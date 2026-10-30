Your first hire costs more than a salary. Once you add payroll taxes, benefits, software seats, and the manager time it takes to get a new person productive, you can easily spend tens of thousands of dollars before that hire earns you a dollar back.

Most founders skip the math anyway, and that’s how a company with a healthy revenue line turns into a company that can’t make payroll in three months. You don’t need a CPA to avoid that outcome. You need to read one document: the balance sheet. It tells you what you own, what you owe, and what’s actually left over.

Founders who learn this early make better hiring calls, and the discipline carries into every future decision, from leases to raises. If you want formal training beyond a single article, programs such as the ms in finance online cover financial statements in depth, but even one honest afternoon with your own numbers closes most of the gap.

What the balance sheet is actually telling you

Think of it as a snapshot of a single moment, not a movie. The income statement shows activity over time. The balance sheet shows where things stand right now, and it balances because every dollar of assets was paid for by either a lender or an owner.

Three lines matter most when you’re deciding whether to add headcount.

Cash and cash equivalents. This is the money you can spend next week, not the money sitting in invoices customers haven’t paid. If your bank balance looks fine but the balance sheet shows most of your money tied up in receivables, you have a timing problem that a new hire makes worse.

Current liabilities. Everything due in the next twelve months: payables, credit card balances, the next quarter’s loan payments, deferred revenue you owe in service. A payroll commitment lives here whether or not you’ve formalized it.

Retained earnings. The cumulative profit the business has kept. I’d argue this is the most underrated line on the page. A founder with positive retained earnings has a track record of the business funding itself. A negative number means outside money has been propping things up, and that’s worth knowing before you add a recurring cost.

Run the three checks I give every founder

You don’t need a spreadsheet model. You need three ratios and a straight answer to one question.

The current ratio. Divide current assets by current liabilities. Anything comfortably above one means you can cover short-term obligations. Below one, you’re paying this month’s bills with next month’s revenue, which is a riskier posture than most operators realize. Before a hire, I’d want this number above 1.5, not 1.1.

Cash runway. Take your cash balance and divide it by your average monthly net cash burn. That’s how many months you have if revenue flatlines. A new hire should never cut runway below six months, and honestly I’d push that to nine for a first-time founder. Payroll is a promise you repeat every two weeks, and the balance sheet is the only place you can confirm the promise is backed by something real.

The payroll stress test. Add the fully loaded annual cost of the hire, benefits and taxes included, to your current operating expenses. Then ask whether last year’s revenue could have carried that number. If the answer is no, you’re hiring against hope, not capacity.

One more thing about taxes: employers owe payroll taxes on top of wages, and those obligations are not optional or negotiable. The Internal Revenue Service publishes the employer tax obligations every business needs to account for, and a quick read of that page will make your stress test more honest.

The hiring decision, step by step

Here’s the exact sequence I’d walk through before posting a job.

Pull the balance sheet from your accounting tool. QuickBooks, Xero, FreshBooks, whatever you use, all of them generate this report in two clicks. Write down cash, current liabilities, and retained earnings on a single sheet of paper. Physical paper. It forces you to look at the numbers instead of skimming them. Calculate the current ratio and your runway. Two divisions. If you can’t do them in your head, that’s the first red flag. Add the fully loaded annual cost of the role to operating expenses and rerun both numbers. Decide before you interview. Either the numbers clear the bar, or you hire a contractor, or you wait a quarter.

That last step is where the whole exercise earns its keep. Founders who do this check often discover the role they were about to post is actually a process problem: a messy invoicing flow, a lead follow-up gap, something a $40 tool fixes. The hire was going to paper over a broken system.

Where the balance sheet lies to you

It doesn’t lie, exactly. It just has blind spots, and you need to know them before you trust a green light.

Inventory and receivables are recorded at values that may not reflect reality. If a third of your receivables are ninety days overdue, your current ratio looks better than your business is. Accrual accounting also makes revenue show up before the cash does, which matters enormously when you’re hiring against that revenue. And if you’ve got a founder loan buried in there, the picture softens in a way you need to adjust for.

Public companies deal with this constantly, which is why the Securities and Exchange Commission requires detailed financial disclosure and filings that investors can compare. Your two-person startup doesn’t need filings, but it does need the same instinct: read the numbers skeptically, and check the footnotes before you act.

A habit worth more than one hire

The balance sheet check I described takes about twenty minutes. Most founders I’ve talked to do it once, wince at the runway number, then keep doing it monthly because it changes how they think about spending. That’s the real payoff. You stop treating revenue as permission to spend and start treating cash as permission to commit.

Before you post that job opening, do the twenty-minute version tonight. Write the three numbers down, run the two ratios, add the payroll cost, and see what the page tells you. And if the numbers look great, send me a note, because you’ve earned the hire. Under what conditions would you feel comfortable adding a recurring payroll cost to your business? The answer says a lot about how you read a balance sheet.