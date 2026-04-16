Bessent Presses Fed to Cut Rates Faster

Hedge fund veteran Scott Bessent is urging the Federal Reserve to move faster on rate cuts, arguing that lower borrowing costs would speed up growth across the economy. His push comes as policymakers weigh cooling inflation against signs of slower hiring and weaker output in interest-sensitive sectors.

Bessent, founder of Key Square Group and former chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management, has argued that easier policy could unlock demand and investment. He frames rate reductions as the missing spark as the United States exits a long inflation fight.

Reductions are “the only ingredient missing” for stronger economic growth.

Who Is Scott Bessent?

Bessent is a macro investor with decades following central banks and global markets. At Key Square Group, he focuses on interest rates, currencies, and growth trends. His public comments carry weight with traders who track policy shifts and their effects on stocks, bonds, and housing.

He has often called for policy moves that support growth when prices are stabilizing. His latest view places him among investors who think the Fed risks holding rates high for too long.

The Case for Faster Cuts

Bessent’s argument rests on a simple idea: with inflation down from its 2022 peak, the cost of credit now looks heavy for households and businesses. Lower rates, he says, would help companies expand, spur housing, and ease pressure on borrowers carrying higher debt costs.

Supporters of this view point to the cooling trend in consumer prices since mid-2022 and the steady, though slower, job gains through 2023 and 2024. They say a timely shift would protect growth without reigniting inflation if supply chains stay stable and wage pressures ease.

Cheaper mortgages could revive homebuilding and sales.

Lower corporate borrowing costs might boost capital spending.

Small businesses could see improved credit access.

Risks of Moving Too Quickly

Many economists warn that cutting too soon could cause a second wave of price increases. They note that inflation, while much lower than in 2022, still sits near or above the Fed’s 2% target at times. Services prices and shelter costs have proven sticky.

Former Fed officials and some academics argue the central bank should wait for several months of steady progress. They say the Fed’s credibility rests on finishing the job of returning inflation to target, even if growth slows.

Labor markets also remain tight by historical standards. If wages reaccelerate, rate cuts could pour fuel on demand. That would risk undoing hard-won gains on prices.

What the Data Show

Inflation peaked above 9% in mid-2022, measured by the consumer price index, then eased through 2023 and 2024. Core inflation cooled more slowly, reflecting sticky services costs. Unemployment hovered around 3.5% to just above 4% during much of that period, signaling resilience but also softening at the margins.

Interest-sensitive areas—housing, autos, and commercial real estate—felt the strain of higher rates. Mortgage rates at multi-decade highs slowed sales and construction. Business investment held up in areas tied to public incentives and technology, but more cyclical spending was uneven.

Productivity gains helped counter price pressures in some sectors, yet not enough to declare victory. That mixed picture fuels the debate Bessent highlights.

Market and Policy Outlook

Futures markets have swung between expecting several cuts and expecting policy to stay on hold, reflecting incoming data. Fed officials have signaled that decisions will follow inflation and labor reports, not preset schedules.

For Bessent and others in the growth camp, the risk of a stall looms larger than the risk of a price flare-up. They argue that a calibrated move—one or two cuts paired with clear guidance—could support demand without reigniting inflation.

Opponents press for patience. They would rather wait for a longer run of tame inflation readings, even if growth cools further. The choice comes down to balancing the Fed’s dual goals: stable prices and maximum employment.

The next few months will be decisive. If inflation continues to ease and hiring softens, calls like Bessent’s will grow louder. If price pressures return, the case to hold rates will harden. Either way, households, homebuyers, and small firms have much at stake as the policy path becomes clearer.