is whether price pressures are temporary or sticky. If energy stays high, central banks may lean hawkish longer. Fiscal and trade decisions can then shape how the burden is shared across sectors. A recalibration of tariffs, targeted relief, or supply-side measures could offset pressure without fueling inflation.

What To Watch Next

Chan pointed to the next few quarters as a test. If oil holds steady or retreats, inflation could ease, giving consumers breathing room. If it rises, the case for rate cuts weakens and growth risks increase. The path of tariffs, and how trading partners respond, will factor into that outlook.

For now, the message is caution rather than alarm. Energy costs and trade policy both matter, but their impact depends on timing, duration, and how companies and households adapt. Clear signals on supply, demand, and policy will help determine whether the headwinds fade or build.

The takeaway: watch oil, watch import costs, and listen closely to company leaders. Those clues will show whether price pressures roll off or linger, and whether the promise of “Liberation Day” translates into durable gains or a continued tug on growth.