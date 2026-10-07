More than 31,000 business projects have been built and published through the award-winning platform, whose patent-pending voice technology connects an owner’s ideas with AI agents that put them into practice.

Bill McIntosh wants people to be able to start building a business before they know how to manage every part of one. As CEO of Buildy.ai, he has developed a platform where entrepreneurs can explain their goals out loud, receive guidance, and have AI agents carry out the work as they talk.

That approach addresses a problem many aspiring owners face: having an idea and the determination to pursue it, but not knowing everything a launch requires. Buildy helps establish what needs to happen, guides the decisions, and creates the assets and systems needed to move ahead.

“Someone can have a great idea and still have no clue how to build a website, set up email marketing, or launch an ad campaign,” said McIntosh. “They shouldn’t have to learn all of that before they can start. They should be able to talk through what they want, get guidance, and watch it take shape.”

Starting with questions instead of a finished plan

Buildy’s proactive agent system gives users a way to begin with a rough idea. An owner describes what they hope to accomplish, and Buildy asks questions to fill in the details. Follow-up discussions help refine the plan and resolve the choices that stand between an idea and its launch.

The platform takes responsibility for prompting that discussion. Users do not have to know which command to enter or which task should come next. As their answers give the project direction, specialized AI agents begin turning those decisions into business assets and working systems.

“The AI prompts the human,” McIntosh said. “You don’t have to show up knowing the right commands or what needs to happen next. Buildy asks questions, helps you make decisions, and gets to work. That opens the door for people who have wanted to start a business for years but felt overwhelmed by the process.

Buildy can guide owners through selecting a business idea, researching the market, and defining an offer. From there, the conversation can lead into branding, website publication, and marketing.

Keeping the work connected to the conversation

The platform runs on Buildy.ai’s patent-pending Voice Conversation-to-Company technology. It connects the voice agent speaking with the owner to an orchestration agent and specialized execution agents.

The orchestration agent organizes business goals into tasks, selects the skills required, and coordinates the agents completing the assignments. Because those agents can work in the background, building can continue while the owner and voice agent discuss the project.

Shared memory keeps that work aligned with the conversation. Persistent memory retains business goals, preferences, and project details so they remain available in later sessions.

Questions and explanations also change to suit the owner’s experience and communication style. At key decision points, approval checkpoints keep the owner involved. Together, these functions provide guidance and execution across strategy, design, development, marketing, and operations.

Why McIntosh puts voice at the center

For McIntosh, speaking with Buildy is also a way for an entrepreneur to discover and develop ideas. The exchange gives owners the freedom to think aloud, reconsider an answer, and follow a possibility they had not considered when they began.

I believe something special happens when you get to talk an idea through out loud,” said McIntosh. “You say something, Buildy asks a question, and your answer takes you somewhere you hadn’t thought to go. That back-and-forth can bring out a better offer, a fresh marketing angle, or a clearer picture of who you want to serve. There’s real value in having a two-way voice conversation where you can think out loud, change your mind, and build on an idea together.”

Websites, campaigns, and business systems built through discussion

Entrepreneurs can use Buildy to create websites, web applications, and sales funnels, along with the branding and offer behind them. They can connect payments and create email campaigns, then extend their marketing through social content, SEO articles, and paid advertising. The platform also allows them to deploy AI agents for customer support and sales.

According to Buildy.ai, customers have used back-and-forth conversations to get websites, email marketing, social media, content marketing, and paid advertising up and running in as little as an hour.

The company reports the following totals as of publication:

31,568 business projects with a website created and published

905,111 messages exchanged with Buildy

255,422 website edits

96,404 minutes of live voice conversations

13,833 ads created

15,395 social posts created

2,555 AI customer support and sales agents deployed

9,182 SEO blog posts published

Buildy.ai received the Best AI Website Builder in the United States of 2026 award. The award recognized its combination of website creation, business guidance, marketing, and workflow automation.

“Every business starts with someone deciding to give their idea a chance,” McIntosh said. “We built Buildy to help them take that next step, and the step after that. You bring your vision. Buildy helps you work out the details and brings it to life.”

Entrepreneurs can try the platform through a free trial at Buildy.ai.

About Buildy.ai

Buildy.ai helps entrepreneurs create, launch, and run businesses by talking through their plans with AI. Under CEO Bill McIntosh’s leadership, the platform brings coordinated AI agents to business strategy, design, development, marketing, and operations. These agents are powered by its patent-pending Voice Conversation-to-Company technology. Evergreen Awards named Buildy.ai Best AI Website Builder in the United States 2026.