Award-Winning Designer Ksenia Serebrennikova Brings an International Design Career to America

Interior designer and decorator Ksenia Serebrennikova did not arrive in the United States looking for a place to begin. She arrived with more than a decade of professional experience, over 120 completed projects, an impressive collection of industry awards, international training, published work and a reputation built across residential and commercial design.

Now developing her career in California, Serebrennikova is bringing that experience into one of the world’s most competitive design markets — and already adding American recognition to an increasingly international résumé.

Her record is extensive. In 2025 alone, Serebrennikova’s work received first place and the Audience Choice Award at ArchIDEA, as well as first place at the Russian Lighting Design Award. She received the Design Star award at the Best Russian Design Awards, was named among the Top 50 Textile Decorators by the CIS Award, and saw one of her projects included among the Top 100 Best Public Spaces in Russia. Earlier, she was nominated for the ELLE Decoration Top 200 Designers of Russia.

Then came recognition in the United States.

Her project “Eastern European Classic with French Motifs” was named a Silver Winner at the NY Architectural & Interior Design Awards 2026 in the Vintage & Retro Interiors category — an achievement that arrived within the first months of her American professional chapter.

For a designer already accustomed to recognition, the award carried a different significance: it demonstrated that the design language she had developed internationally could resonate in the United States as well.

A Career Built Long Before America

Serebrennikova’s move to the U.S. was not a reinvention. It was an expansion.

Before developing her practice in America, she had spent more than ten years designing private residences, apartments, bars, restaurants, retail spaces and beauty salons. More than 120 projects gave her experience across radically different scales, aesthetics and client needs.

That range has become one of her defining strengths.

Rather than working within a single visual formula, Serebrennikova has built her career around versatility. She works across styles, combining knowledge of furniture, textiles, materials, lighting, ergonomics and decoration with a strong understanding of how spaces function in everyday life.

Her philosophy is straightforward: a beautiful interior is not enough. It has to work exceptionally well for the person using it.

That means understanding movement, proportion, lighting, storage, materials, daily habits and even the emotional effect a room can have on its occupants.

It is an approach that helped establish her professionally before America — and one she believes translates naturally to the U.S. market.

Turning Lighting Into a Signature

One area in which Serebrennikova has developed particularly deep expertise is lighting.

For her, lighting is not something added at the end of a project. It is one of the fundamental tools through which an interior is constructed.

She designs layered lighting systems incorporating ambient, task, decorative and accent lighting, creating different scenarios depending on how a room is being used and the time of day.

That specialization earned major professional recognition in 2025, when her project took first place at the Russian Lighting Design Award in the Best Interior Lighting Design Project category.

The expertise has proved particularly relevant in the American West.

Although California is associated with sunlight, Serebrennikova points out that conditions vary enormously. The Bay Area can be foggy, while projects in Oregon, Washington and Utah may deal with significant seasonal shortages of natural light.

For her, sophisticated lighting design is not decorative excess. It directly affects comfort, atmosphere and quality of life.

European Training Meets California Freedom

Part of Serebrennikova’s professional identity comes from her exposure to European design culture and craftsmanship.

In 2018, she completed a professional internship in Milan, visiting Italian furniture factories and studying production processes from the inside. She also met influential figures in the international design world, including Rossana Orlandi.

The experience sharpened her understanding of what separates an attractive object from an exceptional one: proportions, materials, craftsmanship, engineering and the quality of execution.

That attention to detail became central to her work.

Serebrennikova’s award-winning turning staircase project, for example, received the Design Star award at the Best Russian Design Awards 2025 — recognition of a detail that in her work becomes an architectural statement rather than simply a functional element.

California, meanwhile, has offered something different: freedom.

The American West’s openness to experimentation, technology, unusual layouts and new materials has given Serebrennikova the opportunity to combine European precision with a more relaxed, exploratory design culture.

She has increasingly incorporated smart-home systems, lighting and climate automation, engineering solutions and wellness considerations into her projects.

The result is a design philosophy that is international rather than tied to one country: European attention to craftsmanship, American technology and service, and California’s openness to experimentation.

Building Momentum Across the United States

Serebrennikova is now working with architectural interior designer Oksana Gritsai at OGKS Design, developing projects in San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area.

Their partnership brings together architectural and decorative expertise, allowing the studio to handle the design process from spatial planning through the final layers of furniture, textiles, art and décor.

But Serebrennikova’s American practice is already extending beyond California.

Through referrals, she has begun working with clients in Oregon, Washington and Utah, including remotely — a sign that her reputation is beginning to travel with her.

That ability to establish credibility quickly in a new market reflects the professional foundation she brought with her.

Clients and collaborators can look at more than a decade of work, more than 120 completed projects, international awards, memberships in professional organizations and substantial media coverage.

Her projects and expert commentary have appeared in publications including Esquire, OK! Magazine, My Décor, 7Days, The Voice Mag, WomanHit and TechBullion.

The combination of awards, media recognition and an extensive portfolio has helped Serebrennikova move beyond the position of newcomer.

She is entering the U.S. market as an established professional bringing an existing body of expertise into a new environment.

A Designer Who Thinks Like an Entrepreneur

Another transformation is taking place alongside her creative work.

In the United States, Serebrennikova is increasingly operating not only as a designer but as an entrepreneur.

She is building professional relationships, expanding a studio, developing supplier networks, managing projects across multiple states and thinking about how her work can grow into a recognizable American brand.

That ambition is substantial.

Within the next five years, Serebrennikova wants OGKS Design to become a recognized American design studio with an international reputation. She envisions hundreds of U.S. projects, collaborations with major global brands and eventually a furniture and décor collection under her own name.

Teaching is also part of that plan.

Having previously taught interior design and created her own educational programs, she intends to continue educating designers and clients in the United States.

For Serebrennikova, sharing professional knowledge is another way to influence the industry — one that can extend much further than a single project.

From Private Homes to Landmark Hotels

Despite her extensive residential work, some of Serebrennikova’s biggest ambitions lie in hospitality.

She has already worked on bars, restaurants, beauty salons and other public interiors, and this side of her practice has been recognised repeatedly. With the “5 Minutes and I’m Out” project she made the Top 100 Best Public Spaces of Russia in 2025, the same year she was named one of the Top 50 Textile Decorators of the CIS, and back in 2019 she was nominated for the ELLE Decoration Top 200 with the “Masterskaya” beauty coworking project.

But her ultimate dream is more ambitious: designing a landmark American hotel or resort.

Such a project would allow her to bring together virtually every part of her professional experience — architecture, lighting, interiors, decoration, furniture, public spaces, guest rooms, hospitality and ergonomics.

Her vision goes beyond visual spectacle.

Serebrennikova wants such a space to work equally well for families, children, older visitors and guests with disabilities. Accessibility, wellness and emotional comfort would be fundamental elements rather than afterthoughts.

That philosophy points to what may be the clearest thread running throughout her career.

Whether she is designing an apartment, a restaurant or imagining a major resort, Serebrennikova is interested in how excellent design can make daily life more beautiful, intuitive and comfortable.

After more than 120 completed projects and a growing list of international awards, she has already demonstrated that she can move successfully between residential design, commercial interiors, decoration and technical lighting.

America represents the next scale of that ambition.

For Serebrennikova, the goal is no longer simply to establish herself in another market. It is to build a design identity with an international reach — one that combines craftsmanship, technology, comfort and sophistication while placing the person at the center of every space.

And if the first stage of her U.S. career is any indication, she has arrived with considerable momentum already behind her.