Postman published its 2026 State of the API Report on Wednesday, and its poll of more than 8,900 people who build and manage APIs finds that one in four organizations already has AI agents calling APIs in live systems. Just 13% believe their APIs can fully handle that traffic, while companies built API first are well ahead on both counts.

If you sell software, agents are turning into a new kind of customer. They read your docs, hit your endpoints and recommend tools to the developers who rely on them. A product that agents cannot find or trust may never reach the shortlist.

The Readiness Gap in Plain Numbers

Selected findings from Postman’s annual API survey, 2026 edition Finding Share of respondents Use AI somewhere in software development 92% Point coding agents at APIs every week or more 81% Have agents using APIs in live systems 25% Rate their APIs as completely ready for agents 13% Experimenting with or running MCP 56% Have security controls built for agents 25% Have not addressed agent identity and credentials 40%

The space between the third and fourth rows is the real story. Usage is racing ahead of preparation, which usually leads to outages, security gaps and annoyed customers.

For founders, that gap is an opening. Teams that make their APIs dependable for agents now can win business from larger rivals that are still catching up.

Why API First Companies Pull Ahead

Organizations that are fully API first were about 2.6 times more likely to have agents in production, at 43% versus 17%. They were also roughly four times more likely to describe their APIs as ready for agents. Designing the interface before the app clearly pays off when a new type of user shows up.

For a startup, API first means treating the API as a product, with clear docs, stable versions and predictable errors. It also forces cleaner data models, which helps your own team ship faster. Postman’s interactive report has the full breakdown by company type.

Even a two-person team can adopt the habit. Write the API spec first, review it with a friendly customer, then build the interface on top of it.

Agents Are Writing Data, Not Just Reading It

Postman’s platform data shows agent activity climbing fast. Agent requests through its MCP server grew 3.3 times between May and October, topping 2 million a month. Just over half of those tool calls created or changed something rather than only fetching data.

That matters for any company that exposes write access. An agent that can edit records or trigger payments needs tighter limits than one that only reads. Review your API key security before agents start hitting those endpoints at volume.

It also changes how you price. If agents call your service thousands of times a day, usage-based plans and clear limits protect both your margins and your customers’ budgets.

Security Is Trailing Adoption

Close to half of respondents run security controls specific to APIs, yet only a quarter have controls designed for agents. Just 22% have controls for MCP, the protocol many agents use to plug into tools. Four in ten have not settled how agents prove who they are or store credentials.

Small teams can close much of that gap with basics:

Issue a separate key for each agent and scope it to the fewest actions possible.

Log every call so you can trace what an agent did and when.

Set rate limits that stop a runaway loop before it drains your budget.

Require human approval for any action that moves money or deletes data.

Our guide to AI agent security covers the device side of the same problem.

Making Your Product Easy for Agents to Choose

Discoverability is the other weak spot. Roughly 38% of companies have yet to let agents discover their APIs, while 12% of respondents say AI recommendations are a leading factor when they pick an API. Staying invisible to agents could quietly cost you deals.

Start by publishing complete, machine-readable docs such as an OpenAPI spec. If your users work inside AI tools, consider offering an MCP server, and keep code samples current so agents copy working examples.

The same logic shows up on the buying side, where agentic commerce rewards sellers that agents can easily understand.

Quick Answers on Agent-Ready APIs

What does API first mean?

It means designing and documenting your API before building the app on top of it, so every client, human or agent, uses the same clean interface.

Is MCP worth supporting now?

More than half of respondents are testing or using it, so it is worth evaluating if your customers rely on AI assistants.

Who ran the survey?

Postman polled more than 8,900 API builders and managers for its eighth annual report on the state of APIs.

What is the first security step?

Give each agent its own scoped credentials and log its activity.