Stop Banking On Inheritance, Start Real Planning

A family asked whether it would be ethical to ask their adult daughter to split a future inheritance from a long-standing bloodline trust. The trust bypasses the spouse and flows to heirs who share the family name. My view is clear: counting on someone else’s money is a shaky plan, and asking for a cut only muddies family ties.

Dave Ramsey’s playbook is simple: build a life that stands on your own two feet. This call reinforced that message. The right move isn’t to negotiate a share of a trust. It’s to secure your household with insurance, a plan, and consistent investing. That’s how families finish strong.

My Stance: Financial Dignity Over Family Drama

Asking your child to split an inheritance that was never yours is a bad idea. It puts pressure where it doesn’t belong and teaches dependence over discipline. Even the Ramsey team’s gut reaction matched mine.

“How would you feel about cutting us in? I personally would feel gross about doing that.”

That instinct is right. A trust designed to follow a lineage, whether right or wrong, should be accepted for what it is. Trying to reroute it invites resentment. It also distracts from the real work: building a solid, independent plan.

What This Call Made Blunt

The couple is in their 50s with a 24-year-old daughter. They have roughly $350,000 in retirement accounts, a house worth over $400,000, and a $99,000 mortgage. Household income is about $89,000. The daughter could one day receive around $2 million if certain relatives pass before her father, and if the trust rules hold. That’s a lot of “ifs.”

Waiting on that money is not a plan. The Ramsey approach is. The team laid out practical math and a path forward:

“That should double over the next seven years… you’re looking at what 1.1 million in seven years.”

They weren’t counting the daughter’s trust. They were projecting retirement growth and home equity, which are assets the couple controls. That is the lesson.

What To Do Instead

I teach Ramsey’s steps because they protect families from false hopes. This situation shows why.

Buy adequate term life insurance so the surviving spouse is covered.

Budget with intensity and raise savings rates while income holds.

Pay off the mortgage and invest steadily in retirement accounts.

Avoid mixing inheritance talk with your child’s current life and goals.

These moves shift focus from a hypothetical windfall to reliable progress you can measure. That is how you keep dignity and calm.

Addressing The Obvious Pushback

Some will argue that a spouse of decades should share family money. I get the instinct. Even one host mused about trusts adding fair spousal provisions for long marriages. But here’s the hard truth: if the trust is locked, it’s locked. Your job is to adapt, not to pry open a document set 80 years ago.

Besides, teaching a 24-year-old that her first big task as an heir is to “make it right” for her parents sets the wrong tone. The caller even acknowledged she didn’t want her daughter to know the figure because it could ruin her drive. That’s wise.

“We don’t even want her to know… because we don’t want it to taint her in any way.”

Better to raise a child who budgets, works hard, and builds wealth on purpose. If a gift comes later, great. If not, her life still stands.

The Bigger Lesson

Wealth built by discipline beats wealth expected by default. The Ramsey principles, like term life insurance, a written budget, debt freedom, and steady investing, gave this couple a clear path. Add seven to ten years of focus, and their own assets can fund a stable retirement without touching their daughter’s future money.

If you’re in a similar spot, stop negotiating hypotheticals. Tighten spending, increase earnings where possible, and invest with a plan. Your future should not hang on someone else’s paperwork.

Final Thought

I side with the Ramsey team: don’t ask your child to split a trust that bypasses you. Build your life so well that you never need it. Start with insurance, a strict budget, and aggressive investing. Finish with dignity and peace.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How much life insurance should a couple in their 50s carry?

A common target is 10–12 times annual income on each spouse, using level term coverage that lasts until retirement savings can fully replace income.

Q: Is it wrong to tell a child about a possible large inheritance?

It depends on maturity. If it risks reducing ambition or creating tension, keep details private and focus conversations on work ethic, budgeting, and generosity.

Q: Should retirement planning factor in uncertain inheritances?

No. Build plans only on assets you control: savings rate, investment choices, debt payoff, and insurance. Treat any future inheritance as a bonus, not a pillar.

Q: What if a trust’s terms feel unfair to a long-time spouse?

You can explore legal options, but many legacy trusts are fixed. The practical path is to optimize your own finances rather than trying to rewrite old documents.