Autonomous Aircraft Startup Reliable Robotics Hits Unicorn Status

Reliable Robotics has extended its Series D with a $115 million financing, TechCrunch reported on October 20, 2026. The Mountain View autonomous aircraft startup says the round pushes its valuation beyond $1 billion. It is building flight automation that can be installed on aircraft that already exist. The company was co-founded by SpaceX alumni and has worked on the idea for nearly a decade.

You may never fly a plane, but you can steal the playbook. This is a story about picking a hard problem, staying with it for nearly a decade, and funding the long road in more than one way. Here is what I would take from it.

What Reliable Actually Raised

The extension mixes two kinds of capital. Nimble Partners led the equity portion, and five other funds joined it. Silicon Valley Bank supplied the debt.

Reliable Robotics funding, as reported Item Amount Equity in this extension $90 million Debt in this extension $25 million Series D total, including extension $275 million Raised to date $380 million

The report gives no exact valuation and no breakdown of how the money will be spent. It says only that the capital buys a longer runway while the company chases federal certification.

Beyond the lead, the investor group mixes growth-focused funds and specialist backers, which is typical for late-stage deals in hard technology. Having several firms at the table also spreads risk and gives the company more people to call when plans change.

Why Retrofitting Beat Building a New Plane

Reliable did not set out to design a new aircraft. It built autonomy that can be added to existing planes, which keeps its market wide. One investor quoted in the story called it a much bigger opportunity than a single airframe.

That choice is a lesson in distribution. When your product fits into what customers already own, you skip a huge adoption hurdle. Ask yourself what you could plug into instead of replacing. Our look at an AI chip startup raising its Series A shows a similar modular bet.

Retrofitting does carry a tradeoff. The technology must satisfy regulators before anyone can buy it at scale, which is why the certification plan matters so much.

Debt Beside Equity Is a Runway Tool

The $25 million of debt matters. Equity is expensive when you are early, and a lender can stretch the same dollars further once you have a track record. Reliable shows that mature startups mix the two.

A lender also acts as a second set of eyes. Banks want to see clear milestones, so the discipline of reporting to one tends to sharpen your planning.

Do not copy this too soon, though. Debt carries repayment terms, so it fits companies with clear milestones and a lender who understands the plan. Read our piece on startup valuation math before you chase a headline number.

Certification Is the Real Product Roadmap

Reliable is working toward approval from the Federal Aviation Administration on four separate tracks. CEO Robert Rose expects continuous autopilot certification in 18 to 24 months. Moving the pilot to a ground station is at least three years away, and the company’s in-house radar targets the end of 2027.

Notice how the timeline is staged. Autopilot with a pilot aboard comes first, and the pilotless version comes later. Staging a big vision into earlier, smaller wins keeps investors patient and gives customers something usable sooner.

The radar story is instructive too. The company built it in-house after failing to attract established suppliers, and Rose says operators care because of recent collisions in commercial aviation. When no vendor will build what you need, building it yourself can become a moat.

The company also runs Reliable Airlines out of Albuquerque, operating six Cessna Caravans that haul freight on a six-day schedule. That gives the team real operating data while paperwork moves along. When your market has slow gatekeepers, build a small revenue-adjacent operation that proves the tech.

What You Can Copy This Quarter

Start with the timeline. Reliable’s founders came from SpaceX, Tesla, and Google, and they kept a nine-year vision alive through several rounds. Short declarative advice: write your milestones down, tie each raise to one, and show investors the next proof point.

Finally, think about patience as a strategy. Reliable has raised $380 million over many years because each stage had a believable next step. You may not need that much capital, but you do need a clear sequence of proofs.

Pick one milestone your next raise will fund.

Look for a partner or pilot that proves demand early.

Consider venture debt only after you have repeatable results.

Meanwhile, watch the broader field. Our coverage of robotics funding shows investors still back hard-tech teams that can explain their path. Dream big, then start with the next milestone.