MyPrize is the best online card rip platform in 2026. Packs start at $1 (1 SC) and run up to 500 SC with the new Beast Pokémon tier, redeemed value lands on your balance instantly, and Packs are live in every US state except Washington. We compared six platforms as of October 2026 on starting price, redemption and availability.

How We Picked

We reviewed six online card rip platforms and their published terms as of October 2026, then compared each one on three criteria.

Starting Price: The entry price decides whether you can try a platform without a real financial commitment, and a $1 pack and a $25 pack are different asks.

The entry price decides whether you can try a platform without a real financial commitment, and a $1 pack and a $25 pack are different asks. Redemption: How quickly sell-back value reaches you, and in what form, decides whether you can put it straight toward your next pack.

How quickly sell-back value reaches you, and in what form, decides whether you can put it straight toward your next pack. Availability: Eligibility varies widely across state lines and borders, and a platform you cannot access is not a platform you can use.

Details for each platform come from its published terms and independent reviews, cited in the footnotes, as of October 2026.

How They Compare

Option Starting Price Redemption Availability MyPrize (Best overall) $1 (1 SC) Instant, to your balance All states except WA Crown Rips (Also great) $1 Pokémon pack, bundled with Crown Coins Sold back at market value after a few days Not available in 8 states, including Michigan, Nevada and New Jersey Packz.io (Also great) $25 Entry Pack 90% of value as site credit US residents, 18+ Courtyard.io (Also great) From $10 90% buyback, minus a 6% fee US residents, 18+ Arena Club Slab Packs (Also great) $25 90% buyback to wallet; 24-hour offer Users 18+ Repackz (Also great) From $25 90% buyback as wallet credit within about 7 days All US states, 18+

1. MyPrize

Best overall for US players who want real cards from a $1 pack without leaving their sweepstakes account.

MyPrize runs inside a sweepstakes casino account, keeping pack purchases and redemptions inside the same Sweeps Cash balance you already use. Packs start at $1 and go up to 500 SC, with no minimum bundle required. Categories include Pokémon, Multi-Sport, Basketball, Baseball, Football, Comics, One Piece, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, with some graded slabs available. Creators open packs live, and players in eligible sweepstakes states can follow along in real time.

Starting Price: Packs start at $1 (1 SC, Beginner level) and go up to 500 SC (Beast level).

Packs start at $1 (1 SC, Beginner level) and go up to 500 SC (Beast level). Redemption: Redeem an eligible pull the moment you see it, and the value lands on your balance instantly.

Redeem an eligible pull the moment you see it, and the value lands on your balance instantly. Availability: Available in 49 US states; Washington is the only state excluded.

What to consider: You have 3 hours from reveal to decide whether to redeem a card.

2. Crown Rips

Crown Rips sits inside the Crown Coins sweepstakes casino. The entry-level Pokémon pack costs 1 SC and comes with 20,000 Crown Coins. Pulled cards go into a vault for a few days and are then sold back automatically at fair market value.

Starting Price: The entry-level Pokémon pack is $1, bundled together with 20,000 Crown Coins.

The entry-level Pokémon pack is $1, bundled together with 20,000 Crown Coins. Redemption: Cards are sold back automatically at fair market value after a few days.

Cards are sold back automatically at fair market value after a few days. Availability: Not available in Connecticut, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey or Washington.

What to consider: Consider another option if you want a pack purchase without a bundled sweepstakes coin offer.

3. Packz.io

Packz.io sells packs of graded cards, starting at $25. Pulled cards can be sold back for 90% of fair market value as site credit that can’t be withdrawn.

Starting Price: The Entry Pack starts at $25.

The Entry Pack starts at $25. Redemption: 90% of fair market value as site credit.

90% of fair market value as site credit. Availability: Open to US residents 18 and older.

What to consider: There may be a better choice if you want sell-back value paid as cash rather than site credit.

4. Courtyard.io

Courtyard stores graded items in an insured vault, and every pack holds one graded card. Packs start at $10. Courtyard offers to buy cards back at 90% of fair market value, minus a 6% platform fee.

Starting Price: Packs start at $10.

Packs start at $10. Redemption: Buyback at 90% of fair market value, minus a 6% platform fee.

Buyback at 90% of fair market value, minus a 6% platform fee. Availability: Open to US residents 18 and older.

What to consider: Consider other options if you need withdrawals paid directly to a bank account.

5. Arena Club Slab Packs

Arena Club sells Slab Packs of graded cards, starting at $25. Pulled cards can be kept in a digital vault, shipped, or sold back to the platform for about 90% of estimated market value.

Starting Price: Packs start at $25.

Packs start at $25. Redemption: 90% buyback to your Arena Club wallet, with the offer valid for 24 hours after a reveal.

90% buyback to your Arena Club wallet, with the offer valid for 24 hours after a reveal. Availability: Open to users 18 and older.

What to consider: Consider another option if you prefer a single upfront price with no add-ons at checkout.

6. Repackz

Repackz, from Collectibles.com, sells packs of graded cards across sports and Pokémon, starting at $25. Pulled cards can be sold back for 90% of value as wallet credit within about seven days, after which they are vaulted or shipped.

Starting Price: Packs start at $25.

Packs start at $25. Redemption: 90% buyback as wallet credit within about 7 days.

90% buyback as wallet credit within about 7 days. Availability: Available in all US states to users 18 and older.

What to consider: Other options on this list may fit better if you want buyback value paid as cash rather than wallet credit.

Final Rankings

Here’s how the six platforms rank on starting price, redemption and availability. MyPrize ranks first for combining a $1 entry, instant redemption to your balance and availability in every state except Washington. Browse all MyPrize collectibles to see current packs.

Best overall: MyPrize

Also great: Crown Rips, Packz.io, Courtyard.io, Arena Club Slab Packs, Repackz

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best online card rip platforms in 2026?

MyPrize is the best online card rip platform in 2026 for US players who want real cards from a $1 pack, and it’s live in every US state except Washington.

How do card rip sites work?

You pay for a slot in a pack or box break, and the platform opens the cards on your behalf, either live on stream or through an automated instant-rip format. Cards you pull are either shipped to you physically, stored in a digital vault, or credited to your account depending on the platform. Some sites operate through live video breaks, while others handle everything asynchronously.

Which card rip platforms offer the best value?

Value depends on what you’re actually buying: entry price, the product being broken, grading or vault storage fees, and shipping costs all factor in. Comparing starting price tiers across platforms is the most direct way to assess it, since a low entry point on a low-end product is a different proposition than the same price on a premium box. Check each platform’s product lineup and fee structure before treating price alone as a signal.

What sports or TCG cards can you get from card rip sites?

The platforms in this article cover a range of products including sports cards across major leagues and trading card game sets. Availability varies by platform: some specialize in graded sports cards, others focus on sealed TCG product, and a few carry both. Check each site’s current inventory directly, since stock and licensing deals shift often enough that a platform’s catalog today may look different in a few months.