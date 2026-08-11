Automated Penetration Testing Scales as Horizon3 Raises $250M

Automated penetration testing just had a breakout moment, and it doubles as a growth story. Cybersecurity company Horizon3 raised a $250 million Series E on August 3 at a valuation above $2 billion. Its platform continuously hunts for weaknesses in a company’s systems, the way a real attacker would.

Here is why this matters beyond the security team. Trust has become a growth channel. Buyers now vet your security before they sign, so a clean, provable defense shortens sales cycles and wins deals. When investors pour this kind of money into finding flaws automatically, it is a clear sign that security has moved from a cost center to a competitive edge.

Inside Horizon3’s $250 million round

The round was oversubscribed and co-led by existing backers NightDragon and NEA. Horizon3 says its valuation more than tripled from the $650 million it carried just over a year earlier, a fast climb by any measure.

The growth numbers explain the enthusiasm. The company is expanding about 120% year over year, approaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue, and it now protects more than 7,200 organizations. According to Forbes, the raise reflects a new phase where AI defends against AI.

Horizon3 Series E by the numbers Metric Figure Series E raised $250 million Valuation $2 billion-plus Prior valuation $650 million Growth rate ~120% year over year Organizations protected 7,200-plus

Horizon3 plans to expand its platform into automated remediation and grow its sales, marketing, and channel teams across new regions, including new offices abroad.

Why security is now a growth lever

Think about your own sales process. Enterprise buyers send security questionnaires, request proof of testing, and delay deals when answers look thin. Every one of those steps slows your revenue.

Automated testing flips that friction into speed. When you can show that your systems are checked constantly, you remove a common objection and build buyer confidence early. That confidence is marketing, even though it never looks like a campaign.

The math favors prevention too. A single breach can erase months of brand building, drain cash, and send customers to a competitor overnight. Spending a little to prove your security is cheaper than spending a lot to rebuild trust after a leak.

The category is crowded with momentum. Founders are already leaning on tools like AI email security to close obvious gaps, and continuous testing extends that same trust-building logic to your whole stack.

How founders can turn trust into sales

Start by making your security visible to buyers. A short trust page that lists your testing cadence, certifications, and data practices can answer questions before a prospect even asks.

Next, test on a schedule, not once a year. Attackers probe constantly, so a single annual audit leaves long blind spots. Regular checks catch issues while they are still cheap to fix.

Start small if your budget is tight. Even a basic vulnerability scan and a written security policy signal that you take protection seriously. Buyers rarely expect a young startup to run an enterprise program, but they do expect proof that you have thought about the risk and have a plan to close gaps as you grow.

Turn your results into a story your sales team can tell. Instead of hiding security behind jargon, translate it into plain promises about how you guard customer data. Prospects remember confidence far longer than they remember acronyms.

Also protect what makes you valuable. Guarding customer data and protecting trade secrets is not just defense, it is part of the story that convinces enterprise buyers you are safe to bet on.

What to watch as AI attacks AI

Attackers now use AI to find and exploit weaknesses faster than humans can. That speed is exactly why automated, always-on defense is drawing so much capital.

Expect these tools to reach smaller teams soon. The same pattern played out with AI agent security, where enterprise-grade protection quickly trickled down to startups.

Watch how pricing evolves as well. As automated testing becomes standard, it may shift from a premium add-on to a basic expectation that customers assume you already meet. Getting ahead of that curve is cheaper than scrambling to catch up.

The takeaway for growth-minded founders is simple. Treat security as a selling point, not a chore, and you turn a defensive cost into a reason customers choose you.

Questions founders ask about automated pentesting

What is automated penetration testing? It is software that continuously probes your systems for weaknesses, mimicking how a real attacker would try to break in.

Why does it help with sales? It gives you provable, up-to-date security, which reassures enterprise buyers and shortens their review process.

When should a startup start testing? As soon as you handle customer data, since early habits are cheaper to build than a security program bolted on later.

Is it only for big companies? No. Prices and packaging keep falling, so small teams can now access continuous testing that was once enterprise-only.