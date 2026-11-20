For U.S. college graduates, getting a foot on the career ladder has rarely been harder than it is today. Data released earlier this month by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York makes for difficult reading: while unemployment among recent U.S. college graduates is at its lowest level for a year (5.2%), the proportion that are underemployed in jobs that don’t require a degree rose to its highest level for six years (42.5%).



More and more graduates are now accepting jobs below their qualification level. With entry-level hiring for graduate roles down 41% compared with February 2020, according to a LinkedIn analysis, that shouldn’t be surprising.



Pressure on entry-level hiring means that identifying routes into a career is increasingly important for students and new graduates. It’s long been thought that internships provide an important advantage in the early stages of a career, and new data now supports this. According to a 2026 study by researchers at University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduates who complete paid internships earn $5,564 more one year after graduation (and $9,089 more four years after graduation); are significantly more likely to secure jobs requiring a bachelor’s degree; and are more likely to report that their first job is part of the career they intended to pursue.



First, however, students have to find an opening worth pursuing and assemble an application that gives them a reasonable chance of success. Research by Gallup found that three in ten bachelor’s students without an internship cited difficulty obtaining one as the primary barrier, while 23% struggled to find an interesting opportunity, and 20% said they couldn’t afford to participate. Finding the right internship can also be difficult when students are already balancing classes, part-time jobs and other commitments.

Deciding Which Applications Deserve the Time

A long list of internships can look encouraging until a student starts reading the requirements. One position may be closely related to their major but require experience they haven’t gained. Another might be within reach, though it’s difficult to tell from the job description alone. Students have to make those judgments repeatedly – and once they’ve decided to apply, they usually also need to create an account on an employer’s website and prepare a cover letter. Much of that effort starts over again with the next company.



Chegg, a learning company known for its academic support services, has expanded into career assistance with a platform intended to reduce that workload. Its Internships.com platform matches opportunities against a student’s education, existing skills and career interests. Rather than leaving students to sort through every available listing, the platform prioritizes roles that appear to be better fits.



That is an important difference from simply collecting job postings. Sites such as Indeed and WayUp already help students find opportunities, but Chegg is bringing more of the application process into the same service. Once a student selects a role, the platform can tailor résumé bullet points to the job description and prepare a cover letter. Apply in One Click feature can also auto-complete application forms after the student has reviewed and approved the materials.



Beyond offering its Internships.com platform to individual students and graduates, Chegg is also partnering with colleges to provide access to eligible, currently enrolled students. They’ve recently announced pilot program partnerships with the College of Charleston’s School of Business, Radford University, and Salem College.



“Finding the right internship can be a challenge for students, particularly when they’re balancing their studies with other commitments,” said Alex Young, GM of Chegg. “It’s not just about finding opportunities, but understanding which roles are the right fit, how to stand out to employers, and where they might need to develop their skills. We built our platform to take some of that pressure off by bringing everything together in one place, so students can discover relevant roles, see how their skills match what employers are looking for, and prepare stronger applications. By reducing repetitive tasks, we’re giving students more time to build the skills and connections that can shape their careers.”

When Students Should Augment Their Skills – and How

One useful part of reading internship listings is discovering what employers expect. The problem is that students don’t always know what to do with that information. For example: a student looking for a digital marketing internship might already have lots of experience with spreadsheets and social media campaigns, but a promising listing also calls for Google Analytics and SEO knowledge, which they lack. Should they invest time in applying, or not?



Chegg’s platform can compare the required skills with those shown on the student’s résumé and recommend relevant learning materials. Short courses and videos give students a way to work on specific gaps, with newly developed skills then added to their application materials where appropriate.



The distinction matters because an unfamiliar requirement doesn’t always mean an opportunity is out of reach. Sometimes a student just needs more preparation before applying. In other cases, the missing experience may be substantial enough that another position makes more sense.



Employers are also looking for more than subject knowledge. NACE’s Job Outlook 2026 Spring Update identified teamwork (85%), problem solving (82%), and verbal communication (78%) as the skills employers most want to see on entry-level candidates‘ résumés. Students may have developed these through coursework, extracurricular activities, or part-time employment, so it’s important that they translate them effectively in their cover letters and résumés.

Networking, Time Management, and Hours Saved

Chegg is also incorporating networking into the process. This addresses a key pain point for students, especially as research from LinkedIn’s 2026 Grad’s Guide found that nearly 44% of Gen Z in the U.S. cite a lack of the right professional network as the biggest barrier to securing an entry-level role. Internships.com can identify alumni and hiring contacts associated with target employers, then help students draft messages to introduce themselves. Follow-up reminders are intended to keep those conversations from being forgotten while students manage their other commitments.



A connection won’t guarantee an interview, and a better résumé cannot make up for every missing qualification. There is also a shortage of internship opportunities that application software alone cannot resolve. Nonetheless, how students manage their search time is crucial, since someone who works through dozens of applications may have little energy left to improve their skills or reach out to people who could offer useful guidance.



For students already balancing college with paid work, the practical value of the platform’s approach will depend on whether it helps them concentrate on the opportunities worth their effort. The hours saved on repetitive application forms could then go toward developing relevant skills, building professional connections and preparing for the interviews they do receive.





